Romance for Valentine’s Day and the rest of the Year

A beautiful garden is irresistible to me. When traveling I love to include a visit to a garden. The Chicago Botanic Garden is my “go to” garden because I live nearby and because I watched this garden emerge from a wild, untamed space where we walked our dog, into an exquisite space with gardens of all kinds, which is a showcase that draws visitors from all over the world.

This collection of Romantic Gardens is fascinating. While a romantic garden is a wonderful place to enjoy Valentine’s Day, a garden with a major snow cover feels less than romantic. In warmer weather, a romantic garden is the perfect setting for wedding and/or a wedding reception. Especially in these days of COVID-19, outdoor spaces are so desirable. I was happy to find romantic gardens that are an easy drive from where I live, in addition to so many romantic gardens around the country.



You may be searching for a garden that shouts “Romance!” If you are trying to find the setting you and your special someone may be searching for, help is available. LawnStarter researched by scouring the botanical gardens across the country, and Tripadvisor and Wedding Wire reviews. The result? Our listing of the Most Romantic Gardens in the U.S.

From the Shakespeare garden in New York City to the Ladew Topiary Gardens in Maryland, find out where romance is blooming near you — for Valentine’s Day and year-round.

3 Highlights of Romantic Gardens

The Most Romantic Gardens in the U.S. are: Beautiful Outside and Indoors: Flowers need rain to blossom, but you and your best bud may not want to get soaked while taking in the atmosphere. Pennsylvania’s Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens and other gardens we chose have greenhouses to enjoy on those less-than-perfect days.

Mystical, Not Massive: Some of the most beguiling gardens are smaller and less popular. New Jersey’s Frelinghuysen Arboretum and many of the other gardens we chose offer a sense of intimacy for you and your beau. So once you’ve found a place you two can cherish, mums the word.

Picture Perfect: Whether you’re looking for a place to wed, propose, or for that first date, you want a setting that is a perfect backdrop for memorable photos. For example, New Hampshire’s Fullerton Gardens has flowers, trees, and privacy — all paramount for Instagram photos you two will want to share. Our full ranking and analysis

What says romance better than a dozen roses? How about thousands of roses, along with lilies, tulips, philodendrons, and every other flower you can imagine.

You don’t have to spend a fortune at the florist to please your valentine. Your budding romance can bloom by spending the day in one of the Most Romantic Gardens in the U.S. The research spotlights one romantic garden for each state (and Washington, D.C.), so you can be the master of your own date.



What makes for a garden romantic? These aren’t the biggest or most popular botanical gardens in the country. The most romantic gardens have lush greenery, intimate settings, and picture-perfect backdrops for wedding photos.

How did we select the most romantic gardens across America? We scoured dozens of romantic gardens, visited many of them over the years, and we factored in reviews from Tripadvisor and Wedding Wire.

The end result: These gardens are definitely the most alluring ones to visit with your special someone. Most Romantic Gardens Slideshows