Southern California Restaurant News

Rick’s Produce Opens New Stall At The Original Farmers Market

Silver Lake favorite Rick’s Produce will open its flagship location at The Original Farmers Market on Friday, January 29th, joining the ranks of close to 80 independent, family-owned businesses. Farmer/Owner Rick Dominguez comes to the Market with over 14 years of organic farming under his belt and will offer the freshest in seasonal fruits and vegetables from his family farm in Fallbrook, California.

Rick Dominguez (Rick’s Produce)

Born in Mexico and raised in East Los Angeles, Dominguez found his way to agriculture in 2007. While working in real estate amidst the housing market crash, he longed to shift focus to something more purposeful and essential. He began by helping his independent farmer friend sell avocados at the East Hollywood farmers market, and he discovered a newfound passion and knack for the trade. It was through this entrepreneurial education and flexibility that he was able to start his own business and succeed, even in 2020 amidst the ongoing pandemic. He grew a reliable customer base and met their needs with ease and quick response, aiding individual and family customers instead of depending on large-scale restaurant accounts.

“Working at the farmers market was life-changing,” said Dominguez. “I loved building relationships with the customers and community, and I found myself wanting to grow and expand.”

Dominguez leased seven acres of land in 2014, and he began to live his dream of selling his own produce at area farmers markets. Slowly but surely, he grew his customer base of chefs and restaurants, thanks to his personable qualities and commitment to seasonal, organic farming. In 2017, he opened his first storefront in Silver Lake along with his business partner Alejandro Verduzco and began selling farm fresh produce along with fresh-squeezed juice, acai bowls, and guacamole, among other produce-forward dishes. This menu works hand-in-hand with Dominguez’s strategy to limit food waste and maximize the use of each fruit and vegetable. Before food expires, Dominguez incorporates it into his delicious pre-prepared food options and produce that is past its prime is re-incorporated into his farm’s soil as a natural fertilizer.

Dominguez has already made a great impression with Original Farmers Market customers at a temporary pop-up site over the past several months. The larger, 1,300 square-foot buildout on

the south side of the Market will provide Rick’s with ample space to sell an abundance of fresh, seasonal produce in addition to creative, healthy prepared foods. New offerings at this store will include house-made jams, preserves, made-to-order sandwiches, and to-go salad options made fresh to order. This is the first time in many years that a “farmer-owned” business will be selling direct-to-consumers at The Original Farmers Market.

“I was honored when the management of The Original Farmers Market approached me about opening a second, larger location at Third and Fairfax,” continued Dominguez. “This has been Los Angeles’ go-to spot for groceries since 1934 when farmers first sold their goods from the back of pick-up trucks! I am thrilled to play a part in the Market’s continuing legacy.”

“Rick’s Produce is a fantastic, new addition to our grocery program,” said Stan Savage, Executive Vice President of The A.F. Gilmore Company, longtime owners of The Original Farmers Market. “Rick and his family have taken such care in cultivating their farm’s crops and developing their brick-and-mortar produce business. They are truly emblematic of the entrepreneurial spirit that our family-owned businesses have thrived on for 86 years and we look forward to their long and continued success at the Market.”

Rick’s Produce will be open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm daily, with rotating seasonal produce and menu items posted on the store’s Instagram page and on-site signage. The store, alongside The Original Farmers Market, is committed to customer and staff safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff will wear masks, have hand sanitizer on-hand for guests, and will ensure adequate social distance. Rick’s Produce is also available online for home delivery on The Original Farmers Market page at mercato.com.

This year, letting our favorite restaurants do the cooking for us during the holidays might be the best way to show how much we appreciate them. Located inside The Portofino Hotel & Marina, and offering the best waterside dining in Redondo Beach, BALEENkitchen will be offering to-go Christmas and New Year’s Eve. To pre-order guests may call 310-372-1202.

The three-course Christmas menu includes the following options: Caramelized Onion Soup, Herb Rubbed Prime Rib, Roasted Honeynut Squash & Farro, Beets & Burrata, Cinnamon Churro Bites. The menu is priced at $100 and feeds 2 people. Pick up will be available on December 24 & 25 from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. Those looking to add the perfect bottle of wine with their meal, may do so for just $35; choose between Landmark “Overlook” Chardonnay, Boen Pinot Noir, Newton Cabernet, and $45 for Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne.

