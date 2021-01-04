See and Hear Golden Hits of the 50’s & 60’s on Line on January 6th

“Chances Are” if you’re hearing this song in your head – done by the singing icon Johnny Mathis, you’re going to want to tune in to “Golden Hits of the 50s and 60s”. “That’ll Be the Day” – on Wednesday January 6th at 5:30 Pacific Standard Time to enjoy this free on-line production.



Bucky Heard and John Wedemeyer will highlight some of the greatest hits to come out of the 50’s and 60’s. This is the third show featuring these two powerhouse performers who are based in Las Vegas.

According to Heard, “After John and I did our first on-line show together, there was no question that we wanted to do more. And thanks to the comments we received from fans, it is clear that the listeners are ready to take some musical journeys with us. So tune in, relax, and enjoy as we take you back to hear songs including When a Man Loves a Woman, Mack the Knife, Good Golly Miss Molly and the iconic Unchained Melody.”

Wedemeyer added that “I love every song we are going to play on Wednesday. Honestly, the hardest part about this show was narrowing down our set list. Simply too many timeless songs in that 20-year span. But my personal favorite at the moment is “My Prayer”. An old Ink Spots song redone by The Platters. Bucky recommended it for us. I had heard it before, but forgot just how incredibly beautiful it is”.

The concert is free but there will be a virtual tip jar through PayPal and Venmo so you can show the fellas some love during these unprecedented times for our friends in the entertainment industry.

To enjoy this event, simply go to Bucky Heard’s Facebook fan page and click on the image for the event. click the “going” icon and you will be all set.

BUCKY HEARD

Bucky Heard is well known now as part of the newly reformed “Righteous Brothers.” For the past five years, he and the legendary Bill Medley have enjoyed a successful residency show at Harrah’s in Las Vegas and have done more than 50 road shows across the country. Heard says teaming up with Bill Medley has been, “like getting your PhD in show business.”

An Alabama native and Auburn University alumni (BFA, Theatre Performance, Heard has a reputation as a “gutsy rock and roll singer with incredible vocal range” and has garnered critical praise in top publications including The Washington Post and USA Today.

He’s shared the concert stage with some greats including Andy Williams, Glen Campbell, The Beach Boys (with Mike Love), The Temptations (with Otis Williams), Tony Orlando, Michael McDonald, Jonathan Cain (Journey), and BB King.

JOHN WEDEMEYER

John Wedemeyer hails from Los Gatos, California and has been playing guitar professionally since age 19. While proficient in a wide variety of styles, John spent much of his early career steeped in blues and roots music. He recorded and/or toured with many blues legends including Charlie Musselwhite, Jimmy Witherspoon, Lowell Fulson, Curtis Salgado, John Lee Hooker, Luther Tucker and Bonnie Raitt. John spent some time in the “jam band” scene working with ex-Grateful Dead members Vince Welnick and Phil Lesh.

Since relocating to Las Vegas in 2006 John has played and/or recorded with a wildly diverse list of artists including The Righteous Brothers, Donny and Marie Osmond, Clint Holmes, Kristen Chenoweth, Debbie Gibson, Michael Grimm, Susan Anton, Wayne Newton, Christine Ebersole, Starship, Earl Turner, Frankie Moreno and David Foster.

John also played in a number of Broadway shows that ran in Las Vegas including “The Addams Family” and “Surf: The Musical”. Most recently John played and toured with The Righteous Brothers and Zeppelin USA.

The show will feature the work of legendary artists including Roy Orbison, Ray Charles, Johnny Mathis, Fats Domino, The Beatles, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ben E. King, Percy Sledge, Jackie Wilson.

According to Heard, “I am so anxious to share this music with viewers. If you’re of an age to remember this music, I know you’ll be singing along. And if you are in a different generation, I’m betting you’ll still recognize and enjoy songs like Cryin, Georgia On My Mind, Stand By Me, My Prayer, That’s Alright Mama, Cara Mia, Aint That A Shame, That’ll Be the Day, Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher, and Johnny B. Goode.”

Music, memories and laughter are on the menu so, pour yourself a glass of your favorite libation, dust off those dancing shoes and plan to be on line for Golden Hits of the 50’s & 60’s on Wednesday, January 6th at 5:30 PST.

Check out Heard’s Facebook page at Bucky Heard’s Facebook or go to Golden Hits of the 50s & 60s to sign up and enjoy this show.