Lucky Chick – Made for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day and red, simply the perfect match and you don’t think of one without the other. The most romantic day of the year also can bring the stress of what to wear or what to gift. Lucky Chick can take care of both and keeping in the stylish red that is mandatory on this day with their selection of 100% vegan semi-matte lipsticks and hydrating glosses.

Two amazing formulas

Semi-matte lipsticks and matching creamy glossesValentine’s Day is just around the corner and that means it’s time to fall in love with some beautiful color. Whether you’ll be puckering up on this day of love or simply doing a few dazzling selfies, a fabulous new lippy is always a great pick-me-up.These vegan, gluten-free and vitamin-packed lipstick and glosses will leave your lips kissably smooth for hours! They provide deep hydration with anti-aging benefits, delivering comfort to even the most chapped lips.

Vegan, Creamy Semi-Matte Lipstick

Formulated with Shea Butter, vitamin E and infused with Rose-Hip Seed Oil, Coffee Oil and Jojoba Oil which helps to soften, smooth and plump lips while delivering luminous color in a satin finish. Shea butter is an exceptional healing agent for dry and chapped lips. It is supremely rich in fatty acids and antioxidants which help heal dry lips and makes them smooth and plump. This ultra-comfortable formula glides onto lips for a silky, indulgent feel while an infusion of hyaluronic acid delivers ultimate moisture. Lasting all day color and thoroughly hydrated lips makes this creamy matte worthy of our love. Retail $25

One gold vegan glam bag, 3 Semi-Matte Lipsticks and 3 hydrating Glosses in Desire, Joy and Sweet. Available at www.luckychick.com

Vegan, Hydrating Super Rich Lip Gloss

This enriching Lip Gloss provides deep rich feather free coverage with one single swipe. Full of goodness this plant based wax product delivers intense moisture from the leaves of the Candelilla plant grown in the semi-arid regions of northern Mexico and the southwestern part of the United States. Infused with the same natural oils of coffee, rose-hip and jojoba as the lipsticks makes this formula a perfect combination. Retail $20

The Colors

Desire For a classic, universal red that flatters all skin tones, this blue-based lipstick is long-wearing, non-drying and will even help your teeth look whiter.Joy A bright fuchsia pink. It is bright and bubbly and instantly adds so much fun to your whole look. It can be worn lightly for a semi bold and cheerful look.Sweet. The perfect pinky mauve that is soft enough to be subtle and bold enough to show your strength and own your look.

For more information, visit: Lucky Chick

About Lucky Chick: Stephanie Sakoff Miklosvary founded and created Lucky Chick in 2000 as she was putting her art degree to work as a shoe designer in New York City. Nicknamed “Lucky Chick” by a friend for living in her LC (Lobby C) apartment, she decided to create a persona around her new name inspired by life’s indulgences. The brand provides a vibrant range of color cosmetics so women of all colors, shapes and sizes can treat themselves like the masterpieces they are.