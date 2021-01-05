The Simonetta Lein Show Releases Entrepreneurs Panel #3 “How Can You Prepare Your Brand For 2021?” On SLTV

The Simonetta Lein Show is hosted by celebrity tv host and top woman influencer Simonetta Lein. This Simonetta Lein Show, along with its premier of Season Two, has launched a series of panel interview episodes, showcasing local to international entrepreneurs, business owners, and artists, looking to share their industry insights and experiences. With an array of highly established entrepreneurs, the network opens 2021 with their third panel questioning, “How Can You Prepare Your Brand For 2021?”

Here is a list of our incredible talented and successful panelists for the show:

Thomas Beggs

It is safe to say that Thomas Beggs, the President, and CEO of Worldwide Precious Metals, has achieved greatness in a big way. Born into humble beginnings, Thomas bucked the odds of a low expectation environment to spearhead one of Canada’s largest physical bullion firms. Based in Vancouver, Worldwide Precious Metals is an investment firm that works with clients looking to build their portfolios with gold, silver, platinum, and diamonds. With over 60 years of experience in the industry combined, Worldwide Precious Metals and its providers have helped people rethink their wealth management strategies. Under Thomas’s leadership, the company has seen tremendous growth catching the attention of top Canadian professionals, business leaders, and influencers.

Deisy Suarez

Deisy is a Dominican born entrepreneur, esthetician, expert in self-care and spa management, known as the “spa connoisseur”. She is the owner and founder of DESUAR Spa, twice voted best spa in downtown Los Angeles and author of “Marriage Material: How I Found My Husband”. Deisy originally entered the beauty and wellness industry more than 16 years ago as a makeup artist in NYC, her passion for providing skincare advice and treatments began years earlier, as a child who made scrubs and mud masks in the kitchen sink which she used on herself and friends, family and neighbors in the Dominican Republic, and Brooklyn, NY where she grew up. A wife, and mother of sons aged 2½ years, and 11-months, she is also a public speaker, philanthropist, author, content creator, and influencer. Deisy also holds a BA in Marketing Communications from UTESA, and recently graduated from the University of California Irvine, Continuing Education Division, with a major in Spa and Hospitality Management.

Success is important to Deisy but philanthropy also has an important place in her life. As a mother, she cares deeply about giving back. She has volunteered at the Living Water Children’s Centre in Tanzania, Africa, where Deisy helped teach English to the children, and applied her touch therapy to healing the orphan children.

Heather Snyder

Heather Snyder Ippolito is a Posture Coach, using The Alexander Technique, to help people suffering from chronic pain caused by harmful postural habits. She educates people on healthy ways to use their bodies so they can move and live without pain. She has been teaching The Alexander Technique, yoga, and pilates for over 15 years and has a deep commitment to helping people find freedom from pain. Heather finds great joy in helping people feel better, emotionally, and physically. She completed her Alexander Technique training with the Manhattan Center for the Alexander Technique, her yoga training with YogaWorks NYC, and her pilates training with the Pilates Center of NY.

Jonas Muthoni

Commonly referred to as Deviate’s fearless leader, Jonas Muthoni draws upon years of customer service experience, research, and analytical skills he gained after working for Verizon, the largest and leading Fortune 500 wireless communications company in the US. He worked closely with channel leads and West Area functional groups to ensure a region-wide focus on loyalty and superior customer experience. Jonas led the initiatives to improve KPIs within the second-highest revenue-generating region, SoCal, by generating voice of the customer insight through transactional and relationship surveys, field observations, performance metrics, and more.

Jonas has a passion for helping businesses thrive and maximizing on their potential as well as leading cross-disciplinary teams to be innovative and deliver exceptional and best-in-class results! He is driven by a passion for creative excellence, unparalleled service, and relationship building.

Eleonor Amora

Eleonor Amora Marklund is the founder of UNFUCK Publishing Company. A visionary, world changer, and International best-selling author. She has worked with clients all over the world and is known for her spiritual gifts. She is an Indigo and embodies a fierce, powerful, yet loving energy. She is passionate about showing entrepreneurs and changemakers how to share their story in the most compelling way that leads to more clients, media opportunities, and expansion. She shows her clients how to stand in their power by learning how to control their energy fields and express themselves authentically. She resides in Sweden with her family and 24 horses.

Rocco Leo Gaglioti

Rocco is the CEO and president of FNL Network he’s also the president of the International Digital Fashion Week and the creator of the International Digital Fashion Week competition. His International Digital Fashion Week has been the most popular in the most viewed in the entire world and his Network FNL Network is available globally on every smart TV and mobile device for free for everyone to watch. Simonetta Lein also has a show that broadcasted globally via Amazon Prime on the network, called “The Wishwall”.

Rocco Leo Gaglioti has earned a reputation as a dynamic and accomplished production executive with expertise in orchestrating physical studio and network productions that have reached 70M+ viewers globally. His progressive experience has led to resounding success across his 18+ year career, excelling various as a Producer, Director, Writer. Easily able to move from high-level planning and strategy to hands-on storyboarding and contract management, he ensures that companies and viewers alike enjoy the best possible results.

