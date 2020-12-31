New Year’s Eve 2021 Las Vegas

Las Vegas and New Year’s Eve, are always a great combination and while ringing in 2021 will be different than previous years, it is still one of the best places in the world to be at midnight. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of the most amazing things that are going on for New Year’s Eve.

The year 2020 has been a tough pill to swallow in more ways than one. The christening of a new year is nearly here and with it brings opportunity to usher in a fresh start. Join us in kissing 2020 goodbye as we welcome in the new, at CliQue Bar & Lounge and The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday, December 31.

Clique Hospitality’s namesake venue, CliQue Bar & Lounge will host a New Year’s Eve celebration to remember on Thursday, December 31. Located in the heart of the casino floor of the posh Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, CliQue, an upscale lounge that offers an array of experiences beginning with savory bites and innovative cocktail experience leaves guests wanting more. Get the party started with timeless music and DJ sets by KayPlaya and Raphiki throughout the evening as we draw ever so close to the end of the year. Countdown with CliQue as the clock strikes midnight and raise a glass to new beginnings in 2021. Food and beverage minimums will apply for each table, and comes with festive party favors for all guests. Special bar packages will be available by reservation only.

Photo: Logan Beierschmitt (Clique Hospitality)

The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, a hidden speakeasy inside of the gentleman’s grooming establishment will ring in the New Year in style. For the end of the year bash, you’ll enjoy a live musical performance by the house band, Luna Park, playing all night long to keep the energy going till the early hours of the morning. When the clock strikes 12, all of the guests will be treated to a complimentary champagne toast to welcome in 2021. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. reservations are strongly encouraged, special table options are available.

New Year’s Eve festivities will begin at 8 p.m at Clique Bar & Lounge and doors open with live music at The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails. Space is limited, reservations are strongly encouraged. The Clique Hospitality team is continuing to operate with all necessary protocols according to state guidelines to ensure the best possible level of entertainment and service as well as the health and safety of the Las Vegas community.

WHEN:

Thursday, December 31

CliQue Bar & Lounge: 8:00 p.m. to Close

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails: 8:00 p.m. to Close

WHERE:

CliQue Bar & Lounge and The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

RESERVE A TABLE:

Table reservations for CliQue Bar & Lounge and additional inquiries please email: info@cliquelv.com

Table reservations for CliQue Bar & Lounge can be pre-purchased: https://cliquelv.com/reservations/

Table reservations for The Barbershop and additional inquiries please email: info@thebarbershoplv.com

Table reservations for The Barbershop can be pre-purchased: https://thebarbershoplv.com/reservations/

IT’S TIME TO LEAVE 2020 IN THE PAST! RING IN 2021 WITH US AT HEXX KITCHEN + BAR AND ALEXXA’S! ENJOY RESERVED HEATED PATIO SEATING WHILE LISTENING TO A LIVE DJ AND BASKING IN THE BEST VIEWS OF THE WORLD FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP.

Your online purchase is a reservation and guarantees you reserved seating, a food and beverage spend in the amount of your purchase, party hats, and noisemakers. Prix fixe or ala cart menu available. 30.97% taxes and gratuity will be collected at venue. Seating begins at 9:00 PM.

For dinner reservations prior to 9:00 PM, please click here.

DJ Vice

LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES DJ VICE FOR KISS OFF 2020 EVENT

DJ Vice to Perform, Livestream Countdown and an Imploding a 2020 Sign

LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas will end 2020 with a bang via a livestream countdown to midnight with an Only Vegas virtual celebration and special live performance by longstanding Tao Group Vegas resident DJ, artist and producer, Vice.

DJ Vice will lead the virtual festivities and perform his genre-bending, innovative music as the clock counts down to midnight and into the early moments of 2021.

While the destination may not be holding the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular, the excitement the city is known for will still be epic.

The Kiss Off 2020 event is not open to the public, however guests from around the world can still celebrate their favorite destination virtually.

Fans of Las Vegas can also enter the “Kiss Off 2020 Sweepstakes” for a chance to win one of four trips to the destination in 2021, along with sharing what they are most looking forward to in the new year. Prize packages will include airfare, a 3-day/2-night stay, activities, as well as culinary experiences for the winners and their guest at participating properties and attractions, including ARIA Resort & Casino, Bellagio Resort & Casino, Caesars Palace, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Dig This, Maverick Helicopters, The Mob Museum, Park MGM, Pink Jeep Tours, Sun Buggy Fun Rentals, Treasure Island, The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, Vegas Indoor Skydiving, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino and Wynn Las Vegas.

WHAT

Las Vegas’ Kiss Off 2020 – Livestream New Year’s Eve Countdown and Celebration

WHO

Longstanding Vegas Tao Group resident DJ, artist and producer, Vice

WHEN

Thursday, December 31

11:30 PM PST

WHERE

Online at: VisitLasVegas.com, YouTube and Facebook