2021 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide – A Little Something For Everyone

Treats and Drinks

NEFT Vodka

NEFT isan award-winning Austrian craft vodka with Russian heritage that is packaged in a unique, specially made oil barrel. Crafted in the Alps of Austria for its oxygen-rich spring water, NEFT is an ultra-premium vodka with a taste as memorable as its container – a portable, unbreakable barrel – that keeps NEFT cold for up to 6 hours.

Sugar Plum Strawberry Cheesecake Chocolate Bars

Creamy and indulgent strawberry cheesecake in a melt-in-your-mouth chocolate bar. Imagine biting into a fluffy cloud of creamy cheesecake, except this cheesecake isn’t a cake at all, but rather a decadent chocolate bar. We dreamed it up so you don’t have to – just enjoy the scrumptious union between cheesecake and chocolate bar. Each set contains four (4) 3.5oz Strawberry Cheesecake Chocolate Bars for your snacking pleasure!

Wild Honey

Wild Honey is cultivated from the hives at The Ranch’s 200-acre property, the bees feast on plants native to the Santa Monica mountains, primarily different varieties of sage. The result is an unprocessed, light amber honey with a subtly sweet flavor that’s antioxidant-rich and supports a healthy immune system.

Mighty Sesame Co – Harissa

Mighty Sesame Co. is upping the game with the first-ever harissa flavored tahini. That’s right: the maker of the original all-natural, squeeze-and-serve tahini has done it again with their new Harissa Tahini. Like all Mighty Sesame tahini’s, the Harissa variety is ready to use with just a shake and a squeeze, no stirring required. It is packed with protein and contains 260mg of calcium per serving. Organic, vegan, gluten- and dairy-free, OU kosher, and halal, it’s a 100% guilt-free option for everyone.

Ring Pops

Iconic heart-shaped Ring Pops are perfect for the season! Each Ring Pop Heart-Shaped Pop has a Valentine’s Day-themed wrap and includes a “To and From” ribbon for kids to personalize for that “special someone.” They’re available in a mix of Strawberry and Cherry flavors.

Steeped Coffee

For thoughtful gift ideas that check all the boxes, look no further than Steeped Coffee. What sets Steeped Coffee apart is its a proprietary brewing method that does not require machines or brewing equipment, made much like tea. The coffee comes in single-serve bags that are nitro-sealed to ensure absolute freshness. It’s a uniquely “unplugged” coffee experience, from the award-winning packaging made using compostable and renewable materials to the non-GMO filters. All it takes to brew a perfect cup is hot water and a few minutes, and at the end of the day, there are no wasteful plastic pods accumulating in waterways or landfills.

Best of all, each Steeped Pack contains hand-roasted, ethically-sourced, Direct Trade coffee that’s precision ground to showcase the distinctive flavor profile of every crafted blend. Whether you’re looking for light, medium, dark, French roast, or even decaf, there’s something for you.

For The Home

ICE-21 Cuisinart® Frozen Yogurt & Sorbet Maker

What’s better than one quart of luscious homemade ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt? Now you can make your favorite frozen yogurt at home in just 20 minutes or less! The fully automatic Cuisinart® Frozen Yogurt – Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker lets you turn ingredients into a delicious and healthy frozen treat with no fuss and no mess. Simply add your ingredients to the bowl, press ON, and the machine does the rest!

PediPocket Blanket

PediPocket is perfect for a cuddle session! These blankets are extra long, super soft and have a brilliantly designed foot pocket. You can easily snuggle to your nose while still covering your toes, and with 3 sizes and 21 colors, there’s a PediPocket for everyone who needs a little snuggle or warm feet.

Savino Wine Saving Carafe

The Savino Wine Saving Carafe is the latest innovation in the world of wine. With its elegant aesthetics, Savino is designed to maintain fresh wine for up to a week and features an innovative float that seals users’ wine, preventing oxidation.

Literary Blooms

Literary Blooms hand makes flowers from the pages of your favorite books! These gorgeous, unique flowers are the perfect upcycled gift made from books that can no longer be donated or sold due to condition. Flowers are sold individually or in bouquets. No two Literary Blooms will be the same, but they will last forever. Even the vases used for the bouquets are picked up at flea markets and estate sales.

Bestsellers include: Pride and Prejudice, Alice in Wonderland, Agatha Christie, Anne of Green Gables, Sherlock Holmes, Dracula, Frankenstein, Shakespeare and Pride Rainbow flowers. If you’re a fan of Cher, Prince, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe or Frank Sinatra, then you’ll love Literary Blooms Icons Collection.

TEA ROSE CANDLE, 10.9 OZ.

Exclusive to Sur La Table, this Tea Rose scented candle transforms you into a perfectly curated garden full of bright fruit and floral scents. A blend of sophistication and spice, it’s the perfect gift to spark for ’me’ time.

Handstand Kitchen “Unicorns” Silicone Mold

A magical adventure awaits any time you bake these delightful unicorn cupcakes! The silicone mold for real kitchen use makes it easy for chefs of all ages to bake 6 perfectly shaped unicorn cupcakes or muffins. Get creative using the mold for making frozen treats, chocolates, ice cubes, crayons, soaps, and more!

Handstand Kitchen “Bake With Love” Silicone Mold

It’s a lovely day any day you bake with this pretty in pink heart cupcake mold! The silicone mold for real kitchen use makes it easy for chefs of all ages to bake 6 heart-shaped cupcakes or muffins. Get creative using the mold for making heartwarming frozen treats, chocolates, ice cubes, crayons, soaps, and more!

