National Margarita Day is almost upon us, with the big day being Monday February 22nd. This day pays honor to the classic cocktail and is the perfect day to enjoy whatever variety you enjoy.

National Margarita Day was made for Santo Spirits, which has your celebration cocktails covered! Founders Sammy Hagar & Guy Fieri are excited for you to try their favorite tequila recipes in honor of this national holiday, and yes, it is a national holiday.

You won’t need to travel to Mexico for the perfect Margarita with the smooth and authentictaste of Santo Blanco Tequila. Unwind and take your mind back to that little beachside bar with The Classic Santo Margarita. Whether you enjoy the sour punch of this classic cocktail or prefer your drink on the sweeter side, Santo has your back. Get the best of both worlds with the sweet, sour, and spicy Jalapeño Watermelon Margarita. Combining heat with bright and juicy watermelon, this cocktail will have you feeling revitalized and refreshed. For those with a sweet tooth, indulge in the Santo Strawberry Margarita packed with strawberries, lime juice and bursting with fruity flavor. But don’t stop there – elevate your celebration with Santo Blanco Tequila–infused, Margarita Day Cupcakes. These Santo sweet treats will pair perfectly with the marg in your hand! Santo Blanco Tequila is available for $47.99 on shopsantospirit.com.

JALAPEÑO WATERMELON MARGARITA

1 ½ oz. Santo Blanco Tequila

2 oz. watermelon syrup

2 oz. sweet and sour

½ oz OJ

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake and strain over ice.

Serve in a rocks glass or brandy snifter.

Garnish with watermelon and a jalapeño coin.

Together rocker Sammy Hagar and chef Guy Fieri created Santo Spirits and found their virtuoso with Juan Eduardo Nuñez, a third-generation master distiller from the famed distillery El Viejito, founded in 1937, in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Sammy’s history of making world-renowned tequila, Guy’s world-famous taste buds, and Juan Eduardo’s award-winning craftsmanship, bring to life the portfolio of Santo Spirits: The world’s first Mezquila and an old-world style tequila Blanco.

Santa Monica’s Lanea Cocktail Bar, voted one of the best cocktail bars in LA, today announced the launch of their newest margarita, the SOCALiente Margarita, in celebration of National Margarita Day on February 22nd. The SOCALiente is made with Cazadores Reposado, Thai Chili, Serrano, Habanero Honey, Pineapple, and Citrus and is their spiciest concoction yet!

Lanea’s SOCALiente Margarita



Lanea is challenging anyone who thinks they can handle the heat, to try this new beverage during National Margarita Day Weekend (February 19 – February 22). If the patron can manage to finish it without a cooling chaser, Lanea will give them 2 FREE TACOS to eat during their victory celebration!



In addition… Instead of just celebrating all weekend, they will be celebrating all WEEK long with $20 Margarita flights. On Monday of this coming week, they will launch the National Margarita Day Week Special (good until end of day Feb 28) of a Margarita Flight for $20 featuring two of their staple Margaritas – the Spicy Margarita featuring Jaja Tequila, their regular Margarita featuring Cazadores, plus two new ones including the Picante Coast Highway featuring Nosotros Tequila infused with Spices and Passionfruit, and the SOCALiente featuring Cazadores infused with Spices and Pineapple.

Lanea is perfect for some tacos and margaritas while enjoying the beautiful Santa Monica weather and you can also choose from one of the most lengthy tequila menus in all of Southern California. For more information, visit: Lanea