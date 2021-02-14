Smuin Ballet First-Ever Valentine’s Show Goes a Fabulous Long disDANCE

San Francisco, CA and around the World – The Smuin Ballet’s excitement in sharing its first-everValentine’s program is palpable. Streaming at 7:30pm Pacific time each evening and with a Sunday matinee, even the “warm up” time in the virtual lobby is filled with beautiful surprises .
The stream begins at 7:30 pm PT, but a virtual lobby will be open beginning at 7:00 pm. The entire show lasts approximately one hour.
Known for his romantic pat de deux… samples of his work evoking a range of emotions. We’re hoping the audience
World premier
Closes with a balcony pad de deuz, Romeo and
Erin Yarbo Powerll and Jonathan Powell.
“Touch is a powerful thing, and it’s something that many of us are missing during this time of pandemis… we’re so happy to be abo connect with you. We miss you and miss performing for you. Consider it a valentine from all of us at Smuin.
Smuin Contemporary Ballet followed all City, County, and State Covid-19 protocols during the rehearsal and filming of Long disDANCE Love.
Long disDANCE Love
February 11 at 7:30 pm, February 12 at 7:30 pm
February 13 at 7:30 pm, February 14 at 4:00 pm
Unforgettable
from Dances with Songs
Choreography by Michael Smuin
Music by Irving Berlin
Recording by Nat King Cole
Lighting Design by Sara Linnie Slocum
Lighting Adaptation by Michael Oesch
Costume Design by Sandra Woodall
Brennan Wall
(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons
from Dances with Songs
Choreography by Michael Smuin
Music by William Best
Lyrics by Deek Watson
Recording by Linda Ronstadt
Lighting Design by Sara Linnie Slocum
Lighting Adaptation by Michael Oesch
Costume Design by Sandra Woodall
Maggie Carey and Ian Buchanan