New Year’s Eve will feature a four-course menu including Warm Mushroom Consomme, Winter Citrus Salad, King Crab Gnocchi, Beef Bone-in Center Cut NY Trip, and Sticky Toffee Pudding to end your meal on a high note. Menu is priced at $130 and feeds two. Pick up will be available on December 31 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Additionally, a Champagne cocktail kit is available for purchase and includes St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Citrus Oleo, Angostura bitters and your choice of Mionetto Prosecco $45; Veuve Clicquot $125; Dom Perignon $350.

Coastline, L’auberge Del Mar’s onsite restaurant highlighting market fresh fare and seasonal ingredients, is making it easy to give this year’s Christmas celebrations the elegance and festivity they deserve with their mouthwatering prix fixe Christmas feast to-go.

Entrees include Ora King Salmon with lemon, herbs, honey and spiced yogurt; Cassoulet with crispy confit duck, spicy pork sausage and white beans;and Grilled Short Rib from Anderson Valley with house-made sambal, bibb lettuce and Asian Pear. Other menu highlights include Tiger Shrimp Cocktail with house-made cocktail sauce and lemon; Yukon Gold Potato and Wild Mushroom Gratin; and Upside-Down Pineapple Cake with Chantilly. The holiday menu is $95 per person and can be picked up on either December 24 or 25.

In addition to the prix fixe menu, you can order a special bottle of wine from Coastline’s award-winning wine list, seasonal house-made cocktails, and decadent à la carte options including a charcuterie and burrata platter and a dozen unschucked oysters. To order the holiday meal call: 858-793-6458.

Tiato Kitchen and Garden, sister restaurant to the iconic Crustacean Beverly Hills, today announced it’s holiday meal packages are now available to order, featuring classic holiday favorites with a Cal-Asian twist and Chef Helene “Mama” An’s world-famous cuisine. The menu also features various gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options including Herb-Infused Potato Latkes served with a Kaffir Lime Coconut Crème Fraiche & House-made Apple Sauce, Lemongrass Ginger Braised Brisket, Matzo Ball Pho Soup, Cinnamon Five-Spice Honey-Glazed Spiral Ham, Brown Butter Glazed Heirloom Carrots, DIY Shortbread and Gingerbread Cookies Decorating Kit, and more much. The menu also features An family’s world-famous garlic noodles.

Tiato Kitchen and Garden

Patrons can place their Tiato holiday fare orders by calling the restaurant at 310-866-5228 or online. Pick-up days and times for the Hanukkah holiday packages begin Thursday, December 10 until Friday, December 18 from 2-6pm. Christmas and other holiday meal packages are available for pick-up starting December 15 to December 24 from 2-6pm. On the Wednesday, December 23 and Thursday, December 24 before Christmas, customers are able to begin picking up their orders at 11am. The deadline to place Christmas orders is December 18. All orders must be placed 48 hours prior to pick-up. Delivery is available for additional charges.

For more information, please visit www.tiato.com.

For LA locals and visitors alike,The Original Farmers Market at Third and Fairfax is the premier one-stop shop to support local businesses and for getting all your holiday essentials. While the holidays may look a bit different this year for many, the Market’s vast array of merchants offer simple and creative solutions for gifting and holiday meals to-go, with many merchants offering pickup, curbside pickup, or delivery via the Market’s delivery service provider, Mercato. For in-person holiday shopping, the Market remains a safe and easy option, with no lines, an open-air environment, a convenient, outdoor Postal Center, and strict sanitation and safety standards. Featured items are outlined below, and guests can contact the individual merchant for specific details on pickup and delivery options.For a gift sure to please, tried-and-true favorite By Candlelight offers a variety of candles, Christmas and Chanukah themed face masks, while Essence of Nature sells relaxing aromatherapy oils, soaps, and lotions. Wildflora and Dewy Flowers are go-to’s for holiday floral arrangements, and Kip’s Toyland offers classics toys galore for the kids + free gift wrapping. For an extra special handmade gift, stop by WL Handmade for custom shoes and jewelry. For stocking stuffers, Littlejohn’s English Toffee House, Magic Nut & Candy Company, Magee’s House of Nuts, and Anaheim House of Jerky sell compact and pre-packaged treats to open up on Christmas morning. And, to the delight of pickle fans, artisan pickle purveyor Kaylin and Hobbs is offering gift cards and pickle socks, too.

