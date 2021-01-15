100 Days to Live Review – Serial Suicide in Chicago

Set to release on February 2, 2021, 100 DAYS TO LIVE first premiered at the San Diego International Film Festival, where it was awarded “Best World Premiere.” A taut psychological thriller about serial murder, suicide, and love, this haunting production is the directorial debut of Chicago-based filmmaker and industry CEO Ravin Gandhi, who also won “Best First Time Director” at the San Diego Festival. Written, produced, and directed by Gandhi, 100 DAYS TO LIVE was shot over three weeks in Chicago while Gandhi continued to work as CEO of GMM Nonstick Coatings, a company he founded and recently sold. As the credits roll, Gandhi gives the audience some insight into his first-time venture, a mid-life crisis coupled with a life-long dream come to life. Happily for the audience, 100 DAYS TO LIVE is the result.

What would you want above all else if you had only 100 days left in your life? What would make those last days shine so brightly that even death could not extinguish their glow? 100 DAYS TO LIVE explores these and other intriguing questions as it introduces us to Dr. Rebecca Church (Heidi Johanningmeier), a therapist for the suicidal and a complex woman with lots of secrets in her own life. Maneuvering around her clients’ pain, she finds that she must also offer advice and a compassionate ear to her colleague Victor (Gideon Emery). The complexity of her own life is compounded by the events around her. Soon she is forced to face her own demons when her fiancé Gabriel (Colin Egglesfield) is kidnapped by a serial killer. A puzzle hidden within an enigma woven into a tantalizing mystery would be a fair summary of what is to follow.

Gandhi’s motion picture skillfully delves into the meaning of life and why people would want to end it as it tells the story of Rebecca, Gabriel, and Victor. And the murderer who slyly worms his way into their lives with his trusty camera and dogged persistence. The “what” soon gives way to a deeper question: “Why?” The inherent gloom of the topic – and the mysterious goings-on surrounding every scene – are supplanted by some very lovely footage of Chicago. Day and night, this is a beautiful city and a terrific setting for this tale. Even though there are lots of shadows in the nooks and crannies, blue sky and sparkling buildings all around offer the essence of hope. Will the light win over the darkness?

Cinedigm recently acquired 100 DAYS TO LIVE and will release the film worldwide in a few weeks. Since most theaters are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, it will be released on transactional VOD, DVD, and Blu Ray (BD).

100 DAYS TO LIVE runs for 87 minutes. It releases on all VOD Digital Platforms, DVD/BD on February 2, 2021. IVOD/EST platforms include Apple TV/iTunes; Amazon; Google Play/YouTube; Vudu; FandangoNow; Playstation; Xbox; Redbox on Demand; and others. Cable/Satellite platforms include DirecTV, Dish, InDemand (including Comcast, Charter, Optimum, Cox, Spectrum, Xfinity, RCN); Vubiquity, Unobstructed View (CA); and more. The film is now available to preorder (EST) on two platforms, Apple/iTunes and FandangoNow.