ETHEL M®’S “LIGHTS OF LOVE” RETURNS TO THE LAS VEGAS VALLEY

Move over Cupid! Ethel M® Chocolates announced the return of the Lights of Love display in their three-acre botanical cactus garden in Las Vegas that’s sure to satiate any romantic this Valentine’s Day season.

Featuring more than a half million pink, red, white and purple LED lights sprawled out in the three-acre botanical garden, Lights of Love offers a unique Valentine’s Day experience for couples and families alike.

Lights of Love is open by reservation only – to ensure social distancing – from 5 until 10 p.m., Saturday, January 30, through Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Reservations can be made at Ethel M Lights of Love in exchange for a $5 non-refundable fee that will be donated to the Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas. The $5 fee will be charged per group of up to six people.

“A huge and heartfelt Valentines’ thank you to Ethel M Chocolates and their incredible ongoing commitment to ending hunger in our community,” said Michelle Beck, Chief Development Officer at Three Square Food Bank. “Every dollar donated provides three meals, so their generosity will allow us to provide even more food—one of life’s most basic essentials — for our community.”

“For us, this is truly a magical time of the year,” said Lisa Vannerson, Marketing & PR Manager, Ethel M Chocolates. “Whether you’re looking to bring the family out for your annual tradition of walking the garden with a cup of our world-famous hot chocolate or surprise that special someone with a romantic rendezvous over a Chocolate Tasting in our Tasting Room, we have a Valentine’s Day experience featuring gourmet chocolate for everyone.”

TASTE WHAT’S NEW

Beyond the bright lights of the cactus garden, Ethel M also offers unique chocolate pieces and experiences at their Flagship Store and Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nevada or even from the comfort of your own home – that are sure to make any Valentine smile.

VALENTINE’S DAY PACKAGES AVAILABLE IN STORE OR ON LINE

Visitors can come enjoy a socially distanced chocolate tasting experience inside the Ethel M Chocolate Tasting Room with one of two available Valentine’s Day packages. Couples can enjoy a chocolate – only tasting or for those over the age of 21, a chocolate and wine tasting for two.

Reservations for either of these experiences are available Jan. 30 – Feb. 14 at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. and can be made on Ethel M Tasting Room

Each tasting experience couple will receive a signature Ethel M Chocolates red satin heart-shaped box filled with 14 pieces of handcrafted chocolates to-go, in addition to the ten pieces sampled during the tasting for two. Prices for a tasting experience for two start at $65.

For those that would prefer to enjoy a chocolate tasting experience from the comfort of their own homes, Ethel M is offering virtual chocolate tastings on Valentine’s Day weekend, including one on Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. PST and at 5 p.m. PST, as well as February 14 at 5 p.m. PST.

Upon purchasing a Virtual Chocolate Tasting, you will receive a tasting kit including our signature, satin heart box filled with 14 chocolates, two tasting mats and a Zoom link to join the sensory-filled experience.

The virtual Valentine’s Day weekend tasting experiences are 45-60 minutes and are available for $45. Visit Ethel M® Virtual Experiences or call 800-438-4356 before February 8 to secure your spot and hand-crafted chocolate treats for you and your loved one.

For those looking to give a sweet chocolate gift, Ethel M has many options including heart-shaped Design Your Own (DYO) boxes to select their favorite pieces, Remy Martin XO Cognac Truffles, freshly dipped chocolate-covered strawberries or the new two-piece box, perfect for little ones.

For more information about Ethel M Chocolates, including the flagship store, factory and cactus garden in Henderson, the store at Town Square just south of the Vegas strip, the stores at the California Hotel & Casino and McCarran Airport or the Glendale Galleria in southern California, visit or follow the brand on Ethel M or Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Pinterest .

More About Ethel M Chocolates

Ethel M Chocolates are manufactured by Mars Chocolate North America, dedicated to creating authentic chocolates with no artificial preservatives. 2021 marks the 40th Anniversary of Ethel M Chocolates, a momentous milestone for the brand as it celebrates its continued efforts to bring unique and high-quality chocolates to consumers.

Ethel M Chocolates are available in multiple locations throughout Southern Nevada, online at Ethel M or by phone at 800-438-4356. The Ethel M Chocolate factory and Botanical Cactus Garden are located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson. For more information on the Botanical Cactus Garden, events, store hours, locations and ordering products, please visit online or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Photos by Dianne or Burt Davis Article by Dianne and Burt Davis