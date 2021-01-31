Rembrandt Chamber Musicians – Beginning a New Year with Contemporary Composers Concert Online

Artful and Heartfelt Concert Foregrounds Creative Genius of Local Composers, Features Interviews with Jim Stephenson, Howard Levy, Sebastian Huydts and Peter Labella

Throughout its illustrious 30-year history, Rembrandt Chamber Musicians has supported contemporary and emerging classical composers, including commissions of 15 new chamber works by ten different composers.

Sebastian Huydts



In the next concert of its 2020-2021 season, on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 3:00 pm, Rembrandt Chamber Musicians celebrates Jim Stephenson, Howard Levy, Sebastian Huydts, and Peter Labella with recordings of some of their most popular pieces, alongside interviews with them about their creative process and working with Rembrandt!

“Rembrandt Chamber Musicians plays a vitally important role in the chamber music ecosystem in Chicagoland and beyond,” says Artistic Director Sandra Morgan, who co-founded the ensemble in 1990. “Commissioning new works for the repertoire is a critically important aspect of our mission.”

“We are proud to have worked with exemplary composers, to be able to feature their works in this special concert online, and to include with the music our interviews with the composers discussing their work and the collaboration with us,” adds Morgan.

Jim Stephenson

The Feb. 7 program will include:



Jim STEPHENSON: Artfelt, 2019

Howard LEVY: Harmonia Mundi, 1995

Sebastian HUYDTS: Quartet for Violin, Viola, Cello, and Piano, 2002

Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite, as arranged by Peter LABELLA, 2006

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians

Founded in 1990, Rembrandt Chamber Musicians is a Chicago-based ensemble featuring principal members of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Rembrandt perpetuates classical chamber music as an accessible, engaging, and deeply personal living art form by presenting world-class performances of well-known masterworks and hidden gems from the Baroque period to the present; by collaborating with renowned guest artists; by commissioning living composers to create new musical works; and by supporting young musicians through its annual high school chamber music competition and educational outreach. For more information, visit Rembrandt Chamber Musicians

Howard Levy

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians 2020-2021 Calendar Listings

Artful & Heartfelt

Sun., Feb. 7 | 3:00 p.m. | Virtual

Enjoy revisiting previously recorded performances featuring works by and interviews with RCM collaborating composers Jim Stephenson, Sebastian Huydts, Howard Levy, and Peter Labella.

Stephenson: Artfelt

Huydts: Quartet for Violin, Viola, Cello, and Piano

Levy: Harmonia Mundi

Stravinsky (arr. Labella): Pulcinella Suite

Celebrate Spring

Sun., April 18 | 7:30 pm | Live/Virtual

Nichols Concert Hall, Music Institute of Chicago

1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston

Welcome the return of spring and of live performances with joyful chamber repertoire by Duruflé, Mozart, and Chausson.

Duruflé: Prélude, Récitatif, and Variations for flute, viola, and piano, op. 3

Mozart: Quintet in C Minor, KV 388 for oboe, violin, 2 violas, and cello

Chausson: Piano Quartet, op. 30

New Directions

Sun., May 23 | 7:30 pm | Live/Virtual

Nichols Concert Hall, Music Institute of Chicago

1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston

Celebrate an ebullient season finale featuring Mozart, Brahms, and the rescheduled world premiere of Stacy Garrop’s Chiaroscuro.

Mozart: Quartet in C Major, K.Anh.171/285b for flute and strings

Mozart: Divertimento in D Major, K.251 for oboe, 2 horns, and string quartet

Brahms: String Quintet No. 1 in F Major, op. 88

Stacy Garrop: Chiaroscuro

Peter Labella



Discounted subscriptions to the remaining three concerts in RCM’s 2020-2021 season are $89. General admission tickets to the remaining live events are $38 each. Tickets for an online experience are $19. Visit Rembrandt Chamber Musicians for tickets or call 872-395-1754.

