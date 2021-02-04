Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen Review – Outstanding Food and Ambiance

Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen one of our favorite Italian restaurants and it is just 15 minutes from our home in Henderson, Nevada, a suburb of Las Vegas. The eatery offers an extensive menu of Northern Italian dishes and wine selections as well as patio dining and ambient entertainment.

My husband Burt and I initially dined at Prosecco because they offered outdoor seating – a necessity for us during the pandemic. The misters kept us cool during the hot Vegas summers and now, in February, space heaters do the job of keeping us comfortable in the fairly gentle Vegas winter. Of course, all safety protocols are being followed for folks eating inside or outside the restaurant.The extensive selection of home made pastas, chicken, veal, and beef and top notch service keep us returning.

The fried calamari is our favorite appetizer. The breading is light and the calamari are accompanied by polenta and a mild sauce with a bit of punch to it. Many restaurants serve just round slices of calamari that look like so many onion rings. This calamari consisted of a variety of sizes and shapes.

In the fish department, you can try the salmon or sea bass and our favorite – the lobster supreme – butter busted baked lobster tail over linguine pasta tossed with baby shrimp in roasted garlic white wine tomato sauce. I’ve ordered that one more than once.There is steak on the menu, but we tend to gravitate to the more Italian dishes.

Burt really enjoyed the Osso Bucco served over saffron risotto during our most recent visit. It was extremely moist and easily peeled off the bone and the flavor was outstanding. We have not yet tried their veal or chicken marsala, picata or parmesan, but we plan to return to continue to explore the menu options.

We finished the meal with a sinful tiramisu during our most recent visit. It includes mascarpone cream, lady fingers, espresso and Amaretto. This dessert is incredible.

Their extensive wine menu consists of both Italian and American wines. They offer 43 red wines and 17 whites. Selected bottles are half price on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Alessandro, the “Food & Wine Therapist” according to his business card, personally poured our wine.

Prosecco has a daily happy hour from 4 to 6 PM featuring reduced price appetizers and $5 glasses of wine and well drinks. Pizza? Of course – five selections of wood fired oven pizza. We understand that it is vegan friendly with vegetarian and gluten free options.

A great restaurant offers more than just food.The ambiance is upscale, the atmosphere is friendly, and the wait staff is attentive without being pushy. We even had the pleasure of meeting Executive Chef Daniele Dotto

The ambient musical entertainment is some of the best you’ll find in the Las Vegas area. Try to be there to be there on Friday evenings to be enchanted by songstress Kelly Vohnn or Saturday nights to enjoy Jassen Allen. The doors of the restaurant can be opened so the folks who opt for patio seating can enjoy their performances.

We noticed a number of customers came for take out orders while we were there. Sunday brunch is offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then dinner is served.

Prosecco is comparable with high end restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip. If you are a visitor or a local it is worth the drive to 8878 S Eastern Ave #104 in Henderson.