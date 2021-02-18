COMING TOGETHER TO HEAL: A GALA EVENT FOR HADASSAH HOSPITAL

In the time of this global pandemic, our lives have been changed in ways we could not have imagined. We quickly realized that we are all vulnerable in ways we had never thought and our hopes and prayers have turned to our doctors, nurses, researchers and other first responders who are the pillars of our health care.

Hadassah Hospital has been there to help patients no matter what their color, race, religion or political aspirations were and serve over a million patients a year. They dive into medical challenges and work through diagnosis, comprehensive treatment, rehabilitation, and continue with in depth research. They’ve won numerous awards – including a Nobel Peace Prize Nomination in 2006 – for their research but such investigations cost money. In addition, they support several Youth Aliyah villages for at-risk children to help them secure a successful future.

Fundraiser for Hadassah Hospital with numerous stars

So much has been done since the start of this crisis but more research must be accomplished to keep people safe.

Celebrities as Mayim Bialik, Billy Crystal, Jason Alexander, Ben Platt, Kate Burton (of Grey’s Anatomy) , Lior Raz (Fauda star), Gwyneth Paltrow, Kelli O’Hara, Ramin Karimloo, Keala Settle, Brad Falchuk, and film exec Sherry Lansing as well as singer Rachel Platten, Jennifer Griffin, Michael R. Bloomberg and the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra.

Mayim Bialik (Big Bang Theory)

The event was written by Adam Kulbersh and Karen Carpenter and produced by 6WEntertainment with music by Michael J. Moritz Jr. and casting by Robin Carus.

Hadassah is part of The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc and is the largest woman’s organization in the United States. There are nearly 300,000 members, associates and supporters who work together to effect change on critical issues that promote women’s health, patient care, Israeli security, and combating antisemitism.

The Livestream Benefit will start at 2:30 Pm, (Eastern time) on the 21st of February as the stars come together to celebrate the impact of the hospital around the world. Tickets for this cost $180.

Those who have contributed to the pre-benefit gala reception (a gift of $36,000 *or more) , which will start at 2 PM, will join the celebrities in an exclusive red-carpet event.

Other donation levels include Friend at $360. Supporter at 1,000, Patrpm at $3,600, Researcher at $10,000.

To learn more or purchase tickets check out Hadassah or call 800 928 0685.

*Pledges of $36,000 or more can be paid over a three year term subjected to a written pledge agreement. The IRS’ new laws indicate that the amount of your gift that exceeds the fair market value of the goods and services are considered deductible as charitable contribution. The fair market value of the individual tickew to the Lifestream Benefit is $180.