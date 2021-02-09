Remembering Leanne Star – Chicago Splash Magazine Journalist

When a friend contacted me to tell me that Leanne Star had passed away, I was shocked. Leanne has been contributing articles to Splash Magazines Worldwide for many years and, in my role as Publisher and Editor-in-Chief I interacted with Leanne to arrange for her to cover events. I always enjoyed these interactions and her wonderful articles.

I knew just a little about Leanne’s younger days and her family. She would mention travel to see her grandchildren when it kept her from attending a Joffrey Ballet performance. Or that it was a grandchild’s birthday so she was not available for a review at Court Theater. One day I was walking to “kill time” waiting for something to be fixed at a nearby hardware store. I did a double take. There was Leanne raking leaves. She was equally surprised to see me and proudly showed me the home her daughter, an architect, had designed.

Leanne with her Grandchildren

I knew that she was a docent for the Chicago Architectural Center. She also told me that when she was working at Northwestern University, she had written an article about my husband who was a professor there.

As a journalist for Splash Magazines Worldwide she enjoyed writing about dance, especially ballet. She liked reviewing restaurants and plays. She regularly reviewed plays for Writer’s Theatre, Court Theatre and Chicago Shakespeare Theater primarily.

Leanne Star

Chicago Splash Magazine was enhanced by Leanne’s contributions. Her articles are incisive, compelling and beautifully written. Leanne Star’s Splash Magazines Worldwide articles are here. We will miss her.

Leanne was72. She died suddenly on January 23 at her home in Wilmette. She grew up in Park Forest, IL, the second of five siblings. She loved ballet lessons and teaching ballet. She enjoyed reading and French, and interned for Ann Landers. She started her undergraduate work at University of Chicago, received her Bachelor’s Degree from University of California, Berkeley. Her Master’s degree in Comparative Literature is from University of Chicago. She taught literature and writing at Beloit College in Wisconsin, Colby College in Maine, and at universities in Taiwan and China before becoming a freelance writer for Northwestern University among other organizations.

Leanne loved exercising, trying new fitness classes, and walking her dogs

Leanne Star’s three daughters generously shared memories about their mother.

Gera Rosenberg

My mom was always quick to offer her help to others. From volunteering at Just Harvest, to dropping off a pick-me-up for a friend, to hosting Minyan, to pulling enough pens out of her purse to supply an entire girl scout troop (and still have some left over!), if my mom could find a way to help someone who needed it, she was sure to be there – probably with an exacting list and a methodical plan.



Maia Feigon



Most recently, she started a blog, which of course all my friends subscribed to. She loved adventure and travel, having lived in Taiwan and China in the late 70s/early 80s, and we had made plans, shortly before the Pandemic, to go to Denmark with her as our default babysitter and travel companion. She was a lifelong champion of progressive causes and passionate about politics and women’s right and was so excited to see Biden sworn in as the 46th President and to witness the swearing in of the first Madam Vice President. She was the only mother I knew who went by her own last name, which while embarrassing at the time, made me proud so much later. She was a role model to her daughters and my daughters.



Brooke Feigon

My mom had a fearlessness that I did not inherit, but always admired. She and my dad lived in China with me and my sister Maia when we were both under 4. While there she taught English classes at a US military base. After she learned you needed a military ID to buy items at the commissary she proceeded to forge a US military ID and use it to buy ice cream.

My mom had a love for words. She wrote for publications in Maine and Chicago. Until her death, I thought she’d be editing my children’s college admissions essays in 12 years, as she did with our essays and many of our friends and family.

When the COVID restrictions began, my mom stayed as busy and creative as ever. She started writing for her grandchildren a daily newsletter written from the viewpoint of her dogs. In addition, she gave online talks for the Chicago Architecture Center, she took Zoom belly dancing classes, she listened patiently while my son read to her on Zoom and she organized special story time Zooms for all her grandchildren, complete with props and acting roles by her fiancé, John. We will never be able to fill the hole her passing leaves.

Leanne Star

Leanne’s Blog makes for good reading. Photos are courtesy of Leanne’s family