Just For Fun

KinderLab Robotics Introduces KIBO Home Edition

The affordable new KIBO Home Edition introduces young children to coding and robotics, inspiring parents, children, and siblings to engage and collaborate. With KIBO, children ages 4–7 create, design, decorate, and bring their own robot to life. Children build onto KIBO with familiar arts and crafts materials, engaging in imaginative play and storytelling that motivates and guides their learning. They can tell stories, choreograph dances, create a robotic vehicle to explore a cardboard town, create an animal habitat, and more.

TableTopics Conversation Starter Set for Couples.

This edition is a fun way for couples to create meaningful conversations about the things that make them unique as individuals and the things that bond them as a pair. Perfect for couples that have been married for years or those newly dating, these refreshing questions will challenge and inspire both to learn something new about their partner and even themselves.

Blobby’s Pizza

Blobby’s Pizza is a strategic pizza eating contest that teaches fractions, decimals and percentages for kids 9 and up. With their monsters, players can eat their way to the highest bill, while sharpening those math skills! However, in the game, you’ll also need to keep your eyes on your pies, ’cause you can never know when another player’s monster will try to steal your pizza!

Paint by Pom Pom

For the budding artists ages 5 and up, Paint by Pom Pom is availabe in PuppyPom, KittyPom, DinoPom and UniPom. Each Pom Pom kit comes in a stand up frame allowing for your children’s art to be easily displayed and make for some seriously cute room decor. All you have to do is simply peel back the plastic adhesive cover to reveal a sticky board. (No messy glue required!) Then, find your Pom Pom color and match it to the number on the board. After that, pom pom away! While it’s noted where each pom pom color should go on characters, kids are welcome to use their imaginations and use their colors freely. Think of it as paint by color – but with soft pom poms instead of the messy paint!

Health and Beauty

Ida Body Care: 4-Step Treatment

Ida Body Care features four products: Dry Brush, Body Wash, Body Scrub and Body Lotion. Each product performs equally well on the body, but for best results, she recommends using the four-step body treatment.

Dry Brush: Dry brushing helps by gently exfoliating skin, deeply cleaning pores, stimulating capillaries and improving circulation.

Body Wash: Our creamy body wash elevates your skin to a new level of clean with a formula of 13 natural and essential oils including Jojoba oil, Argan Kernel oil and Sweet Almond oil.

Body Scrub: Our Sugar Scrub is Ida’s secret step to maximize hydration. She created it with natural sugar and 12 essential oils including anti-aging powerhouses like Avocado oil, Evening Primrose oil and Apricot Kernel oil.

Body Lotion: Ida developed this lotion with 18 natural and essential oils plus collagen protectors like Coconut oil, Shea Butter, and Sunflower Seed oil.

Zinda Beauty’s Moisture Rose Cuvée

Zinda Beauty’s Moisture Rose Cuvée’s plant-based, small batched formula is made with vine-sourced ingredients, the most important being, our trademarked encapsulated Resveratrol. Resveratrol helps to protect the surface of the skin through deep moisture and protects from harsh environmental elements. Implementing Zinda’s Moisture Rose Cuvee into both your morning and evening skincare routine results in a glowing, youthful complexion. Moisture Rose Cuvée provides additional benefits harnessing ingredients such as Apricot, Rose Hip, and Evening Primrose. Size: 1.7 oz; 50g

Earth Mama Organics’ Lip Balm Quad Gift Set

Classic original formula lip balms are made with organic herbs and —featuring smooth, yummy flavors you’ll love: Vanilla tinged Coconut Smoothie, light as a cloud vanilla-yum Lavender Meringue, and classic and beloved Mint Herbal. And Delicious Organic Orange Ginger has certified organic beeswax for those who like an organic lip balm that tastes yummy as it soothes and protects delicate lips. It’s a delicious sip of orange and ginger with a twist of mint.

Made without petrolatum, synthetic flavoring, or artificial colors

No artificial preservatives

Cruelty-free

Certified by Oregon Tilth

Fashion

Nordgreen Sustainable Watches

Pioneer Black Dial Black Leather

Nordgreen is a brand that is actionable toward sustainable practices while creating an aesthetically pleasing, and functional collection of designer timepieces. The designs represent an aspect of life for those in Denmark. The collection reflects our ability to adapt to your busy routine and to be as versatile as you need your accessories to be. Nordgreen Chief Designer, Jakob Wagner’s influence on the Nordgreen collection of watches, is becoming notable worldwide. The sustainable initiatives include: being carbon neutral, using sustainable packaging and responsible manufacturing and a giving back program that partners with relatable charitable organizations.

Castaway Nantucket

Castaway Nantucket has the perfect outerwear staples that will keep your loved one warm and classy through the rest of winter. Two favorites – these Quilted Sweatshirts. This mid-layer snap pullover is made with light, quilted puff fabric and perfect to throw on apres ski, at brunch, and small enough to pack in your backpack for a spring hike.

Brothers Matt and Andrew worked at their four-generation, family-run Murray’s Toggery Shop on Nantucket for countless summers and more, going on to start Castaway Nantucket in 2005. Castaway Nantucket features truly-preserved American style for men and women buoyed by tradition, quality, and the ideals of life by the sea.

