DriveHope4Kids – Shape and Support the Lives of 10,000 Kids

To celebrate the launch of KidNation, his new positive platform for kids, Ludacris is teaming up with Galpin Ford for the #DriveHope4Kids campaign. This campaign will help shape and support the lives of 10,000 kids who attend Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the vast inequities in education for children in communities with high need. As children all over the country are struggling with virtual learning, kids in areas with limited resources need additional support to ensure they receive a quality education. Local Boys & Girls Clubs are an essential part of the village for these kids, offering critical programs, educational supplies, tutoring, meals and support during this difficult time.

KidNation and Ludacris have launched an exclusive sweepstakes to give one lucky fan the chance to win $50,000 and a fully customized 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition. With an 18 month wait-list, the 20201 Ford Bronco is considered one of the most anticipated vehicles in automotive history.

The Boeckmann family, who own Galpin Ford, the #1 Ford dealership in the world for the last 29 years, and are long-time and loyal supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs, are generously donating the Bronco. And the expert team at Galpin Auto Sports (MTV’s “Pimp My Ride” and Discovery Network’s “Car Kings”) will fully customize the vehicle. The winner will get to work with world-renowned artist Bryan Blue aka Blue The Great to incorporate original artwork, making this a completely one-of-a-kind 2021 Ford Bronco valued at $100,000. Taxes and shipping are covered.

Plus, when it is safe, Ludacris is going to hand the winner the keys over a celebratory lunch in Los Angeles. Flights and hotel accommodations will be included for the winner and guest. Fans can go to WinANewBronco.com to enter and learn more.

Donations will fund a STEM Camp, create a community engagement program, provide meals for families in need and award college scholarships to deserving high school students.

We’re using tech for good and democratized giving to raise a big donation to change the lives of kids all over the country.

Brian Austin Green (The Masked Dancer), Jason George (Station 19 & Grey’s Anatomy), Aldis Hodge (City On A Hill), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon & Jared Haibon (Bachelor Nation) have all joined our holiday giving squad and are donating their time to support our #DriveHope4Kids campaign.