Featured Holiday Meals and Gifts Include:

Dragunara Spice Bazaar

– Purveyors of high-quality spices from across the globe, Dragunara is offering Holiday Spice Sets ($20) including Indian Spices, Chinese Spices and more. They’ve also stocked up on Curcumin and Saffron Golden Milk Tea spice, for a healthy warm beverage during these colder winter months.

Du-par’s Restaurant & Pie Shop

– Du-par’s is offering a complete Holiday Feast (Large serves 8-10 for $255, Small serves 4-6 for $155). Orders include choice of a full ham or turkey, plus sides of butternut squash soup, homemade mashed potatoes, glazed fresh carrots, green bean almondine, sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and a Du-par’s fruit pie. Sides and pies also available to order a la carte.

– Holiday Pies are $15.95 each and are available in Cherry, Blueberry, Pumpkin, Peach, Boysenberry, Apple, Raspberry, and Pecan. Their “Pie of the month” is Chocolate Pecan.

– As a fun option for kids during the holidays, Du-par’s is also offering their Teddy Bear Tea Party for 2 ($18.95), 4 ($34), and 6 ($45). The tea party kits include assorted triangle sandwiches, including PB&J, Ham & Cheese, Chicken Salad, and Smoked Salmon ($2 extra).

Light My Fire

– The hot sauce experts at Light My Fire are offering two exciting holiday specials: Mini Hot Sauces (5 for $10), a perfect stocking stuffer, in addition to their Wake the ‘F’ Up Coffee ($15), another great gift option.

Michelina Artisan Boulanger

Michelina is featuring holiday specials including their Bonjour Gift Basket with various French goodies (think croissants, cinnamon rolls, and jams), a classic Buche de Noel with chocolate mousse and hazelnut praline ($68, serves 6-8), and a whole wheat/spelt loaf ($11).

Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market

– Monsieur Marcel has stocked their international market and their new Yuletide annex (located just outside the store) with a wide assortment of gifts and treats. Browse from a variety of specialty items including authentic Italian panettone and pandoro, handmade artisan German stollen, and a French Pain D’epices Holiday Celebration Spice Cake. They’ve also stocked classic British items like figgy pudding, mincemeat pie, brandy and rum butters and clotted cream. Guests can also pre-order Buche de Noel Yule Logs and Galettes des Rois King’s Cake. As always, they stock a wide selection of holiday-friendly wines and Champagnes, mulled wine, and Glogg, in addition to complementary spices for festive hot beverages: nutmeg, mulling spice, and cinnamon sticks.

Roxy & Jo’s Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar

– Delivering boat-to-table freshness, Roxy & Jo’s Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar has added holiday specials seafood trays from Chef Christophe Breat, including cooked Maine lobster tails, mini seafood roll, lobster, crab, or shrimp trays, crab cake and vegan cake trays. Full menu and pricing available on their website.

Sticker Planet

– Sticker Planet is a perennial favorite for stocking stuffers and those who like to adorn their greeting cards in fun! This month they are offering special holiday sticker sets for the kids, including glitter stickers, reusable Christmas stickers, and stick-on holiday “earrings.”

The Dog Bakery

– Lest we forget our furry friends, The Dog Bakery has pet owners covered with packs of 6 crunchy hand-decorated biscotti, their best-selling dog cookies, dipped and decorated in festive colors, and sets of 6 crunchy hand-decorated doggie donuts.

In light of the new stay-at-home orders from Governor Newsom, The Original Farmers Market has removed outdoor seating and adjusted indoor retail capacities. Restaurant merchants are open for takeout, while grocers remain open at 35% capacity and retail merchants remain open at 20% capacity.

To maintain the health and safety of shoppers and merchant staff, the Market has hand sanitizer stations throughout, as well as additional signage reminding visitors to always wear a face covering and to maintain a six-foot minimum distance from others at all times.

For the latest information and updates, visit www.farmersmarketla.com

Tiato Kitchen and Garden, sister restaurant to the iconic Crustacean Beverly Hills, is proud to announce its fall 2020 outdoor dining offerings in a safe and spacious environment for patrons to enjoy in Santa Monica. Donning a gigantic, 3,000 square-foot outdoor patio that is surrounded by an on-site functional herb garden, the Californian Asian, eco-chic eatery has something for everyone day and night, depending on the day of the week.

