Smuin Ballet’s First-Ever Valentine’s Series – “Long DisDANCE Love”

San Francisco, CA to the world – Love will really be in the air this year when Smuin Contemporary Ballet debuts its online Valentine’s series event. The company’s “first-ever” for this, their clever Long disDance Love promises to deliver a joyful virtual showcase featuring the Company’s signature fusion of classical and contemporary ballet.

Erica Felch performs “Fever”

With performances billed as “romantic and risky,” the show features Michael Smuin numbers that should delight all lovebirds. Included are a red-hot “Fever” solo to the passionate tango from “The Blue Angel,” plus dreamy ballroom spins, yearning love duets, and more.

The soundtrack for this series includes favorite tunes from Nat King Cole, Peggy Lee, and other music icons. The show also includes added Smuin classics “The Eternal Idol” (in the February 11 & 13 programs) and the balcony pas de deux from “Romeo & Juliet” (in the February 12 & 14 programs).

Tess Barbour performs”Unforgettable”

TICKETS: For ticket availability and more information, the public may visit www.smuinballet.org.

WHEN: February 11-14, 2021

7:30pm, Thursday, February 11

7:30pm, Friday, February 12

7:30pm, Saturday, February 13

4:00pm, Sunday, February 14

WHERE: Streaming online