How Does Someone Become Addicted to Marijuana?

For many years now, marijuana use, or “smoking pot” has been a bit of a rite of passage for millions of teenagers. For some, this can be a diversion from difficult home environments. For others, it can simply be a means to “fit in.” However, if you or someone you know has been chronically using marijuana, it can be a cause for concern. Although the majority of individuals do not become addicted to marijuana, it can happen with a few people. For that reason, you need to be as careful as possible. Here are some ways that a user can become addicted to marijuana:

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash

Using Marijuana Before the Age of 18

Marijuana addiction is more commonly known as “marijuana use disorder” and statistics have shown that this disorder is up to four to seven times more possible to occur when the marijuana user is below the age of 18. Additionally, there is data that suggests that up to 30% of recreational users of marijuana could have at least some small amount of marijuana use disorder. Perhaps not surprisingly, the more often someone uses marijuana, the more likely they are to develop this disorder.

Feeling Withdrawal Symptoms

Another common characteristic of marijuana use disorder would be feeling withdrawal after use of the drug. According to AION Health, if trying to cut back on marijuana is an issue, then it’s definitely a bit of a red flag. “It really can become an issue when a person begins going through symptoms when they try to cut back,” an AION expert said. Common marijuana addiction symptoms would include feeling difficulties with sleep and mood, decreased appetite, restlessness, cravings, general irritability, and different forms of physical discomfort when the user attempts to quit cold turkey. Like most other drugs, the human body develops a tolerance for the drug when the brain’s neurotransmitters become used to the substance, and this usually occurs when recreational users become obsessive about their use of marijuana. This is also one of the main ways that someone will become addicted to marijuana simply because at this stage it has become more difficult to stop.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

Long-Term Use of Marijuana

The best analogy to use when it comes to marijuana use disorder is that it is like a snowball rolling down a hill. Eventually, it will become an avalanche. The longer someone has used marijuana, the more likely they are to develop an addiction to it. “It got to where I was baked almost 24/7,” one user who frequented the Haight-Ashbury district in San Francisco. “It got so bad that I was coach-surfing and I even got reported for stealing my mother’s car. I realized that my weed use was becoming too much for me to handle.”

Indeed, there have been clinics who have been treating individuals for marijuana use disorder for several years now. No, an addiction to marijuana is not life-threatening, but if it is getting in the way of an individual’s ordinary life and their responsibilities then it is definitely time for them to seek help.