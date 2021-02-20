Raiders Tavern & Grill – The Raider Experience Comes to the M Resort

A debut season in Las Vegas for the Raiders and no fans was a bit of a downer but that just means the fans will be even more excited and fired up for the 2021 season. To get fans ready for the season and providing a home for them, the M Resort Spa Casino will be opening the Raiders-themed restaurant aptly named Raiders Tavern & Grill, in late March or early April.

Raiders Tavern & Grill rendering Courtesy M Resort

The Raiders Tavern & Grill will be made up of 3,400 square feet of dining space as well as two bars and of course plenty of Raiders memorabilia and merchandise. A first of its kind, Raiders Tavern & Grill lends its design and atmosphere to the rich history of the Raiders and the enjoyment of watching sports. With more than 45 high-definition TVs, it will be the ultimate environment for fans year-round.

The menu will feature pleny of stadium food items and café appetizers, soups and salads, sandwiches and build your own burger, homemade barbecue and homemade pastas, entrees from seared salmon, braised short ribs, steamed crab legs and pork chops, southwestern options such as street tacos, a healthy/Skinny selection, wood fired pizzas, and homemade desserts bread pudding, strawberry shortcake, homemade brownies. You can also expect to see plenty of specialty drinks from the Remy Martin Bar and Draft beers from the Modelo Bar. To really take your experience over the top, you can try on of their ice cream cocktails or choose from a lengthy list of Tequila and Whiskey brands.

“The M Resort has been a great environment for the players, coaches, alumni and staff, so when discussion began to lend our name to a restaurant, it just made sense to look right here,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “With the launch of the Raiders Tavern & Grill, fans and the public at large will be immersed in the Silver & Black experience through décor and memorabilia while enjoying great food, drinks and service.”

“We designed the Raiders Tavern & Grill to showcase the Las Vegas Raiders, and we’re proud to bring our partnership with this iconic organization to a new level,” said M Resort General Manager Hussain Mahrous. “We look forward to welcoming Raider fans, sports lovers and all of our future guests to an amazing food, beer and cocktail experience here at M Resort.”

When the Raiders Tavern & Grill opens, fans of the Silver & Black will also be able to commemorate the occasion by picking up their special edition Raiders-M Resort mychoice player cards for a limited time only. Visit: The M for more information.

MyChoice Raider Cards courtesy M Resort

M Resort Spa Casino is a Forbes Four-Star resort located on more than 90 acres on the southeast corner of St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard. Situated higher in elevation than other resort-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, M Resort provides optimal views of the world-famous Las Vegas skyline from its guest rooms, suites, conference center and restaurants. The resort offers 390 guest rooms and suites, over 92,000 square feet of gaming, eleven restaurants and bars, the Forbes Four-Star Spa Mio, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a 100,000 square foot pool and events piazza. M Resort is operated by Penn National Gaming, Inc.

The Raiders began play in the American Football League in 1960 and are in their 62nd year of professional football competition, including the last 52 years as a member club of the National Football League. Over seven memorable decades, the Raiders won one AFL Championship, three NFL Championships, and four American Football Conference Championships; participated in five Super Bowls; played in 14 Championship games; won or tied for 17 Division titles; reached the playoffs in 22 seasons; played in 44 postseason games; and finished 37 seasons at .500 or better. With their appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII, the Raiders became the first NFL team to play in Super Bowls in four different decades. In addition, the Raiders are proud to contribute to community engagement, youth initiatives, environmental and multicultural awareness, and global outreach.

The Raiders played in Oakland, Calif., from their inception through 1982, relocated to Los Angeles in 1983, and moved back to Oakland in 1995, and made Las Vegas its home in 2020. The Raiders base training and business operations in Henderson, Nev. and play home games at Allegiant Stadium, a fully enclosed, state-of-the-art facility with a capacity of 65,000 located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. The Raiders maintain a global presence and communicate with the worldwide Raider Nation through the team’s official website and social media channels. For more information, please visit www.raiders.com or follow @raiders on Twitter and Instagram.