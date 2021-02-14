Van Gogh’s Art Creates Vibrant New Immersive Experience

When I first saw photos of this amazing exhibit that opened in Paris in 2018, I knew I had to see it. While a trip to Paris was not in the cards, fortunately, the exhibit is currently on tour throughout the US. It opened in Chicago just a few days ago and has now been extended to September 6.

Immersive Van Gogh is a visually spectacular digital art exhibition that invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh. It evokes his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music and movement.

With more than 50 projectors illuminating over 14,000 square-feet, visitors are surrounded by Van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1888), The Bedroom in Arles (1889), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night 1889).

Immersive Van Gogh is a glorious experience that will envelop your visual and audio senses. My favorite music that accompanied the exhibit was Edith Piaf’s “No Regrets.” Stand in one of the circles on the main floor, them step up to the balcony to get a higher perspective.

“Immersive Van Gogh is a new way of encountering art, as literally surrounds viewers on all sides with the brilliant work of one of the greatest painters of all time,” said Immersive Art Space Co-Producer Corey Ross. “Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, animation and some of the finest works of art ever created, Immersive Van Gogh is a uniquely mesmerizing experience that seemingly transports the viewer into the artist’s mind to see these timeless works as never before.”

The hour-long, walk-through experience has been designed with optimum health and safety protocols. Capacity is limited and masks are required at all times. Additional safety precautions include touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers throughout the venue and digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing.

The IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH EXHIBIT is displayed at the Lighthouse Art Space, 108 Germania Place in Chicago. More than 180,000 guests have enjoyed it since its debut in Toronto during the pandemic in July 2020.

Ticket prices start at $39.99 for adults ($24.99 for children 16 or younger) with untimed and flexible ticket options available. Use public transportation or park in the nearby James House parking garage. For more information, visit Immersive Van Gogh, or call 844-307-4644. Follow the exhibition on social media at @vangoghchicago, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

All photos by Michael Brosilow.