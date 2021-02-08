Valentine’s Day Las Vegas Style

Valentine’s Day is here and if you are looking for that unique dining experience or getaway weekend, Las Vegas is the place for that perfect date. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of the best spots in Las Vegas for you to visit this Valentine’s Day.

Station Casinos

Location: Grand Café at Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino and Spa, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Hours: Each location is open 24 hours.

Valentine’s Day Menu:

Appetizer: roasted beet salad prepared with spring mix salad, asparagus, candied pecans, goat cheese, and lemon herb vinaigrette ($10)

Entrée: Surf and Turf featuring 12 oz NY Strip, shrimp scampi, roasted garlic, mash Yukon gold potatoes, and sautéed haricot verts ($24.99)

Dessert: strawberry white chocolate crème brulee ($5.99)

Location: The Charcoal Room at Palace Station and Santa Fe Station, Sonoma Cellar at Sunset Station

Hours: 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday – Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Palace Station); 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.Sunday – Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Santa Fe); 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.Sunday – Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Sunset)

Valentine’s Day Menu:

Appetizer: beef carpaccio featuring beef tenderloin, baby arugula, black olives, Dijon aioli comichon, parmesan cheese, fried baguette, and extra virgin olive oil ($13); warm burrata salad served with pesto, baby heirloom tomato, strawberry, aged balsamic, and micro red sorrel ($11)

Entrée: red snapper served with a lentil trio, baby rainbow carrot, Spanish chorizo, and micro amaranth ($32); tomahawk steak featuring 42 oz. Prime Creekstone Farms Tomahawk, roasted winter vegetable, arugula, and Fresno chili chimichurri ($135); pre fixe tomahawk for two served with warm burrata salad, beef carpaccio, 42 oz Prime Creekstone Tomahawk steak, and hazelnut panna cotta ($170)

Dessert: hazelnut panna cotta with strawberry compote and white chocolate bark ($8)

Location: Grand Café at Boulder Station, Santa Fe Station, and Sunset Station

Hours: Each location is open 24 hours.

Valentine’s Day Menu:

Appetizer: pear salad served with field greens, candied walnuts, bacon, parmesan cheese, and white balsamic ($5.99)

Entrée: grilled salmon served with shrimp, spinach, boursin, beurre blanc, garlic mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetable ($19.99); Surf & Turf featuring 12 oz. rib eye steak, garlic buttered shrimp, horseradish mashed potatoes, and broccoli ($21.99)

Dessert: strawberry tall cake prepared with white chocolate, strawberry coulis, and mint ($6.99)

Location: Guadalajara at Boulder Station

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Valentine’s Day Menu:

Entrée: pollo & camarones featuring tequila lime chicken, grilled shrimp, tomatillo avocado salsa, chipotle mashed potatoes, and roasted squash ($18.99)

Dessert: mini dulce de leche cheese made with dulce de leche, cream cheese, cajeta sauce, and strawberry compote ($5.99)

Location: The Broiler at Boulder Station

Hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Valentine’s Day Menu:

Appetizer: ahi tuna tartare served with wasabi avocado mousse, lavash, and cucumber ($12); warm spinach salad served with baby spinach, warm bacon dressing, red onion confit, goat cheese ($9)

Entrée: SURF & TURF featuring petite filet, crab stuffed lobster, citrus beurre blanc, and red wine demi ($68); pan seared scallops served with parsnip puree, balsamic reduction, roasted shiitake mushrooms ($38)

Dessert: donut split sundae featuring a maple glazed donut, warm chocolate ganache, Oreo crumble, cherry compote, whipped cream, vanilla bean ice cream ($7)

Location: Tides Seafood & Sushi Bar at Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino and Spa

Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Valentine’s Day Menu:

Entrée: Surf and Turf featuring 12oz ribeye, jumbo shrimp, roasted herb fingerling potato, haricot vert, and carrots ($36)

Dessert: white chocolate strawberry parfait served with chocolate strawberries and passion fruit gelee ($6)

Location: Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino and Spa

Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday; 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Valentine’s Day Menu:

Appetizer: Tristan lobster salad fennel, avocado, arugula sylvetta, ruby red grapefruit supremes, pickled Fresno chile, louis dressing ($30)

Entrée: Beef Wellington Surf n Turf served with savoy spinach, mushroom duxelle, colossal prawns, and shallot Beaujolais demi-glace ($85); seared bluefin tuna served with roasted baby bok choy, daikon radish, globe carrots, miso broth and black garlic shoyu glaze ($65)

