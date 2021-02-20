Blume Kitchen & Cocktails in Henderson Welcomes Notables

February 20, 2021

Blume Kitchen & Cocktails  in Henderson, Nevada, just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, welcomed a number of notables before and after Valentine’s Day.

Brandon Marshall poses for a photo at Blume Kitchen & Cocktails’ bar & lounge. photo credit: Ava Rose Agency

Former NFL Seahawks wide receiver and Sports Television Personality Brandon Marshall, and his posse came in for dinner.  The group arrived at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, February 13 and were spotted dining on upscale American steakhouse cuisine including Wagyu Potstickers, the Blume Wellington, a Lobster Roll and Oysters On The Half Shell. Reports are that Marshall seemed to be in good spirits throughout the evening, as he toasted to multiple shots of Clase Azul with his friends. Marshall and his posse were spotted leaving at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Alexis Skyy posed for a photo inside Blume Kitchen & Cocktails. photo credit: Ava Rose Agency

VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop TV Personality Alexis Skvyy enjoyed a night out with her close friends.  Skyy and her posse were spotted entering the venue at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, February 14th and toasted to multiple shots of Casamigos Reposado, paired with table side hookah service. Skyy and her posse were spotted leaving at approximately 3:00 a.m.

New York City-based Celebrity Jeweler  Greg Yuna was spotted partying at an adjacent table. Yuna is famous for his custom pieces, designed in NYC’s diamond district. He most recently created bling for rap superstar Saint Jhn, and is no stranger to undefeated boxing champion  Floyd Money Mayweather  who frequents the nightspot. 

Patrick Cornett poses for a photo inside Blume Kitchen & Cocktails. photo credit: Ava Rose Agency

Las Vegas local and 90 Day Fiancé Star Patrick Cornett was spotted DJ’ing inside Blume’s main dining room, where he enjoyed cocktails with his newfound significant other afterwards.

 

Deone Bucannon poses for a photo with Suneeta Chakmian at Blume Kitchen & Cocktails. photo credit: Ava Rose Agency

Blume Kitchen & Cocktails  welcomed Super Bowl Champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Deone Bucannon days after his Big Game Victory. Bucannon and his crew were spotted arriving at about 1 a.m. February 15 and toasted to multiple shots of Don Julio 1942. The NFL star left the venue at approximately 3 a.m.

Partying at an adjacent table was Hapoel Jerusalem B.C. basketball star Jeremy Pargo, who has had an extensive international career in professional basketball.  

Blume Kitchen & Cocktails is open from 5 p.m. til midnight with their After Hours room in operation from 10 p.m. til 3 a.m