Tiato Kitchen and Garden



Tiato is proud to have expanded its clientele to serve not only the local business community, but to serve the community as a whole since reopening due to the pandemic. Having the largest patio on the Westside, and free wifi available, safety is of the utmost importance. The outdoor dining tables are cautiously sprawled throughout the lush terrace accommodating 125 patrons, as well as stylish seating vignettes on the parameter for those looking for more of a loungey feel to enjoy a fresh smoothie or adult beverage. Both garden patio dining and takeout options (i.e. Postmates, GrubHub, and DoorDash) are available for the fall dining initiatives, but people continue to discover this Santa Monica outdoor dining venue, especially during a time when diners are looking for safe and open-air options that are harder to find. Furthermore, Los Angeles diners can now enjoy the An family’s world famous garlic noodles outside of Crustacean Beverly Hills as Tiato also offers the sought-after dish due to popular demand.

Ginger-Glazed Wild Salmon

Ginger-Glazed Wild Salmon



Tiato is located at 2700 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (next to Lionsgate) and is now open for Lunch from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., staying open later for Tiato’s Garden Nights, and Weekend Brunch from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Delivery is available on Postmates, Grubhub, & Doordash. Street and underground parking are available. For more information about Tiato and to place a reservation, call (310) 866-5228 or visit www.tiato.com.

Cafe Gratitude, is opening up a to-go outpost in Newport on Monday, November 2nd, next to upscale vegan Mexican restaurant Gracias Madre Newport.

The fully plant-based to-go concept will feature a seasonally-driven menu from Executive Chef Dreux Ellis, with plant-based breakfast and lunch signature favorites, smoothies, fresh juices, herbal tonics, and more, bringing a laidback, casual takeout destination to the Newport community. You can try all day breakfast with items such as: POWERFUL SUPERFOOD GRANOLA, which includes, crispy quinoa cashew granola, mixed berries, incan berries, coconut yogurt. The all-day lunch features: LIBERATED BASIL PESTO KELP NOODLES, which includes, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil hempseed pesto, olives, arugula, cashew ricotta, brazil nut parmesan. These are just a few of the incredible items you will find on the menu.

Acai Super Bowl from Cafe Gratitude

The Gastro Garage recently announced they will be lighting up the sky over Hollywood as they return for an all new culinary pop-up experience. The popular L.A.-based catering crew will open an 8-night event on the rooftop of the W Hollywood Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 16 & 17, 23 & 24, Nov. 6 & 7, 13 & 14, with three seatings per night at 6:30, 8:00 & 9:30pm.

This one-of-a-kind, blowtorch-powered evening will feature an 8-course, progressive meal, with a specialty shot and a curated cocktail to round out the evening. All of this while taking in breathtaking views of Los Angeles. Tickets are $100 per person and available at Eventbrite. Limited tickets available so reservations are mandatory. Please call (310) 993-3979 or visit The Gastro Garage for more information.



As seen on the Bravo and Travel Channels, The Gastro Garage creates the ultimate action station using blow torches and molecular gastronomy to create savory donut sliders, skewers, and sides. The menu will feature their 8-course “Mechanics Menu,” which features their signature “Gastro Tanks” and “Drill Bits.” During this interactive experience, The Gastro Garage will deconstruct classic dishes and reconstruct them into signature “Tanks,” made from savory brioche donuts that are filled with nitrous foam in a variety of flavors and then torch them with gourmet toppings, finishing oils, purees, and spices. During this one-of-a-kind, fully immersive dining experience, guests are greeted by “Gastro Mechanics,” clad in welding masks that guide them through the process, all while wielding giant blow torches with flames flying high. The rooftop has been designed to look like a drive-through auto service bay, complete with oil drums, hubcaps, vintage motorcycles and of course, rock ‘n’ roll music and videos playing in the background. “We are excited to bring some culinary fun back to the community after months of eating in and have created a menu for the W Hollywood that no one has experienced or tasted before,” said Adam Manacker, co-founder of Gastro Garage. “It’s all about an immersive experience and experimentation with different flavors, toppings, and oils to create the perfect tank and unique night out under the stars.” The Gastro Mechanics have been wearing masks long before they became COVID mandatory. But their take on masks is quite unique, to say the least. In addition to these talented chefs wearing their own masks, as well as gloves, guests will be required to wear one upon entry to adhere to COVID safety guidelines. Since only a limited number of guests can be accommodated per seating, this smaller sized group event will create a more intimate feel. Upon arrival, guests will valet their cars, take a private elevator to the rooftop, check in, have a photo-op, and then are escorted to the bar area for cocktails, which will include a welcome toast with a shot of Bullet Bourbon. Afterwards, guests will be entertained by a short story about The Gastro Garage and then devour their first delicious course, which will be the start of this multi-sensory experience. For the next stop, guests will be led by their Mechanics to private tables with spectacular views of the city, where they will dine on five more courses cooked tableside along with a signature cocktail. Then, upon completion of the savory course items, guests will next be guided to an additional cabana by their Mechanic where they will finish the evening with two dessert courses cooked in front of them as they look out onto the magical city lights of L.A. Each ticket is inclusive of all food, a shot of Bullet and a smokin’ specialty cocktail from The Chainsmokers’ Jaja Tequila, as well as a photo-op upon arrival. Cash bar is also available.

