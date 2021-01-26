Ice Castles and Lake Geneva Winterfest Create the Perfect Winter Wonderland

January 26, 2021

Photo courtesy of Ice Castles, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin 

Looking for some great outdoor fun this winter? Look no further than Ice Castles in Lake Geneva now through March 14, weather permitting. Held at Geneva National Resort & Club, Ice Castles is an award-winning frozen attraction that is built hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists. Ice Castles highlights in the past included breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and much more. For tickets, go Ice Castles. 

COVID-19 limitations are in effect with reduced capacity, required masks for all guests and staff and one-way directions for tunnels. Advanced reservations are highly recommended.

Winterfest Lake Geneva also takes place Feb. 3-7, 2021. VISIT Lake Geneva hosts the 26th annual Lake Geneva Winterfest featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship. Guests can enjoy an array of more wintery fun during Winterfest, including downtown ice sculpture tours, s’mores and bonfires on the beach, and so much more for the whole family.

Ice sculptures at the U.S. National Ice Sculpting in Lake Geneva

Keep the fun going at Lake Lawn Resort

Igloo Dining, photo courtesy of Lake Lawn Lodge 

Approximately 10 minutes from Ice Castles, this historic full-service destination offers a variety of special programs like lakeside igloo adventure dining, spa specials, curling and more.

Winter Escape Package: With weekday rates starting at $129 per night now through March 7, 2021, this package includes one-night accommodations plus a $50 resort credit per night to be used anywhere at the resort.

Valentine’s Day/President’s Day Weekend-Feb. 12-15, 2021: Valentine’s Day weekend package rates start at $359 per couple ($179 per person), guests can enjoy the ultimate romantic weekend getaway. The Valentine’s Sweetheart Escape Package includes one-night accommodations, a bottle of champagne with a half dozen chocolate covered strawberries delivered to the room, and dinner for two in the Frontier restaurant along with a complimentary glass of champagne.
Winter/Colder Weather Activities available at Lake Lawn Resort include, weather permitting:
o Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating
o Bonfire pits with nightly bonfires
o Bucky’s Playhouse: movies, crafts, board games, ping pong
o 9,000-square-foot full service Calladora Spa with 10 treatment rooms
o Indoor swimming pool and hot tub
o Two miles of shoreline on Southeast Wisconsin’s beautiful Delavan Lake
o Fitness center
o Arcade/game room

For reservations, call 262-728-7950.  

For more information, go to visitlakegeneva.com

