Live Entertainment Back at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas in February and March

LAS VEGAS– In accordance with revised state guidelines, MGM Resorts will return two shows to the stage on February 19th while Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club and Thunder From Down Under, already welcoming guests, will adjust seating capacity.

George Kliavkoff, MGM Resorts’ President of Entertainment and Sports, said, “Bringing entertainment back to the Las Vegas experience is key to our city’s recovery and we will work closely with our partners to do so, with the health and safety of our employees and guests as a priority.”

MGM GRAND

David Copperfield – David Copperfield Theater

Performances scheduled to begin Sunday, March 21

Emmy Award-winning illusionist David Copperfield wows audiences with his stage production Live The Impossible. Recipient of the Living Legend honor by the Library of Congress, Copperfield holds 11 Guinness World Records and has sold more tickets than any solo performer in history.

Dates/Times: Sunday – Friday | 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday | 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club – Studio A & B Ballrooms

Relocating to Studio A & B Ballrooms

Guests must be 21 years of age or older.

Emmy Award-winning comedian and actor Brad Garrett brings his top-quality comedy to MGM Grand nightly. The club provides Garrett, as well as legendary comedians and the next generation of comics, a place to call home in Las Vegas.

Dates/Times: Thursday; Sunday | 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday | 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Times may vary; visit MGM Grand for details

LUXOR

Carrot Top – Luxor Theater

Guests must be 16 years of age or older; anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older

With three decades of comedic performance in his rear-view mirror, Carrot Top is one of the most popular, recognizable and successful comedians in the nation. Utilizing a one-of-a-kind style, the resident show is ever evolving and has become a Las Vegas staple.

Dates/Times: Monday – Saturday | 8 p.m.

FANTASY – Luxor Theater

Guests must be 18 years of age or older

All-time Best of Vegas (2020): Best Female Revue, FANTASY has remained one of The Strip’s top productions since its premiere 20 years ago. Popular among singles and couples alike, the always-evolving, sexy production showcases 15 high-energy numbers set to today’s top music. Comedic Stage Illusionist Murray Sawchuck currently appears with the ladies.

Dates/Times: Nightly | 10:30 p.m.

Times may vary; please visit Luxor for details

EXCALIBUR

The Australian Bee Gees – Thunderland Showroom

Performances scheduled to begin Monday, March 15

The Australian Bee Gees Show – A Tribute to the Bee Gees is a multi-media concert event with a contemporary perspective featuring state-of-the-art sound and superb lighting. It is the definitive live celebration of five decades of memorable music written by the Brothers Gibb.

Dates/Times: Wednesday – Friday; Sunday – Monday | 6 p.m.

Thunder From Down Under – Thunderland Showroom

Guests must be 18 years of age or older

Australia’s Thunder From Down Under is the world’s No. 1 male revue show – not only performing in Las Vegas nightly, but also touring in dozens of countries worldwide. The longest-running and highest-grossing male revue in the history of Las Vegas provides a sensual adventure for guests, using state-of-the-art lighting, amazing costumes and perfected choreography.

Dates/Times: Times and dates vary; please visit Excalibur for details

NEW YORK-NEW YORK

Terry Fator – New York-New York Theater

Performances scheduled to begin Thursday, March 18

Famed ventriloquist Terry Fator will perform his new show, “Terry Fator: Who’s the Dummy Now?,” for a limited engagement. Fator, a Las Vegas Strip performer of more than a decade, became a household name in 2007 when he won Season 2 of “America’s Got Talent” with his unique brand of entertainment that combines singing, comedy and unparalleled celebrity impressions.

Dates/Times: Thursday – Friday; Sunday | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday | 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Guidelines require guests to be physically distanced at six (6) feet between parties and a minimum of 25 feet from on-stage performers. Please note in some cases the show’s venue may reflect a change from previous performances, in order to meet all guidelines.

MGM Resorts will continue to implement its comprehensive Seven Point Safety Plan and its Entertainment & Sporting Events “Convene with Confidence” program, which outline the company’s approach to protecting the health and safety of guests and employees. The multi-layered plans look at everything from sanitation stations, masking and physical distancing to digital solutions that minimize touch points as well as enhanced cleaning protocol. Details can be found at MGM Resorts Entertainment Convene with Confidence .