Tables are available in parties of 2 or 6. For larger or other size reservations, please contact The Gastro Garage directly at (310) 993-3979. 8 Course Menu Includes:

Buffalo Blue Chips (Kettle Chips with Blu foam and Gastro Buffalo Sauce)

Cubano Gastro Tank (gruyere foam, torched 12-hour slow roasted pork, Applewood smoked ham, mustard caviar, dill plank)

Piston Pizza Gastro Tank (mozzarella foam, torched shredded mozzarella, tomato basil puree, fresh basil)

Maple Glazed Carrot Pops (torched carrot pops with EVOO, Maldon salt served with maple gravy foam)

Japanese Marinated Short Rib Drill Bit (3 oz Japanese marinated skewer served with white cheddar foam)

Naked Salmon Drill Bit (3 oz Clean Salmon Skewer served with sesame oil, Maldon salt and béarnaise foam)

Princess Buttercup Gastro Tank (double chocolate foam, torched sweet peanut puree, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Nutter Butter powder)

Fireberry Gastro Tank (sweet cream cheese foam, torched balsamic strawberries, fresh cracked pepper

For those that require vegetarian or gluten free options, accommodations can be made with advance notice. The W Hollywood is offering a special 25% room rate for those who purchase tickets to the experience. Click HERE to receive the discount.

The restaurant news in Southern California is always changing and a new menu comes about as often as a the sun rises. With COVID19 the changes are even bigger as restaurants are opening back up to diners and the experiences and settings are changing rapidly. We will do our best to keep you up to date from Los Angeles to Orange County and down to San Diego.

Gracias Madre West Hollywood recently introduced a new at-home cocktail party kit, family style meals to-go, and a mezcal flight with proceeds going No Us Without You.

Beverage Director Maxwell Reis and Executive Chef Mario Alberto have taken the past few challenging months to get creative and innovative behind the bar and kitchen at Gracias Madre, in addition to spending time on refining their to-go options (both food and beverage) in order to package its menu like it’s never been available before to allow guests to eat at home in a fun way.

Elevating Your Next At-Home Cocktail Party

We’re all getting pretty good at pouring ourselves a drink (or two or three…) around 5:00 each evening (wait, what day is it?), but there’s nothing quite like the finesse of a cocktail prepared by one of your favorite bartenders behind the bar. That’s why Gracias Madre decided to bring the cocktail party home to Angelenos with their new Cocktail Party Kit. The Cocktail Party Kit comes with the Signature Purista Margarita for two, plus housemade salsa and fresh guacamole. Your next at-home fiesta is just an order away…!

Gracias Madre WeHo Does Family Style To-Go

Fulfill your family’s Gracias Madre cravings in the comfort of your own home with newly-launched Family Style To-Go options, available now for pickup and delivery via the website. Experience Madre at home like you’ve never experienced before with our specially-packaged plant-based Mexican “family style” fare (serves 4) for $75, and don’t forget, must-have a la carte favorites remain available on the menu for at-home enjoyment. Take a much-needed break from the kitchen and let Madre take care of your next family meal with organic, farm fresh, locally sourced food, full of flavor and love.

Family style Enchiladas (serves 4) – basil, walnuts, beans, rice, guajillo raisin sauce

(serves 4) – basil, walnuts, beans, rice, guajillo raisin sauce Family style Al Pastor (serves 4) – charred pineapple, escabeche, black beans, rice

Mezcal Flight x No Us Without You

Available now, Gracias Madre is offering a special Mal Bien agave varietal mezcal flight with $5 from each flight going to No Us Without You, 501c3 non-profit public charity providing food security for undocumented hospitality workers. Flights will also be available to-go and delivery.

