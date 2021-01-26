Neon Museum in Las Vegas presents Beyond the Boneyard: Restored Roadside Relics on February 4th

The Neon Museum presents Beyond the Boneyard: Restored Roadside Relics. This a virtual presentation highlighting the unique stories behind the Horseshoe sign and eight other restored signs located in downtown Las Vegas. The virtual event hosted by experts from the Neon Museum staff will discuss the signs’ histories and the restoration efforts undertaken by the Museum and local organizations to reintroduce historic neon to the Las Vegas landscape.

This free virtual event is open to the public and will be held via Zoom. Space is limited and spots will fill up faster than you can say “no vacancy.” Register today online at Beyond The Boneyard Relics.

The event runs from 6 to 7 p.m. Pacific Time on February 4, 2021. Viewers can access the presentation online via Zoom. The link will be provided to registered viewers.

ABOUT THE NEON MUSEUM

Founded in 1996, The Neon Museum is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to collecting, preserving, studying, and exhibiting iconic Las Vegas signs for educational, historic, arts and cultural enrichment.

It has been ranked No. 1 in Las Vegas Weekly’s list of “Twenty Greatest Attractions in Las Vegas History,” one of “Sin City’s Best Retro Sites” by MSN, “No. 1 Las Vegas Museum Sure to Entertain and Educate” by USA Today’s 10best.com , “One of the Top 10 Coolest Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do” by Forbes.com , one of the “Top 10 Historic Spots in Las Vegas” by Vegas.com ; one of “15 Most Fascinating Museums in the U.S.” by VacationIdea.com ; and earns a consistent 4.5 out of 5 rating on TripAdvisor.

On its 2.27-acre campus, The Neon Museum houses an outdoor exhibition space known as the Neon Boneyard. “Boneyard” is traditionally the name for an area where items no longer in use are stored. It also includes The North Gallery, home to the immersive audiovisual spectacle “Brilliant!” which uses technology advances to re-illuminate more than 40 non-operational signs and the new Boulevard Gallery outdoor exhibit and event space. In addition, there is visitors’ center housed inside the former La Concha Motel lobby.

The museum collection also includes nine restored signs installed as public art throughout downtown Las Vegas. Public education, outreach, research, archival preservation, and a grant-funded neon sign survey represent a selection of the museum’s ongoing projects.

The museum is located at 770 N. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas. For more information, including tour schedules and tickets, visit Neon Museum. Also follow @NeonMuseum on Facebook and Twitter and @theneonmuseumlasvegas on Instagram

Photos Courtesy Neon Museum