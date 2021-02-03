Valentine’s Day Southern California – Make This Valentine’s Day Truly Memorable

Valentine’s Day will without question be a little different this year, but that doesn’t it can’t be special. If you want someone else to take care of the food, cocktails or a wonderful Valentine’s Day package, Lanea in Santa Monica has you covered for this special day.

Valentine’s Day Kit for 2 for $20 – Spice up your Valentine’s Day with the Spicy Marg 4-pack OR the new Rose Quartz Cocktail 4-pack (Vodka, Honey, Jasmine Flower, Rosewater). “Will you accept this Rose Quartz Cocktail?” Comes with a box of Cutie Pie heart shaped candies! If you are looking for something else, how about picking up a Tequila flight or an incredible picnic package. Lanea has a lot of wonderful options for you to choose from.

Lanea Valentine’s Day Kit

ABOUT LANEA:

Lanea is a spirit-driven cocktail bar located one block from the beach, that focuses on an extensive selection of over 400 hand-selected mezcals and tequilas. Lanea brings the spirit of Mexico to Santa Monica with authentic Mexican cuisine from Petra Zavaleta’s East L.A., family-run restaurant Barbakush. Their cocktail program incorporates wellness-driven ingredients as well as the food and beverage programs utilize a no-waste philosophy using the stems from herbs to develop syrups for cocktails and bones from the barbacoa to make a consome that is served with chipotle chickpeas. Lanea is located at 217 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA, and is open for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery Tuesday-Thursday 5pm-8pm, Friday 4pm – 10pm, Saturday 11am – 11pm and Sunday 11am – 9pm. Delivery of alcohol and food is available through Toast, Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates, UberEats (food only), and free to Los Angeles County through Fetcha.co ﻿(alcohol only). Pick up is available by calling the restaurant directly at 424-265-PIER (7437). www.gotolanea.com

If you are looking for a true romantic getaway or experience, the new Valentine’s Day and wedding packages available at L’Auberge Del Mar will give you just that. With swoon-worthy views of the Pacific Ocean, luxurious accommodations, gourmet dining and private beach access, the upscale coastal retreat nestled in the heart of Del Mar makes the ideal setting for a romantic getaway or intimate wedding ceremony.

L’Auberge_Pool_Cabana

The True Love… Valentine’s Weekend Package provides couples with an unforgettable brunch in the comfort of their guestroom. With a seaside balcony, plush robes and decadent dining options, the couple will be able to sleep-in as late as they desire and enjoy the resort’s signature brunch in privacy of their luxurious coastal accommodations. The package includes:

· In-room brunch for two

· Bottle of Perrier-Jouët

Rates begin at $784 per night and can be booked online here. This package is only available for stays on February 13th and 14th.

With the California Love Wedding Package couples can celebrate their love with a mini matrimony and reception of up to 50 guests. With a stunning selection of venues overlooking the Pacific Ocean, personalized service from experienced staff and romantic seaside accommodations, L’Auberge Del Mar is able to provide couples with the wedding they’ve long wished for, while complying to small group regulations issued by San Diego County pertaining to the pandemic. The package includes:

Plated three course dinner

Cake cutting

Tableside coffee and tea service

Three hours of the resort’s silver tier bar package

Exclusive use of the resort’s ocean view Pacific Terrace for four hours

Bridal changing room

Market umbrellas and heaters

Round or rectangular tables, white linens, white chiavari chairs, glass shimmer Villeroy and Boch glass charger plates

Rates begin at $7,500 and are available for any weddings taking place Monday through Thursday now through August 31, 2021.

As the sun winds down, the fire pits light up. Celebrate your love this Valentine’s Day at Covewood and enjoy festive favorites like our Strawberry Panzanella Salad or Cedar Plank King Salmon. Make the evening even sweeter by finishing with our delectable Passion Float, featuring passion fruit sorbet, champagne and Chantilly cream.

Covewood (at San Diego Mission Bay Resort)

1775 E Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109

(619) 275-7922

https://www.missionbayresort.com/covewood-restaurant/

Last year was crazy. Mickey’s almost felt guilty when they saw so many Hermosa Beach couples enjoying Valentine’s Day with just a simple slice of pizza instead of a box of chocolates or eating at a fancy restaurant. But, you know what? This year they’re not feeling guilty at all, because pizza is an act of love, right?



Let’s start at the beginning. At Mickey’s Deli, the customers have the last word, and that means they’re bringing back their fan-favorite Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine’s Day! All the flavor of the classic Mickey’s Deli ovens on the service of Cupid. Why? Because pizza is awesome! It brings a smile to everyone’s face, and you know something? Pizza is lovingly delicious! Isn’t Valentine’s Day all about heartwarming feelings?

Mickey’s has been serving pizza since 1953 and may know a thing or two about matchmaking. This Valentine’s Day, they want to show you that pizza is the perfect way of showing someone how much you care. Whether it’s for a fun get-together with friends, a Galentine’s Day slumber party or even a romantic dinner, pizza is not only a gladdening meal to share with a special someone, but with your loved ones too!



“Let Mickey’s into your heart and make Hermosa Beach’s Valentine’s heart-shaped pizza tradition your own. Keep on asking for your special pizza, and we will continue making it; that’s our way of showing our love to you!” – Mickey’s Deli

Photo Credit: foodiemeetsworld

Who: Mickey’s Deli

What: Valentine’s Day Heart-Shaped Pizza

When: Friday, Feb 12th – Sunday, Feb 14th (Pre-order is available for Valentine’s Day)

Price: $15.95 with additional toppings for $1.50

Where: 101 Hermosa Ave

How To Order: Call to order your heart-shaped pizza in advance, pick it up in-store to-go, or get it delivered through Mickey’s Website or Third-Party Apps.

Find out more at mickeysdeli.com and share your heart-shaped pizza moment with us on our Instagram account at @mickeysdeli. As they say, ‘There’s only one happiness in life: to love and be loved’ Oh, and then there’s pizza too! Happy Valentine’s Day!

ABOUT MICKEY’S DELI

The founder of the deli, Mickey, opened it in 1953 at the age 22 years old after he had saved up $2000 and took a small loan from his father to open his deli. The deli quickly became a favorite among local surfers that loved Mickey’s infamous, “Sauce Sandwich,” because of its delicious flavor and affordability. After Mickey passed away in 2001, his son, Paul, still carries on the family tradition and continues to be a favorite among the locals. Mickey’s Deli is known for their authentic Italian food including a variety of sandwiches, pizza, pastas, salads, and calzones.