Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas will commemorate the Year of the Ox with a virtual streaming event today at 11:00 a.m. PT in partnership with the 10th Annual Chinese New Year in the Desert™ Virtual Celebration. The anticipated event will include a special moment inside TheX Pot, an interactive and immersive traditional hot pot dining concept designed to engage all five senses, highlighting The X Pot’s Lunar New Year menu and an in-depth look at the history and significance of Chinese hot pot cuisine from The X Pot’s own Chef K.

X Pot Wagu Feast



In response to all the restaurants’ struggles and challenges during COVID-19, this year’s Chinese New Year in the Desert Virtual Celebration is dedicated in honor of AAPI business owners in the food and beverage industry nationwide, and guests are encouraged to share their favorite local restaurants as well as pictures from their dinners using the hashtag #AAPIfoodies. In addition, a list of restaurants participating in the CNY in the Desert Lunar New Year Festival can be found at aapirestaurants.com and guests can register during the celebration for a chance to win a $50 gift card from Wells Fargo. To watch the 10th Annual Chinese New Year in the Desert Virtual Celebration or for more information, please visit https://cnyinthedesert.com/

The X Pot will offer a unique and unforgettable Chinese New Year tasting menu throughout the spacious main dining room for those looking to celebrate with close friends. The dynamic 7-course tasting menu is $198 per person and includes signature dishes such as the Jumbo Live Langoustine, Japanese A5 Wagyu beef, live seafood including Australian Lobster and Chilean Seabass, fresh vegetables, classic hot pot selections like X Special Black Tofu and The X Pot Wagyu Meatball, and more. In accordance with Nevada’s COVID-19 guidelines, tables can only sit up to 4 guests. To book your Lunar New Year celebration at the X Pot or for more information, please visit http://thexpot.com/.



After enjoying a delicious Chinese feast at X Pot, Grand Canal Shoppes encourages guests to check out the all-new magical augmented reality experience at its Wishing Tree art installation, created to inspire hope and good fortune in the new year. Guests can add a personal wish to the wishing tree by scanning a QR code with their smartphone, unlocking an Instagram filter that uses voice-activated technology for the guest to say their wish and watch it fly to the tree where it will live virtually with all the other wishes.



Adding even more to the excitement the celebration, The Shoppes have created a dazzling photo opportunity with the Golden Dragon art installation located next to Louis Vuitton in the luxury wing. The display stands over eight feet tall and measures 34 feet long. The dragon body is covered in 5 miles of metallic stranded material and lit by 13,750 computer programmed LED lights with sparkle strobes. The festive dragon is constructed with a metal frame and chromed polyester metallic foliage that compliments its gold accents, along with a face a made of hard coated CNC foam and thousands of heavily lit warm white lights buried in the foliage all programmed with a tiny strobe effect that radiates the holiday spirt to all. Those looking to cash in their red envelope blessings are invited to explore a variety of Lunar New Year products offered at the following retailers inside Grand Canal Shoppes. Guest who show $200 worth of same day receipts will receive a Lunar New Year-inspired gift with purchase that includes a $25 dining voucher and a Grand Canal Shoppes red leather key chain with a collectable Year of the Ox charm. This offer is valid until Sunday, Feb. 21 and can be redeemed Friday – Sunday from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the North Canal Turnaround. Grand Canal Shoppes Retailer Offerings: Pandora: Good Fortune Carp Fish Dangle Charm ($75)

Symbolize courage and character in honor of Chinese New Year with this expertly detailed carp dangle in sterling silver and 14k gold. Decorated with red and white enamel details, the carp bites down on a Chinese coin to symbolize good fortune and prosperity.

Sephora: Givenchy: Prisme Libre Setting & Finishing Loose Powder Lunar New Year Edition ($58)

The Prisme Libre Setting & Finishing Loose Powder locks in makeup with a sheer, matte finish that feels natural and weightless on the skin. The soft, ultra-refined powder instantly blurs imperfections, reducing the appearance of pores.

Coach: Lunar New Year Field Tote In Signature Canvas With Ox ($495)

Celebrate the Year of the Ox with our special Lunar New Year collection featuring a vibrant red hue symbolizing luck, happiness and good fortune. From busy workdays to fun-filled weekends, our Field Tote has space to hold everything you need—with an interior zip pocket for small essentials. Finished with refined leather details, this versatile carryall is crafted of our Signature canvas printed with an adorable ox jumping over the moon. Attach the lightweight webbing strap to wear on the shoulder or crossbody.

Stuart Weitzman: OLLIE BOOTIE LUNAR 21 sneakers ($325)

Step into the Year of the Ox in the OLLIE BOOTIE LUNAR 21 sneakers. Featuring a Lunar New Year-themed ox motif on the side designed to reflect the endurance of the zodiac symbol, these high-tops combine the low-key look of classic lace-ups with the cool sensibility of booties. This style is part of the limited-edition Lunar New Year Capsule Collection.

Jimmy Choo: ALIA ($4,595)

Layered from toe to heel in luxurious Swarovski crystals, the Alia is a shoe of fairy tales. Employing the classic pointy toe pump and a dramatic spike heel, each exquisite crystal has been hot fixed before mounting for longevity. Swarovski crystals call for a special occasion, live your Cinderella moment and showcase these red heels at a high society dinner or the party of the year.

Museum of Dream Space (MoDS)

Museum of Dream Space (MoDS), a popular multi-media art gallery has recently opened its first Nevada location inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and will celebrate the Lunar New Year with a special Year of the Ox projection that will be available during the month of February.