Dessert: chocolate black forest heart prepared with huckleberry coulis and dark and white chocolate mousse ($10)

Location: TheBrass Fork at Palace Station

Hours: Open 24 hours

Valentine’s Day Menu:

Appetizer: persimmon and watercress salad served with crumbled ricotta and pomegranate vinaigrette ($5.99)

Entrée: shrimp scampi linguini ($10.99)

Dessert: chocolate salted caramel tart ($6.99)

Location: Little Tony’s at Palace Station

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Valentine’s Day Menu:

Appetizer: heirloom tomato and burrata salad served heirloom tomato, burrata, toasted focaccia, pickled onion, arugula ($6.99)

Entrée: crab ravioli prepared with red beet pasta, ricotta, spinach, broccolini puree, tarragon oil, crustacean butter ($12.99)

Dessert: red velvet parfait with cream cheese frosting and almond whipped cream ($7.99)

Location: T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday; 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Valentine’s Day Menu:

Appetizer: chilled Tristan lobster tail and avocado salad, petite vegetables, and lemon vinaigrette ($26)

Entrée: grilled red snapper served with red wine braised salsify, and beurre rouge ($59); petite filet Surf n Turf featuring petite filet Surf n Turf, grilled gulf shrimp, and scampi butter ($72)

Desert: strawberry shortcake with vanilla sweet cream ($12)

Location: TheOyster Bar at Santa Fe Station

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday – Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Valentine’s Day Menu:

Appetizer: king crab niçoise salad tossed with king crab, red potato, haricot vert, boiled egg, olives, and heirloom tomatoes ($19)

Entrée: seared scallops served with asparagus risotto, grapefruit, beurre blanc ($34.99)

Dessert: espresso panna cotta with chocolate ganache and candied lemon ($5.99)

Location: Pasta Cucina at Sunset Station

Hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday – Thursday; 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Valentine’s Day Menu:

Appetizer: hearts of palm salad tossed with hearts of palm, artichoke hearts, romaine hearts, oven dried tomatoes, pancetta, and white balsamic ($9)

Entrée: braised short rib with caponata relish and pappardelle ($32)

Dessert: red velvet torte with red velvet cake, cream cheese buttercream, dark chocolate pearls, and champagne cream ($6)

Location: TheOyster Bar at Sunset Station

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Valentine’s Day Menu:

Appetizer: king crab dip served with king crab, tomato bechamel, and a grilled baguette ($15)

Entrée: Surf and Turf featuring New York strip steak, crab stuffed shrimp, trinity rice pilaf, Cajun hollandaise, and tomato chutney ($35)

Dessert: bourbon and brown sugar berry cobbler prepared with blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, strawberry, and bourbon creme anglaise ($7)

Grand Canal Shoppes

Location: Delmonico Steakhouse

Hours: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday – Sunday

Valentine’s Day Menu: This menu will be available Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14.

Soup: celeriac and lobster veloute served with fresh black truffles ($18)

Salad: La Quercia prosciutto tossed with marinated balsamic and mint strawberries, whipped honey burrata, wild arugula, shaved red onion, marcona almonds, and extra virgin olive oil ($16)

Appetizer: 100% Japanese wagyu meatballs with pomodoro sauce, burrata, fresh basil, and garlic herb crostini ($25)

Entrées: house made pappardelle pasta, Alaskan king crab, wild mushrooms, spinach, heirloom cherry tomato, Meyer lemon cream, fresh black truffles ($60); BBQ gulf red snapper, andouille sausage roasted pepper potato hash, crispy fried onions, and BBQ glaze ($50); 32 Dry Aged Prime Porterhouse for two served with grilled asparagus, potatoes au gratin, and béarnaise ($150)

Desserts: assorted chocolate bonbons ($16); chocolate covered strawberries, strawberry angel food cake, and warm chocolate sauce ($16)

Location: Canaletto

Hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Sunday

Valentine’s Day Package: Canaletto will be offering an exclusive Valentine’s Day Package for two that includes a glass of bubbles upon arrival, an authentic Italian three course dinner, romantic table setting with an amazing view of the Grand Canal, professional photographer to capture a romantic photo in front of the LOVE marquee, and a long stem red rose and box of deluxe chocolates. Reservations can be made by calling (702) 236-8728 or email joni@lvweddingconnection.com. The menu will include:

