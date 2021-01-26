Ice Castles and Lake Geneva Winterfest Create the Perfect Winter Wonderland

Photo courtesy of Ice Castles, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Looking for some great outdoor fun this winter? Look no further than Ice Castles in Lake Geneva now through March 14, weather permitting. Held at Geneva National Resort & Club, Ice Castles is an award-winning frozen attraction that is built hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists. Ice Castles highlights in the past included breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and much more. For tickets, go Ice Castles.
COVID-19 limitations are in effect with reduced capacity, required masks for all guests and staff and one-way directions for tunnels. Advanced reservations are highly recommended.
Winterfest Lake Geneva also takes place Feb. 3-7, 2021. VISIT Lake Geneva hosts the 26th annual Lake Geneva Winterfest featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship. Guests can enjoy an array of more wintery fun during Winterfest, including downtown ice sculpture tours, s’mores and bonfires on the beach, and so much more for the whole family.
