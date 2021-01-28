Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit – Chicago and San Francisco Cheer

A remarkable opportunity awaits Chicagoans and visitors when the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit arrives. Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, a new venue within Chicago’s recently renovated landmark Germania Club Building, announced that the U.S. premiere of the blockbuster art experience Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will extend its dates through Labor Day after having sold out the initial block of tickets. The Exhibit will open one hour earlier at 9 a.m. and will offer Saturday afternoon VIP and Premium tickets in February and March. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. at Van Gogh Chicago and by phone at 844-307-4644.

Van Gogh Opening ,Courtesy of Immersive Van Gogh

Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, a three-story facility located at 108 W. Germania Place, is dedicated to immersive art presentations, merging the boundaries between entertainment and culture to give visitors the sense that they are encountering art as never before. Utilizing the building’s Victorian Era architectural details, 35-foot-tall walls and multiple levels (including balconies), the venue will present vibrant immersive art exhibitions that surround the viewer on all sides.

The venue’s first presentation, Immersive Van Gogh, is a visually spectacular digital art exhibition that recently received widespread critical acclaim during its debut in Toronto. Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. The Italian creative team who pioneered digital experiences in Paris will create a custom design to fit the gracious Neo-Classical architecture of the exhibition’s Chicago home.

The hour-long, walk-through experience has been designed with health and safety as a priority. Capacity will be limited in accordance with the City of Chicago’s safety protocols. Additional safety precautions include touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers throughout the venue, and digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit to Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago.

Van Gogh Group Shot, Courtesy of Immersive Van Gogh

Immersive Van Gogh was designed by creative director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and simple-seeming piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. Siccardi and Longobardi are both pioneers of immersive digital art experiences in Paris, where they were part of the team that created the world-renowned Van Gogh, Starry Night exhibition, among others. With more than 70 projectors illuminating over 15,000 square-feet, visitors to Immersive Van Gogh will be encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1888), The Bedroom in Arles (1889), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night (1889).

“Immersive Van Gogh is a new way of encountering art, as it quite literally surrounds viewers on all sides with the brilliant work of one of the greatest painters of all time,” said Immersive Art Space Co-Producer Corey Ross. “Both connoisseurs and new admirers of Van Gogh’s work are guaranteed a breathtaking perspective on the influential artist’s oeuvre. Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, animation and some of the finest works of art ever created, Immersive Van Gogh is a uniquely mesmerizing experience that seemingly transports the viewer into the artist’s mind to see these timeless works as never before.”

Immserive Van Gogh, Courtest of Immserive Van Gogh

“Despite being unknown throughout his life, Van Gogh’s artwork has created a lasting impact through its emotional richness and simple beauty,” said Massimiliano Siccardi, Immersive Van Gogh designer. “Both myself and Luca Longobardi are very excited to visit Chicago and once again bring Van Gogh’s legacy to life in a way that is unique to the beautiful architecture of the Germania Club Building.”

The premiere of Immersive Van Gogh, which opened in Toronto this past July, has already received rave reviews from critics around the world. The Toronto Sun pronounced it, “intense and emotional, cathartic and liberating” and Debra Yeo of the Toronto Star reflected, “I wondered: could projections of paintings on walls and floors be thrilling? The answer is yes.” Called “dazzling” by Lonely Planet and a “blockbuster digital experience that has taken the art world by storm” by artnet news, the exhibition can be summed up by CTV’s description, “a completely new way of encountering art.” Immersive Van Gogh has already been enjoyed by more than 180,000 guests since its debut in Toronto during the pandemic in July 2020. During July and August 2020, according to Ticketmaster, it has surpassed worldwide ticket sales for any of the ticketing platform’s live cultural events.

Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago is operated by Immersive Art Space LP, a partnership between co-producers Corey Ross, Svetlana Dvoretsky, Maria Shclover and Irina Shabshis. The venue also will feature a merchandise/gift shop and café. Future plans include additional immersive art shows as well as live performances.

Van Gogh Flowers, Courtesy of Immersive Van Gogh

Ticket prices start at $39.99 for adults ($24.99 for children 16 or younger) with untimed and flexible ticket options available.Tickets will be on sale January 30, 2021 for the exhibit running Feb. 11 through Sept. 6, 2021. The venue is easily accessible by public transportation and has ample parking in the nearby James House parking garage. For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit vangoghchicago.com or call 844-307-4644. Follow the exhibition on social media at @vangoghchicago on Facebook, Instagramand Twitter.

The Exhibit Opens in San Francisco on March 18, 2021

From the pioneering artists behind the Parisian Atelier des Lumières, the new exhibition brings Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces to life via 500,000+cubic feet of projections.

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

From the pioneers of immersive digital art experiences and veterans of the Atelier des Lumières in Paris—where they created the world-renowned Van Gogh, Starry Night exhibition that has been seen by more than two million visitors worldwide—comes Immersive Van Gogh, an all-new visually-striking achievement that invites audiences to step inside post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh’s most incredible works of art. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive, Immersive Van Gogh will make its West Coast premiere at San Francisco’s SVN West, conveniently located at the intersection of two main thoroughfares (South Van Ness and Market St.), beginning Thursday, March 18, 2021.Utilizing the building’s unique architecture and over 500,000 cubic-feet of projections, Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Featuring stunning projections that illuminate the mind of the artistic genius, the exhibition will feature a curated selection of images from van Gogh’s 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). His paintings will be presented as how the artist first saw the scenes they are based on: active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brushstrokes.

The walk-through experience has been designed with health and safety as a priority. Admissions will be limited and in line with the City and County of San Francisco’s capacity guidelines with touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers prominent throughout the venue, and digitally–projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit to SVN West. Tickets for Immersive Van Gogh are here or by phone at 844-307-4644. Ticket prices start at $39.99 ($24.99 for children 16 or younger), with VIP, timed, and flexible ticket options available. Tickets will be on sale for viewings March 18–May31, 2021.

mmersive Van Gogh Exhibit

Immersive Van Gogh was designed by creative director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and simple-seeming piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. “We couldn’t think of a more perfect location to bring Immersive Van Gogh than San Francisco, one of the world’s leading destinations for art and culture,” said Lighthouse Immersive Co-Producer Corey Ross. “Rich in musical history, SVN West was once home to Bill Graham’s legendary Fillmore Westand the infamous psychedelic liquid light shows of the late-1960sthat combined projections and music.” Adds Ross: “Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, animation, and some of the finest works of art ever created, Immersive Van Gogh is a uniquely mesmerizing experience that seemingly transports the viewer into the artist’s mind to see these timeless works as never before.” “Despite being unknown throughout his life, van Gogh’s artwork has created a lasting impact through its emotional richness and simple beauty,” said Massimiliano Siccardi, Immersive Van Gogh designer. “Both myself and Luca Longobardi are very excited to bring van Gogh’s legacy to life in the San Francisco Bay Area in an entirely new experience.”