Appetizer: zimino d’aragosta lobster bisque; insalata cesarina with romaine lettuce, Grana Padano, hard boiled egg, Heirloom tomatoes, house made Caesar dressing, and garlic croutons

Entree: petto di pollo peperoncino featuring grilled double chicken breast marinated with sage, rosemary, thype, crushed red pepper, white wine, Dijon mustard, and lemon, served with roasted Yukon gold potatoes and sautéed vegetables; salmone alla griglia featuring fresh grilled salmon with lemon, parsley, and extra virgin olive oil, served with roasted Yukon gold potatoes and sautéed vegetables; spaghetti alla vongole served with spaghetti and clams flavored with Calabria peperoncino, white wine, and extra virgin olive oil; costicina con funghi featuring grilled New York steak topped with mushroom cream sauce, served with roasted Yukon gold potatoes and sautéed vegetables

Dessert: fondente ai tre cuori featuring a heart-shaped flourless dark chocolate cake with white chocolate and mixed berry gelee hearts

Cost: $279 per couple

Location: Cañonita

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday – Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Valentine’s Day Menu: Sweetheart’s Menu for Two will be offered Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14 and is available for dine-in or takeout.

Duo de Tortita y Sopa: blue crab and shrimp profiterole served with serrano dressing, celery, cucumber, ancho crema and chives; corn chowder includes sweet corn, jewel potatoes, blue potatoes, roasted green chile, crispy bacon, and oregano crostini

Marinero y Sirenita: petite filet mignon grilled with Cañonita spice rub and pasilla Oaxaca reduction; lobster tail roasted with cilantro mojo butter and marisco cream sauce

Mi Corazon: Heart shaped tart filled with a rich chocolate and Kahlua ganache and covered with a raspberry gelée

Cost: Pre-fixe menu for two is available for $95 and wine pairings are an additional $55.

Location: CHICA

Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday – Sunday

Valentine’s Day Menu: Dine in specials available during dinner service Thursday, Feb. 11 – Sunday, Feb. 14. For reservations, please call (702) 805-8472 or visit www.chicarestaurant.com.

Brunch

Red velvet churro waffles with salted caramel and nata butter icing ($22)

Bottle of champagne ($95)

Dinner: Picanha for two with BBQ Piedmontese sirloin, chimichurri, farofa, and pan de queijo ($95)

Dessert: Churro Bouquet with red velvet churros tossed in cinnamon sugar and paired with a sweet sauce trio ($21)



Location: Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday – Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday – Sunday

Valentine’s Day Menu Dine-In: Dine in specials available during supper service Thursday, Feb. 11 – Sunday, Feb. 14

Appetizers: warm spinach and friseé salad with foie gras, hen egg, pork belly ($19); bone marrow served with chanterelles and brioche toast ($24)

Entrée: 32 oz. Porterhouse for Two served with pink peppercorns and shishito peppers ($150); diver scallops served with pork belly, chile garlic, and pomegranate ($41)

Dessert: chocolate dipped strawberry cheesecake with strawberry swirl, dark chocolate glaze, and graham cracker crust ($13)

Love Potions: Blackberry Spritz ($16); ½ bottle Billecart-Salmon Champagne Brut Rosé ($95)

Valentine’s Day Menu Takeout: Takeout specials are available for Sunday, Feb. 14 (pre-order by Friday, Feb. 10).

Romantic Dinner for Two ($185)

Mama’s buttermilk biscuits served with honey butter, apple jam

Minty spiced melon

Bibb lettuce and Granny Smith apple salad with spiced smoked pecans and lemon vinaigrette

Sweet tea braised short ribs with truffled stone ground grits and honey-glazed baby carrots

Whole Maine lobster mac and cheese

Bottle of 50 Eggs’ Love Potion No.9 served chili oil to spice up the flavors with a magical mixture of secret ingredients

Slice of bourbon bacon chocolate cake served with chocolate-dipped strawberries

A La Carte Items Fried Chicken Family Pack including 24 pieces of our world famous 27-hour brined fried chicken, mac and cheese, and biscuits for all ($88) BBQ Bonanza with Yardbird fried chicken, famous mac and cheese, house pickles, St. Louis ribs, homemade buttermilk biscuits, spiced cracklins, smoked brisket over bacon baked beans ($118) Chicken Biscuit Pack consisting of a 12 pack of crispy chicken biscuits, mac and cheese, crispy cornmeal fried okra, house made ranch ($98) Whole Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake ($65) Whole Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake ($80) ½ bottle Billecart-Salmon Champagne Brut Rosé ($95) Pitcher of Blackberry Spritz ($100)



