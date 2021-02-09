Keep Your Pets Healthy – Avoid Three Dangers on Valentine’s Day

One of the most common pet medical insurance claims around Valentine’s Day is chocolate ingestion.

In fact, According to Michael Nank, a spokesperson for Trupanion a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, chocolate made up 70% of toxicity-related claims in the weeks surrounding Valentine’s Day over the last five years. Nank shared some Important information with this reporter.

Three things to keep away from your pets

Chocolate: The number one danger for pets on Valentine’s Day is chocolate – here’s what you need to know:

Theobromine and caffeine – The two ingredients in chocolate that are toxic to pets – are found in greater concentrations in dark chocolate, but any chocolate can be dangerous to our furry friends.

Signs of chocolate poisoning in pets can include vomiting, diarrhea, increased thirst, increased urination, panting or rapid breathing, muscle tremors, and seizures.

Flowers: Valentine bouquets are sweet, but lilies and other toxic ﬂowers can cause kidney disease in curious cats who ingest parts of the ﬂower or even drink water from the vase.

Lilies are incredibly dangerous to our feline friends. In fact, lily toxicity is one of Trupanion’s most common and one of the most expensive toxicity claims, with an average claim cost of nearly $800.

Wine: Alcohol and pets don’t mix. Keep the wine and any other type of alcohol away from your pet. Alcohol effects the liver just as it does humans, but it can do a lot more damage and quickly.

Writer’s Note: Noun. furbaby (pl. furbabies) informal A furry pet considered a child by a human.

I reached out to family and friends for photos to run with this article. They ALL sent photos. Adorable photos. Couldn’t leave anyone out so lots of furbabies are included here. Lots of adorable furbabies who who be kept safe on Valentine’s Day.

Feature Photo Wilbur and Charlotte. Photo courtesy of their humans