Pasta Sisters Pasta

Saturday, August 15th is a special public Italian holiday known as Ferragosto, originating from the festivals of the Emperor Augustus which were introduced back in 18 BC to celebrate a battle victory, and were celebrated alongside other ancient Roman summer festivals. These festivities were intended to be a period of rest after months of hard labor. Today, the holiday combines both its ancient Roman and Catholic roots, and also marks the semi-official start of Italy’s summer holiday season. It’s traditional to use the August long weekend to take a trip, usually escaping the heat at the seaside, lakes or mountains. Although we can’t be in Italy this summer to celebrate, LA’s family-run Italian restaurant and fresh pasta shop Pasta Sisters has everything Angelenos need to make the most of the holiday without ever leaving LA.

Pasta Sisters Pasta Room

Whether you’re in the mood for authentic customizable pasta dishes, fresh pasta and homemade sauces to-go, or interested in grabbing a selection of Italian-imported artisanal cheeses and cold cuts, Pasta Sisters is your go-to Italian home base, bringing the summer holiday stateside for your at-home festa.

Clique Hospitality is excited to announce the reopening of their premier dining destination, Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine at Pendry San Diego by James Beard Smart Catch Leader Chef Jose “JoJo” Ruiz will reopen its doors for service on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine, developed in partnership with Andy Masi’s Clique Hospitality which debuted in February 2017, brings forth Ruiz’s incredible talent in seafood, coastal cuisine and sushi with a menu of distinctly San Diego-inspired dishes. The award-winning restaurant is driven by seasonal, local ingredients highlighting fresh-catch and prime meats with Jose “JoJo” Ruiz at the helm. Ruiz’s unrivaled dedication to his craft earned him a spot on the James Beard Smart Catch Leader list, enlisting his two San Diego-based restaurants, Lionfish and Serẽa Coastal Cuisine the only two locations with the prestigious accolade.

After a two-month closure in accordance with the CDC guidelines, Masi’s team is proactively setting up all necessary protocols according to the California state requirements to ensure the best possible level of service and prioritize guest and employee health and safety. Increased sanitation and cleaning procedures have been implemented to daily operations with team member wellness assessments. All employees and guests must adhere to wearing a face covering prior to entering the restaurant, dining rooms will operate at a reduced capacity, with tables set up according to social distancing standards. Updated protocols from host stand to bar, also include, providing disposable and digital menus with a QR code to be viewed on diners’ mobile devices. Lionfish will require a reservation for all guests requesting to dine in, available by calling the restaurant or booking online.

“We are excited to re-open and are taking every possible step to ensure our employees and guests safety and well-being. We will continue to strive for an incredible and safe dining experience.” Says Masi.

Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine will be open for dine-in, offering happy hour and dinner menus with take-out for curbside pick-up and delivery with the same selections as their dine-in menu.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine

Sunday – Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Saturday: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Phone: (619) 738-7200

@lionfishsd

Website: https://lionfishsd.com/

Oceanside’s The Plot, serving badass plant-based food with a zero-waste ethos, focused on the culinary evolution, reopens today! Hallelujah. The Plot opened THIS YEAR to great fanfare, attracting guests from Los Angeles, Orange County and, of course, San Diego. This Oceanside haunt features rockstar chef Davin Waite making cool food with plants and his equally socially conscious wife, Jessica Waite, who’s long dreamed of owning a plant-based restaurant that could serve as a replicable model for conscious capitalism, whereby restaurateurs can do good and be profitable. “Take my idea, PLEASE.”

The Plot Patio (courtesy The Plot)



The Plot opened counter service with patio dining last weekend and will open fully for dine-in May 27th. In addition to following all protocols laid out in Cal OSHA’s guidelines, all surfaces and knobs will be disinfected every 15 minutes and all dishes will go directly into sanitizing bins before being sent to those doing dishes to keep those doing dishes safe, too. Checks will be presented on rocks that will be sanitized after each use. For more information, visit: The Plot.



Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub and The Whet Noodle, conjoined sister restaurants in Oceanside, CA owned by husband and wife rebel crusaders Davin and Jessica Waite. These locally famed restaurants feature unorthodox sushi and Japanese cuisine focused on total utilization of product and driven by a punk rock spirit and a rebellious nature. Emphasis is on local ingredients. Wrench and Rodent is a multi award-winner with a cult following. I mean, any restaurant that attracts lines out the door with a rodent in the name has gotta be GOOD. Wrench and Rodent along with The Whet Noodle are currently doing take-out currently, with the option to sit on the patio with or without a drink. They reopen for dine-in June 5, 2020.

