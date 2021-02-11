Live Lingua – A New Approach to Learning a New Language

Year 2020 was extremely distressing for most people, with its devastating (and ongoing) COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice-fueled police brutality, and contentious Presidential election. That said, it is obvious that many have entered the New Year with feelings of depression and low mental wellbeing. People seeking alternative ways to ease mental torment have also found many clever and efficient solutions, one of which being learning a foreign language. With all of the various tools and apps available, it can get quite overwhelming, but thanks to Live Lingua learning a language has never been so easy!

Ray Blakney is the CEO and co-founder of Live Lingua. Photo Courtesy of Live Lingua

Live Lingua takes a different approach to learning. Individuals will actually be able to socially interact with their tutor which has proven to be more effective as you will actually have someone, in real time, to speak with. “When a student signs up with us, they work with one of our specialists to get paired with their ideal language tutor. We don’t make the students search through thousands of tutors for themselves. We do all the work for them,” states Ray Blakney is the CEO and co-founder of Live Lingua. “When each student signs up, they get a personal welcome email from me with my direct email address so they can contact me directly with anything they need.”

Mastering a new language is a logical, holistic, and natural approach to staying positive and engaged. Honing this skill promotes mindfulness, gives you a brighter future to look forward to, and brings along other advantages that will improve your quality of life. Live Lingua is extremely hands-on and their approach not only has helped their business in many ways.

Becoming fluent in a foreign language can change your life and be beneficial in 2021 and beyond.

It Brings an Engaging Distraction

There are outstanding online tutors who are available 24/7 and adaptable to your schedule, such as the professionals on livelingua.com who conduct one-on-one tutoring sessions via Skype.

Not only will your tutoring time bring an excellent distraction for a full hour or so, but also you’ll establish a purpose and start learning. Instead of stressing and spiraling over anything, your brain will be engaged in remembering new words, conjugating verbs, or trying to comprehend a sentence you are reading in your targeted language. Although a tutor provides excellent support to help get you going, you can always find many supportive solutions like books, movies, music, language apps, etc.

Practicing a New Language = Practicing Mindfulness

Practicing meditation and mindfulness are holistic approaches to depression that are greatly praised for their beneficial impact. Mindfulness is no more than being aware of the present moment and living it fully—this can be easily achieved when learning a foreign language! You are practicing mindfulness by being completely present and involved in the fulfilling process of learning new words, remembering them, putting them into sentences, reading, or talking.

When you are totally engaged in becoming fluent in a language you’ve wanted to learn forever, it’s harder to get lost in troublesome thoughts. Being mindful of your learning process not only brings momentary benefits by easing the pain and burden of depression; it also has long-term positive effects.

It Physically Changes Your Brain

Our brain has the ability to constantly change due to environmental impacts, thoughts, emotions, or brain exercise through learning. Moreover, learning a new language greatly affects brain plasticity; it changes the brain by building many new neural pathways and connections that form white and gray brain matter. The changes in the brain that learning a new language brings have been studied for years. It has been confirmed that by becoming fluent in one or more new languages, the brain develops seriously enhanced cognitive abilities, multitasking abilities, improved memory, and, of course, improved mood.

By boosting your abilities and helping you think more clearly, this “building” of the brain will help you feel more satisfied and happy with yourself. This is only the start of increasing your self-appreciation! Through becoming fluent in a foreign language, you are building self-confidence and will start believing in your great abilities again.

A Reason to Socialize

Photo Courtesy of Live Lingua

Language is all about communication, and now you are opening a door to meeting completely new people and widening your horizons. Interacting with people in encouraging groups and on online platforms will help you realize that there is a whole community of people out there cheering for you to succeed. These caring and supportive people will become your lifelong friends.

Photo Courtesy of Live Lingua

Immense Satisfaction

Learning a foreign language will be a nice distraction while helping you practice mindfulness and boosting your brain development. It will also give you a reason to socialize with new friends and bring you enormous fulfillment and joy. Enlist the help of an online language tutor today to get you started on your journey towards optimal mental health.

Constant practice of the new language you have mastered will have you feeling on top of the world! I mean, who doesn’t like a good challenge? Finding a way to incorporate what you learned into your everyday life will remind you of your vast abilities and wonderful personality. Sooner or later you can apply your new skills on an upcoming trip! #Goals amirite?!