Super Bowl LV Las Vegas

Super Bowl LV is going to be different than every other Super Bowl in ever possible way. Las Vegas is always the best place to be if you can’t be at the game itself and this year is no different. Sin City is home to so many amazing venues and offers for this gigantic football weekend, Las Vegas can provide you with an experience unlike any other city. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together some of the best spots to enjoy the big game in Las Vegas.

As the first-ever Official Casino Sponsor of the National Football League, Caesars Rewards Las Vegas Resorts are celebrating Super Bowl LV with an array of socially distanced options including food and beverage packages offered at limited capacity as well as “Tailgate-To-Go,” bringing the festivities to your door, available on Sunday, February 7th. Catch game day festivities at these spots:

Poolside Plays

Cheer on your team while catching some rays with these poolside tailgate options.

GO Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas – Purchase individual, cabana and day bed F&B packages here: Daybed packages start at $348++ Cabana packages start at $700++

Venus Pool at Caesars Palace Catch The Big Game with an intimate cabana with F&B for small groups to cheer on their Super Bowl LV favorites. Book the Venus Cabana Package here, starting at $682++.

Influence, The Pool at The LINQ Hotel + Experience Take in Vegas views and the big game at Influence. Individual beverage packages start at $225++, with cabanas for up to four also available. Mobile ordering brings food directly from Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar to guests poolside. Purchase packages here.



Top Spots

Caesars Palace

The largest bar at Caesars Palace, Alto Bar is conveniently located steps away the resort’s famed sports book. Alto’s Super Bowl LV packages offer true VIP treatment with bottle service and tables for two to four guests starting at $350++.

Bally’s Las Vegas

Celebrate Super Bowl LV in style at Lobby Bar and Indigo Lounge at Bally’s Las Vegas. Beverage packages start at $75++ per person and include three drink tickets.

Indigo Lounge at Bally’s Las Vegas

The Cromwell

The intimate and sophisticated Bound Cocktail Lounge offers Super Bowl LV packages for two to four guests starting at $400. Packages include $100 food credit for Eatwell, two bottles of premium spirits and a bucket of five beers.

Harrah’s Las Vegas

Carnaval Court, the vibrant outdoor bar experience at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, features beverage packages for four, with a bucket of five beers for $458 (including tax and gratuity) at each table.

The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Guys Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar is the foodie football fan’s game day paradise with packages starting at $200++ per person, featuring a variety of Fieri’s favorite dishes and drinks. Seating starts at 2 p.m.

The LINQ Promenade

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery will offer an all-inclusive food and drink package for $175 per person (tax and gratuity not included). Guests can reserve packages now by calling: 702-826-2100.

will offer an all-inclusive food and drink package for $175 per person (tax and gratuity not included). Guests can reserve packages now by calling: 702-826-2100. Virgil’s Real Barbecue will offer both dine-in and to-go game day packages starting at $125, complete with Virgil’s famous BBQ chicken wings, rack of Memphis style pork spareribs, Trainwreck fries and more. For more information, call 702-802-6586.

CHAYO Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar will add some spice to the big game with a menu of: Tortilla Chips with Guacamole & Salsa Chipotle Wings, Jalapeno Poppers, Cheese Sticks, with Cilantro Crema Nacho Beef Fries with Melted Mexican Cheese Sauce Taco Trio – Carne Asada, Chicken Tinga and Al Pastor, with Anaheim Green Chili Sauce on Corn Tortillas Chili Nachos – Beef & Chorizo Chili topped with Cheddar & Pickled Jalapenos Duo Dessert – Churros & Mexican Brownie Includes Mimosas or Draft beers – Choose between Stone Brewing Buenaveza, Silver Reef Brewing Agua Del Diablo and Bud Light. $150++ per person

will add some spice to the big game with a menu of:

Paris Las Vegas

Football meets France at Napoleon’s Lounge and Le Cabaret for two intimate Super Bowl LV experiences. Beverage packages start at $75++ per person with three beverages included.

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

EXTRA Lounge will celebrate Super Bowl LV with beverage packages, coupled with drink specials, and giveaways through the football fun.

Located at the heart of Planet Hollywood, Heart Bar will offer Super Bowl LV beverage packages for four per table, as well as drink specials, prizes and giveaways.

Ringer Lounge not only offers mouthwatering game day bites, but it also features packages for parties of two to four guests, which include drink tickets. For more information and to book packages, email heartbartables@planethollywood.com.

Gordon Ramsay Burger will host Super Bowl LV packages starting at $200++ per person, where guests have full access to Ramsay's unique burger menu and enjoy a flowing selection of more than 40 draft and bottled beers, specialty cocktails and house wines.

Tailgate To-Go

Now you can celebrate Super Bowl LV from the comfort of your own room with “Tailgate To-Go” packages available at Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resorts. Order from your mobile device and within a short window, your football feast will be available for pick-up or delivery. Participating outlets include Fulton Street Food Hall at Harrah’s Las Vegas, Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The LINQ Hotel + Experience, JJ’s Boulangerie at Paris Las Vegas and more. For more information or to place an order, text Ivy – Caesars Entertainment’s virtual concierge – while on property or visit Caesars Entertainment’s Las Vegas mobile ordering platform at us.runtriz.com/clv_central.