Eataly LA will be opening a blooming pop-up bar, Bar Fiorito, to celebrate the spring season on March 5. Located in the heart of Eataly LA, inside La Pizza & La Pasta restaurant, Bar Fiorito is inspired by the Italian spring flower fields and offers a colorful, fun atmosphere to enjoy while drinking from a selection of refreshing spritz cocktails, vibrant mocktails, and eating a traditional selection of Italian Aperitivo bites.

The Eataly LA beverage experts have crafted an extensive spritz cocktail menu featuring the traditional Aperol version, plus eight twists on the classic (yes, EIGHT!). Sip Spring on the West Side, made with Astral Gin, Luxardo Bitter, rhubarb and fresh cucumber or enjoy mocktails featuring fresh local produce like grapefruit and strawberries with aromatic herbs like basil and mint. Bar Fiorito also offers a brand new menu of Italian bites for the perfect pairing during aperitivo (Happy Hour), like Pinzimonio, the Italian version of crudité featuring seasonal raw vegetables like snap peas and carrots with a bright ricotta dip, or Fiori di Zucca, fried zucchini blossoms served with sea salt and lemon. Between the floral takeover, bright spritz cocktails, and Italian springtime vibe, Bar Fiorito is the new go-to spot for Angelenos to stop and enjoy a spritz under a flower sky – and let’s just say you’ll definitely want to save a place on your Instagram feed.

Bar Fiorito Cocktails

The Original Farmers Market Announces 2020 Calendar of Events

From annual traditions to seasonal celebrations, the beloved Market at Third and Fairfax is ready to host another year of festivities for visitors of all ages

The Original Farmers Market just announced its slate of exciting events for 2020 featuring showstopping performances, family-friendly crafts and fun, and delicious eats! New visitors and neighborhood regulars can kick off the new year right with the Lunar New Year Celebration, delicious gumbo at the 31st annual Mardi Gras celebration, and welcome the Fall with pie-eating, pig races and a petting zoo at the Market’s annual Fall Festival.

“We look forward to bringing our community another year of wonderful events, complete with new faces in our Market merchant family,” said Mark Panatier, Vice President. “Given our 85-year history in Los Angeles, it’s only fitting that we continue historical traditions, while also making way for new ones as the city grows and changes along with us. We can’t wait to begin another decade as a go-to destination for residents and tourists alike.”

The schedule of 2020 Farmers Market events is summarized below:

Lunar New Year Celebration

Lunar New Year Celebration, Year of the Rat

Sunday, January 26th, 2-5pm

To celebrate the Chinese Year of the Rat, the Farmers Market will host a day full of exciting activities in the Plaza. Entertainment includes traditional lion dancers, Korean fan dancers, a magic show, and crafts for kids and adults; including live chalk art, a balloon artist, and a Chinese calligraphy art demo. Also look out for “Lucky 8” food and merchandise specials throughout the Market!

Schedule:

2:00 – 5:00 PM: Lunar New Year Chalk Art Presentation

2:00 – 5:00 PM: Balloon Twisting

2:00 – 5:00 PM: Chinese Calligraphy

2:00 – 5:00 PM: Dragon Puppet Craft

2:15 – 2:30 PM: Lion Dance

2:30 – 2:45 PM: Hiza Yoo Korean Fan Dance

3:00 – 3:30 PM: Wushu Shaolin Kung Fu Demonstration

3:30 – 4:00 PM: Joseph Tran Magic Show

4:00 – 4:15 PM: Hiza Yoo Korean Fan Dance

4:30 – 4:45 PM: Lion Dance Finale

*schedule subject to change

31st Annual Mardi Gras Celebration

Saturday, February 22nd & Sunday, February 23rd, All Day; Fat Tuesday, February 25th, 6-9pm

Party in true New Orleans style at the Market’s 31st Annual Mardi Gras Celebration. The weekend will feature bead throwing, beignets, Dixie beer, face painting, Cajun gumbo and jambalaya from The Gumbo Pot,along with live musical performances. The Dog Bakery will also host its annual Mutti Gras Pet Parade and Costume Contest for our furry four-legged friends.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Tuesday, March 17th, Afternoon & Evening

Wear your green and get into the Celtic spirit for the Market’s annual St. Paddy’s Day celebration. Enjoy authentic Irish food, such as the famous corned beef from Magee’s, green beer and imported Irish beers from EB’s andBar 326, a bagpiper, live music and more!

