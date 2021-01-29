BetMGM App – Bringing the Game to Your Phone

While COVID-19 not only played havoc on the entire world, it put a stop to the sports world, leaving every season in doubt. When sports came back, they came back at a fast and furious pace and keeping up with the events also meant keeping up with wagering lines. While a ticket window is still trusted and true, with so many games and so many changes, the BETMGM App is truly changing the way wagering is done.

Las Vegas is always a tourist destination and even more so when it is Super Bowl Weekend and then the biggest four days of wagering with March Madness. It is still going to be a busy time in Sin City, but with more states opening their doors to sports wagering, you are going to have more options to bet on your favorite team. As of early 2021 there were ten states that you could use the BetMGM App to place wagers.

To get things going and at a high level, BetMGM imported Jason Scott from Australia to be their Vice President of Trading. Jason previously worked at Ladbrokes Australia, which is part of the giant British Bookmaker version with the same name. That experience helps not only with the continuing development of the app, but also making sure that it is easy to use and provides the best wagering options possible.

BetMGM New Jersey

“We want our product to be an enjoyable and fun experience,” Jason said. “We are always looking to perfect the app, make it easier, more intuitive and maximize the user experience.”

The BetMGM app offers a complete selection of online wagering options, including parlays, live (in-game) betting, futures and props. The in-game wagering has increased in recent years and now makes up 35-40% of all wagering. With that comes a constant updating of the odds and the app. There was no bigger test than when sports resumed in 2020. Jason noted that in 2020 they had every major sports going on at the same time for the first time ever.

The entire process has been made very easy by BetMGM, from loading your account online, to getting the latest lines and then placing your wagers. Everything is literally in the palm of your hand and in the time of social distancing, this allows you to be as distant as you want. Those are all great benefits, but how can you not enjoy the fact you will not have to stand in those long lines hoping to get your wager in before the game begins.

“The key to wagering is to start out small and just have fun,” Jason added.

It doesn’t matter if you are wagering the Chiefs, the Buccaneers or any of the countless Super Bowl props, if you have the BetMGM App in your state, the wagers are just a touch of a button away.

For more information, visit: BetMGM