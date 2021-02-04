Enjoy a Super Bowl Feast at Home in New York

New Yorkers can feast at home this Sunday with a variety of options to make sure no one goes hungry whether you’re watching the game, halftime, or just the commercials.

Concord Hill Winter Cocktails (c) Lily Brown

Brooklyn’s Concord Hill Super Bowl Snack Box is a one-stop snack-and-drink party with fan faves Beef Empanadas, Cheese & Charcuterie, Tzatziki Dip, Tahini Chickpea Dip, housemade crackers, potato chips and fresh vegetables. Have it your way with a bucket of beers or a pitcher of one of their signature cocktails like the inauspiciously named “Better Luck Next Year” with banana-infused bourbon, coffee liqueur, pineapple, egg white and tonic. Order the specialty boxes online but pick up at the restaurant.

Katz’s Game Day Package (c) Tony Cenicola

It’s New York all the way thanks to Katz’s Deli’s Game Day Package, even if the Giants or Jets aren’t in Super Bowl LV. While watching Tom Brady go for another trophy, you’ll nosh on Katz’s classic pastrami and corned beef, pigs in a blanket, and sliced salami. Instead of pulled pork, try the pulled pastrami by the pound. Ask for extra pickles and mustard as you would if you were sitting where Meg Ryan did.

Super Bowl Game Box courtesy Great Performances

Great Performances catering makes it easy to have your New York favorites for the game with vegetarian and vegan snacks as well as the heartiest of BBQ choices. Game Boxes give you everything you’d want except for the beer. Boxes serve four (or six smaller eaters) and are shipped via Baldor Foods. Eat green with Mae Mae Café’s Red Beet Sliders, Katchkie Farm Vegetable Dips and the End Zone’s Team Colors Cake in a Jar, with layers sporting the colors of the rivaling Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Not a vegetarian? Order deviled eggs with pimento cheese dip, wings, and stuffed mushrooms from Pig Beach. Or make it a BBQ feast with Hill Country’s baby back ribs or chopped brisket with homemade sauce and cole slaw.

Bubby’s

Bubby’s makes the afternoon all about comfort with a dream feast of pizzas, salted chocolate chip cookies, and a mix of football snacking favorites like tater tots, Buffalo chicken wings, jalapeño poppers and pigs in a blanket. Add a six-pack or a winter Paloma cocktail to get you through all four quarters.

HALL Big Game Special (c) Cody Rasmussen

Michelin-starred Chef Hiroko Odo’s casual eatery HALL has a treat for vegetarians and meat eaters. The four-person Big Game Special satisfies all with HALL’s Wagyu Double Patty Burgers with sansho pepper sauce and wasabi leaves, Melted Mushroom Burgers, teriyaki Chicken Wings and Drumsticks, Waffle Fries with truffle salt, Bisque Chowder and San Pellegrino Ginger Beer. You might want to have a bottle of Champagne ready for this one.

Portale’s Football Brownies

Snickerdoodles courtesy Portale Restaurant

Portale Restaurant brings you Chef Alfred Portale’s new Cena a Casa Super Bowl-themed dinner for two, a creative take on American favorites. Dinner is a trip to Italy American-style with polpette sliders, chicken wings with Calabrian chili honey, Mac e Formaggi and Margarita pizza. The grand finish is a spread of adorable football brownies and snickerdoodles. Wine pairings and cocktails are also available for delivery.

Leuca Crispy Chicken Wings

Another Italian spin on New York favorites, Leuca at The William Vale’s Sunday package has a range of dishes already cut into shareable portions: pull-apart garlic bread, crispy chicken wings, Misticanza salad, three-footer chicken Parm and salumi heroes, and pastas. Clean-up is easy so you won’t miss even one beat of the halftime show or commercials.

Mike’s’ Deli “Monster” Sandwiches

If you’ve underestimated your guests’ appetite while watching the gridiron scuffle, Mike’s Deli inside the historic Arthur Avenue Retail Market is your answer. The deli’s “monster” subs, along with other Italian selections, can be ordered even on game day and can be customized with veggie and non-veggie versions.

Wayan

Adding an Indonesian twist to a football tailgate, Wayan offers a family-style dinner package for pickup or delivery in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Included are Guacamole “Gado Gado” style with taro chips, Chicken Wings Balado with chili sauce, tamarind-glazed Baby Back Ribs, Nasi Gila “Crazy Rice,” Indonesian cole slaw, Crispy Potato Skins, and Peanut & Chocolate Brownies. Complete the feast with Half Acre Bodem IPA beer, bottled cocktails and a whole ube pie.

Nuhma NYC

If you can imagine your living room as a series of outside-the-stadium stations, that’s the set-up for what Nuhma NYC has envisioned for your at-home Super Bowl party. Nuhma NYC will provide bar food, a taco Station, chips & dips and desserts with the likes of Short Rib Nachos, Mini Sliders, Shrimp Cocktails, Spicy Korean Chicken Wings and Disco Fries. The dessert station is extra-special with Mini Salty Caramel Pie, Brownies, Oatmeal Cookies and Chocolate Cookies. To order, email info@nuhmanyc.com.

Football Party Box Wings courtesy of Elegant Affairs Caterers

For a bigger football “bubble,” Elegant Affairs has put together what could definitely be called the something-for-everyone game feast. The Football Party Box includes veggie-forward guacamole and Carolina slaw; macaroni and cheese for non-meat eaters, and an abundance of American finger foods including sirloin sliders, chipotle-rubbed chicken quesadillas, Kobe beef franks, Carolina pulled pork, Buffalo wings and St. Louis ribs.

Courtesy of Clinton Hall

If you’re itching for a change of scenery, though, a Super Bowl staycation might just be in order. The Hoxton Williamsburg’s Big Game Bingo package will keep you socially distanced while you watch and win prizes. Use code BINGO to book your stay at a remarkable $55 per room in honor of this being the 55th Super Bowl. Then head to your room to watch the game and play along the Bingo card you’ll receive upon check-in. Once you get Bingo, you can claim your prize from hotel reception.