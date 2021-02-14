Smuin Ballet First-Ever Valentine’s Show Goes a Fabulous Long disDANCE

San Francisco, CA and around the World – The Smuin Ballet’s excitement in sharing its first-everValentine’s program is palpable. Streaming at 7:30pm Pacific time each evening and with a Sunday matinee, even the “warm up” time in the virtual lobby is filled with beautiful surprises .

The stream begins at 7:30 pm PT, but a virtual lobby will be open beginning at 7:00 pm. The entire show lasts approximately one hour.

Known for his romantic pat de deux… samples of his work evoking a range of emotions. We’re hoping the audience

World premier



Closes with a balcony pad de deuz, Romeo and

Erin Yarbo Powerll and Jonathan Powell.

“Touch is a powerful thing, and it’s something that many of us are missing during this time of pandemis… we’re so happy to be abo connect with you. We miss you and miss performing for you. Consider it a valentine from all of us at Smuin.

Smuin Contemporary Ballet followed all City, County, and State Covid-19 protocols during the rehearsal and filming of Long disDANCE Love.

If you encounter any technical difficulties, please contact Stellar directly at support@stellartickets.com.

If you have not received your ticket, please contact Smuin’s Box Office at boxoffice@smuinballet.org

Enjoy the show!

Long disDANCE Love

February 11 at 7:30 pm, February 12 at 7:30 pm

February 13 at 7:30 pm, February 14 at 4:00 pm

Unforgettable

from Dances with Songs

Choreography by Michael Smuin

Music by Irving Berlin

Recording by Nat King Cole

Lighting Design by Sara Linnie Slocum

Lighting Adaptation by Michael Oesch

Costume Design by Sandra Woodall

Brennan Wall

(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons

from Dances with Songs

Choreography by Michael Smuin

Music by William Best

Lyrics by Deek Watson

Recording by Linda Ronstadt

Lighting Design by Sara Linnie Slocum

Lighting Adaptation by Michael Oesch

Costume Design by Sandra Woodall

Maggie Carey and Ian Buchanan