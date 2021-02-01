Health and Wellness 2021 – Make This Your Healthiest Year Ever

If 2020 taught us anything, is it that your health and wellness is something not to be taken for granted. While COVID-19 rules the headlines along with proposed vaccines, don’t forget your everyday health. Splash Magazines has put together a lineup of products that will help you be your best in 2021.

Let’s begin with your everyday vitamin, every store in person or online is filled with what they term as a multi-vitamin. With so many choices, it is tough to know what is good, what isn’t and it is almost impossible to figure what fits your specific needs. Meet Nourished, the vitamin that will change the way you view every other vitamin. Nourished is a customizable 3D printed vegan vitamin containing 7 vitamins and nutrients in one tasty sugar-free vitamin “stack”. Yes 3D vitamin so while it is not only the best vitamin around it is the coolest looking vitamin as well.

Nourished

With Nourished you literally build your own vitamin by choosing seven “nourishments” out of 28 depending on your dietary needs. You begin by taking a short quiz so Nourished gains a better understanding of your current lifestyle and goals. Once finished you get to see your completed stack will look like and then you will get the individually wrapped and personalized vitamins delivered to your front door. For more information, visit: Nourished

As you age and your body starts to wear down as is natural, adding collagen can really change your life and help you stay active and feeling great. Again there are plenty of collagen products but if you are looking for one that goes above and beyond your typical product, YouTheory is a must in your everyday diet. Youtheory really takes collagen supplements to a new level with a collagen for anyone and everything you could ever think of. You can get collagen for bones, joints, in powder, vanilla or unflavored, liquid, specifically for men, the list is almost endless. If you are not familiar with collagen, you should be. Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body, it is in your skin, joints hair and nails and sadly about the time you hit it naturally breaks down over time. YouTheory Collagen will replenish, restore and revitalize your body’s natural collagen supply.

Youtheory Collagen and Spore Probiotic avocado matcha date smoothie

YouTheory didn’t stop with collagen, they also have great turmeric products, which provide healthy inflammation response and antioxidant benefits. You can also find probiotics, magnesium and women’s maca root just to name a few. One of the fun things about YouTheory is that they also have a lot of recipes on their website that allow you to take their products in a tasty way. YouTheory is simply a product that no matter which one you use, you will feel the benefits and you can trust it is the highest quality product around. For more information, visit: YouTheory

Staying healthy is a 24/7 job and that includes when you are looking for a snack to get you through the middle of the day or simply to enjoy. Shrewd Food did the almost impossible they made great snacks that you can feel good about eating. The Shrewd Food lineup includes high protein, low carb, low sugar, low-calorie snack choices for everyone including kids, parents, diabetic and bariatric patients, keto followers, fitness enthusiasts, health nuts and athletes.

Shrewd Food Cheddar Protein Puffs

If you love a crunchy and flavorful snack, you will quickly get hooked on the Shrewd Food Protein Puffs that are gluten-free, non-GMO, contain no peanuts, or tree-nuts, soy-free, egg-free, Kosher dairy and have no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Best of all they taste great and come in a number of flavors including: cheddar, pizza, sour cream & onion and sweet flavors such as cookies & cream and strawberries and cream. They also have protein croutons that you will keep that salad healthy. In additon you can try the great protein cookies that are full of flavor and taste great and you can choose from either oat and berry or oat and chips. How many cookies do you know contain 8g of protein per serving, 1 Billion counts of Probiotics, Prebiotics and the nutrients equivalent to a serving of Fruits & Veggies. For more information, visit: Shrewd Food