TAPE FACE SHOW AT HARRAH’S LAS VEGAS INCREASES GUEST CAPACITY

Increased capacity, increased laughter. The Tape Face show has upped its guest capacity to 100 seats inside Harrah’s Showroom in Las Vegas, Nevada following the recent easing of restrictions by Nevada Governor Sisolak. The audience increase allows more guests to enjoy the fan-favorite comedy show centered around the character brought to fame on “America’s Got Talent,” while continuing to adhere to Caesars Entertainment’s enhanced health and safety protocols.

“It’s nice to see the bad numbers come down and the good ones go up!” says Tape Face creator and actor Sam Wills. “the funniest show in Las Vegas continues its endeavor to provide safe, surreal silliness for comedy-loving audiences.”

Before he puts the tape on his face, guests have the chance to hear from Wills in a Q&A from the stage as he comedically discusses his journey to becoming Tape Face (and jokes about the “AGT” judges!).

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and is dark on Mondays and Tuesdays. Ticket prices begin at $66, plus applicable tax and fees. VIP tickets include a Tape Face swag bag with a Tape Face T-shirt, Signed Cartoon Tape Face Photo, Souvenir Poker Chip, and Tape Face Lanyard. For more information on schedule and tickets, visit Caesars Shows.

Tape Face

This New Zealander came to the attention of millions through his appearances on America’s Got Talent. His act is a combination of stand-up comedy, circus skills, improvisation, cabaret, juggling, traditional theatre, street performance, clowning and puppetry.