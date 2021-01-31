Check Out Ways to Celebrate Super Bowl LV and Bring the Party Home in Las Vegas

Prop bets, pigskin and pigging out…it’s almost Super Sunday Check out this list of some fun options for food and football fun while watching the “big game.” Please note that all safety protocols will be observed for celebrating in person.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Town Square Las Vegas (near the kids park)



With 30 television screens, 25 flavors of wings, 50 burgers and 50 brews – Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews in the heart of Town Square is the perfect place for Big Game viewing. A special happy hour during the game includes $1 off domestic pints or talls, $1 off house wine by the glass, and select appetizers for just $5.99. To make reservations, call (725) 735-5400.



Screaming Images’ Fan Cutouts

(702) 380-4233



While you may not be able to attend the “Big Game” in-person this season, there’s no reason why we can’t bring that game-day SCREAM to your living room! Screaming Images is now offering life-size Fan Cutouts for a good cause. Available for purchase on ScreamingImages.net , Fan Cutouts start at $80 and all proceeds directly benefit various foundations worldwide.



El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. #101



Big game, big flavors. Reservations for the Big Game are open at the Southwest’s newest restaurant, El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina. Beginning 30 minutes before the game, super-guests will have access to the restaurant and patio area with an all-you-can-eat-and-drink package. The Super-Luchador Package is $100 per person – fans will have access to delectable bites including chips and salsa, a variety of tacos, Cholula chicken wings, mini chimichangas and more, with a drink selection of draft and bottled beer, well cocktails and wines by the glass.

The Top Rope Package at $125 per person includes all the basics above, as well as access to premium alcohol and El Luchador’s selection of craft cocktails. The big game will be on all screens, and there will be giveaways throughout the day, as well as games on the patio including cornhole.



The Blinded By The Lights halftime special will feature $10 shots of Don Julio 1942, Clase Azul Reposado and Don Fulano Imperial.



El Luchador wants all guests to have a safe, fun experience, so take Ride Share and show your receipt for $5 off. Reservations are required by calling 702.260.8709 and all safety precautions, including mask requirements, max seating of four per table, etc., will be in effect.



Topgolf Las Vegas

4627 Koval Lane

702 933 8458

Touch-down at Topgolf Las Vegas and catch all the Big Game action from the entertainment venue. Reserve a hitting bay or any spot in the Yard, high tops or lounges for up to four guests (unless changed by the Governor). Cheer on your favorite team and enjoy the extensive food & beverage menu and bottle service. Game starts at 2:30 p.m. and guests can make a reservation by contacting lasvegasevents@topgolf.com or 702-933-8458. A $600 food & beverage minimum is required per group. Masks are also required at all times on property except when actively eating and drinking. For more information, visit TopGolf.





JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino

221 N Rampart Blvd.



JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino celebrate the Big Game with the ultimate Big Game Experience on Saturday, February 6th from noon til 3 p.m. in the Grand Foyer. Guests who earn 200 points can enter the experience and participate in a variety of experiences including Football Toss for prizes, photo opportunities, free t-shirts and free Patron shots and gifts.

Starting Friday, February 5, football fans can participate in Prop Bets through casino kiosks to win up to $1000 in free slot play. Rewards members receive one prop bet free and can earn up to three more picks for every 250 points played over the weekend. Players can also earn entries Feb.ruary 5 – 7 (10X entries during the game) to participate in the Big Game Drawing for a chance at $5000 cash and other prizes. The Big Game Drawing will take place 10 minutes after the end of the game.



Guests can munch their way through the Big Game with treats from the Snack Shack (open noon – end of game) and themed sandwich specials at Earl Grey Café (Cuban Burger on Brioche Bun for the Bucs and BBQ Roast Beef on Brioche Bun for the Chiefs). Both Hawthorn Grill and Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles will open at 3 p.m. on game day and Starbucks will have extended hours on Friday and Saturday.





Nacho Daddy

and Flippin’ Good Chicken ∙ Burgers ∙ Beer

Downtown – 113 N 4th St.

West Sahara – Village Square 9560 W Sahara Ave.

The Strip – Miracle Mile Shops 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Flippin’ Good – 505 Fremont St.

www.flippingood.com

Be sure to get all of your Big Game eats to go with full menus from both Nacho Daddy and Flippin’ Good Chicken, Burgers and Beer available via carryout or delivery. All locations are open with reservations and observing all safety protocols.







Honey Salt

1031 S. Rampart Blvd.

702-445-6100



The popular Summerlin restaurant offers Super Sunday To Go as the perfect end to football season. Fans can get their favorite Honey Salt items in The Touchdown Package for $170 (feeds 6-8 fans), items include Summerlin Crudité Tray, Buffalo Style Wings, Backyard Beef Sliders, Biloxi Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sliders and BBQ Baby Back Ribs. Items are also sold individually. Guests also have the option to add Peanut Butter Brookies for six for an additional $28 or have their favorite Honey Salt cocktail, the Midnight Rambler, to go for $39 per cocktail package. Additional information and ordering is available online at www.honeysalt.com and pickup is right before kick-off from noon-3 p.m.



Buddy V’s Ristorante

3327 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (Grand Canal Shoppes)

702-607-2355

All You Can Eat

Take your game day eats to the next level with a special $39.95 all-you-can-eat menu including Grandma’s Meatballs, Italian Hero, Hoboken Style or Buffalo Wings, Sausage & Peppers, and Tuscan Cheese Fries. A la carte options are also available. $18 mix & match beer buckets (five per bucket) are available with choice of Bud, Bud Light, Coors Light, Michelob Ultra and Corona. Available in the bar, private dining room and lounge only. Must be 21 or over with valid ID.





Foundation Room

Inside the Mandalay Bay



Celebrate the Big Game 63 floors above the Strip at Foundation Room Guests can enjoy the game like true VIPs with a special game day menu and personal TV “living rooms.” All seating is socially distanced and reserved. For reservations, call 702-632-7631. Foundation Room members receive their membership discount (no other discounts or vouchers will be valid).







Distill and Remedy’s

All locations



Locals’ favorite neighborhood bars Distill and Remedy’s Tavern is offering a Big Game catering menu full of tavern classics to enjoy during all the football action. Hungry fans can choose up to four items from the catering menu for only $15 per person. Customized menus are available and guests can order for delivery or pick up by emailing catering@distillbar.com . A $100 minimum is required for delivery plus a $40 delivery fee and tax.



Big Game Catering Menu includes:

Nashville Hot Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

Chipotle Chicken Nachos

Mozzarella Sticks

Mashed Potato Bites

Chicken Quesadilla

Cheeseburger Sliders

Photos courtesy of various eateries