Location: Buddy V’s

Hours: Valentine’s Day Menu Offered Sunday, Feb. 14 from 5 p.m. – close

Valentine’s Day Menu:

Preliminari: Roasted Beet & Warm Goat Cheese Salad with blood orange, wild arugula and spiced pecans

Passione: Lobster & Truffle fettuccine with baby sinach, roasted mushrooms and parmesan crema

Amore Mio: Dark Chocolate Torte with chocolate mousse and macerated cherries

Cost: $47 per person and includes a glass of prosecco upon arrival

Location: Smith & Wollensky Las Vegas

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 11:30am– 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; Valentine’s Day offerings available Monday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Offering: From February 8 to February 14, guests can enjoy love at first bite by making a reservation for date night in their socially distant dining rooms or savor their favorite dishes from the comfort of their own homes. Through the restaurant’s partnership with ChowNow, fans can easily order a gourmet dinner for two for curbside pickup or delivery. From succulent USDA prime steaks and fresh seafood to signature sides and decadent dessert options, Smith & Wollensky provides the perfect menu for an unforgettable evening. As an extra sweet treat, the restaurant will also gift guests with complimentary red velvet cupcakes. Additionally, a Red Velvet Martini will be available for purchase. The sultry specialty martini is made with Sobieski Vanilla Vodka, White Crème de Cocoa Liqueur, Godiva Dark Chocolate Liqueur, and red velvet cake mix.

Location: The X Pot

Hours: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday – Monday, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Sunday

Valentine’s Day Offering: The X Pot will host a one-of-a kind dinner experience on Valentine’s Day with robot servers presenting complimentary Moet Chandon Champagne to guests, in conjunction with a special tasting menu including the restaurant’s famous purebred A5 Wagyu beef, which is flown in daily from Japan. This intimate dining experience will tantalize all five of your senses. The ultra-modern and high-tech dinner experience is topped with jaw dropping HD 360 projections and interactive light shows.

Location: SUSHIiSAMBA

Hours: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Offering: Whether it’s flirty fun or a major flame, celebrate samba-style this Valentine’s Day. Spice up your night with our one-of-a-kind menu specials including Sushi Duos, Roasted Beet Salad, Cloud Nine chocolate dessert and get struck by cupid’s cocktails available in addition to our signature menu.

Cupid’s Negroni: Suntory Roku Gin, Lillet Rose, strawberry liqueur, Campari, rose water. Served short and over ice ($18)

Roasted Beet Salad: shaved vegetables, caramelized brazilian nuts, cranberry yuzu dressing ($15)

Sushi Duos: tuna with sweet chili, salmon with yuzu miso & yuzu tobiko, yellowtail with ginger garlic aioli & habanero tobiko, crunchy rice ($24)

Land & Sea: grilled ribeye, shiitake reduction, shiitake crisps, steamed halibut, sudado sauce, baby heirloom tomato ($55)

Cloud Nine: peanut butter mousse, roasted caramel peanuts, nougat, honey cloud cake, brazilian dark chocolate ($12)

Fashion Show Las Vegas

Location: The Capital Grille

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; Dinner menu will be offered all day from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Takeout: Available Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14. Orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at 702.932.6631 or at the following link: https://bit.ly/3qI3UhV.

Valentine’s Dine For Two At Home ($175) First Course: field greens salad with raspberry vinaigrette and seeded french rolls Entrée: The Capital Grille Surf and Turf featuring a hand-cut 20 oz filet mignon and butter poached lobster tails (4) Accompaniments: grilled asparagus with lemon mosto; Sam’s mashed potatoes Desserts: The Capital Grille cheesecake; flourless chocolate espresso cake; chocolate covered strawberries



Location: Sugar Factory Las Vegas

Hours: 11am to 9pm Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; Valentine’s Day offerings available Feb. 1-28

Sugar Factory Diamond Rose Goblet

Valentine’s Day Offering:

Hearts of Love Insane Milkshake ($21): Dark red chocolate ganache mug with dark chocolate hearts and sliced strawberries filled with a cookies & cream milkshake, topped with whipped cream, dark chocolate dipped rice krispy treat heart, chocolate sprinkles, and dark chocolate covered strawberries drizzled with white chocolate. Available for takeout or dine-in.

Hearts of Love Insane Milkshake