Friday Night Music at the Market

Friday evenings through the summer, May 29th-August 28th, 7-9pm

What better way to celebrate the warm weather than live, outdoor music with friends and family? Open and free to the public, the West Patio will come alive every Friday night to feature a range of musical genres from jazz to salsa, rock & roll to reggae and much more.

26thh Annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show

Saturday, June 6th, 11am-5pm

One of the Market’s most iconic events, the Annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show is back for its 26th year at the Farmers Market. This year’s theme will be “American Royalty – a tribute to Cadillacs, Imperials, Lincolns, Packards and Dusenbergs.”

Taste of Farmer’s Market

12th Annual Taste of Farmers Market

Tuesday, July 21st, 5-9pm

Grab a taste from your favorites and find new go-to spots with the Farmers Market’s annual tasting extravaganza. Spend an evening strolling through the Market sampling flavorful eats from your favorite vendors, along with live entertainment and friends from LAFD and The First-In Fire Foundation. Ticket information to follow in early June.

Metropolitan Fashion Week Costume Designers Competition

Thursday, September 24th, 6:30pm

The Market Plaza transforms into a glorious runway once again for Metropolitan Fashion Week. Come watch the opening ceremonies and experience the costume designers’ competition – attendees can also help pick the winner via Instagram!

Fall Festival

Saturday, October 10th and Sunday, October 11th, All Day

The Farmers Market’s oldest annual tradition, Fall Festival, is back for another year of seasonal fun. Featuring live music, a petting zoo, crafts, pig races, and a pie-eating contest, the weekend-long event has activities that keeps visitors coming back year after year.

Chanukah Celebration

Sunday, December 13th, 2:30-5:30pm

Kick off the eight-day Jewish holiday known as the ‘Festival of Lights’ in the heart of the Fairfax district. Celebrate Chanukah at the Market with live music, arts & crafts, and special lighting of a giant Lego menorah.

Christmas Festivities

Friday, December 18th – Thursday, December 24th

Spend the most wonderful time of the year at The Original Farmers Market with festivities for family and friends of all ages. Enjoy cheerful music, holiday crafts, and carolers. The Market comes to life this time of year with gorgeous lights and an incredibly tall, beautifully decorated tree in the Plaza.

Additional details on these events will be available in the coming months. For further information, visit www.farmersmarketla.com. Schedule is subject to change.



Chez Melange, the beloved South Bay restaurant that you’ve frequently celebrated special occasions, birthdays, graduations for decades has just announced that they will be closing their doors on February 29th or sooner, after 37 years in business.

When they first opened the restaurant in 1982, Michael Franks and Robert Bell decided to offer unique options that were unheard of at the time by combining American, European, and Asian fusion dishes into a menu that change daily. The beloved restaurant also offered farm-to-table food options straight from the local Valmonte Gardens in Palos Verdes, always incorporated sustainability into their full-service restaurant and upon arrival guests would be greeted with friendly faces. This was all very unique concept in the South Bay and some would say that is why it has been a South Bay local favorite for many many years. But after 37 amazing years, they’re sad to announce that it’s time to shut their doors.

Chef Robert Bell & Owner Michael Franks | Photo Credit: Chez Melange

To say, “Thank You” for the love and support over the years, they will be taking the restaurant on a Farewell Tour where they will be cooking and dishing up all the hits from the ’80s ’90s and 2000. They want to show gratitude to every single person that has supported them throughout their journey and encourage all supporters and locals to dine in a final time before saying a final goodbye.



ABOUT CHEZ MELANGEWith hopes of making the South Bay recession-proof, Chez Melange offered unique options that were unheard of at the time by combining American, European, and Asian fusion dishes into a menu that changes daily. Throughout the years, the restaurant has gone through many changes to become what it is today: three restaurants under one roof. Chez Melange offers Bouzy Gastropub which is inspired by a French brasserie, English pub, and an American bar and grill; The Oyster Bar which carefully selects pristine seafood and handcrafted cocktails; and their newest addition Sea Change which is a formal, seafood-centric restaurant with a menu that continues to change daily, creating items such as Zarzuela, Lobster Kung Pao, and the classic ‘Hangtown Fry’. With rare, eclectic menus under one umbrella, it’s easy to see how Chez Melange has been loved by the community for over 37 years.

Chez Melange is located at1611 S. Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277www.chezmelange.com