B-Side Studios Annual BLACK History Production – A Virtual Experience

In the honor of keeping a 20+ year tradition alive, B-Side Studios is proud to announce that their annual Black History Production will still take place this month, on February 27th, 2021 (at 7pm CST) to be exact. The Black History production was founded by the late Valerie Profit (of Powerhouse Productions) to bring the celebration of Black history to the Village of Schaumburg, since it was a void needing to be filled. Within the last 10 years, her son, Maurice D. Proffit (of B-Side Studios) has taken over the annual production and B-Side Studios oversees all operations of the live theatre tradition.

As we all know, for almost a year now, we have been living our daily lives within a pandemic and, as many industries have been affected by this, we have seen that the virus has shut down all live theatre and performance productions across the globe. This past fall B-Side Studios was able to facilitate an online production that gave local actors an opportunity to not only give back to charities but also to work on their craft as well. B-Side is exercising this same objective and putting it to work to ensure that a virtual Black History production does take place, even though the theatre venue, that they normally use, will be closed.

With this said, B-Side Studios is proud to bring to you “The BLACK Tape” The most memorable moments of our 20+ year tradition. The show will consist of interviewing the actor(s) that were involved in the scene, following it up by showing the actual scene (to the viewers) and closing it out with a reaction from the actor(s) involved. The show will have performance, interviews, music, sponsors, program, etc. We want to ensure that the virtual element is as parallel as possible to the real-life physical experience that you would get in a traditional setting. Theatre patrons have been missing out on this artistic escape and were going to do everything we can to emulate this on the 27th.

The show will be live on Facebook and for the first time ever it will be FREE to public. Just “like” the B-Side Studios page on Facebook (facebook.com/BSideStudiosLLC) and you are good to go. In addition, this will be B-Side’s first time testing the waters with broadcasting their production via virtual reality. If you have access to VR, reach out to Maurice Proffit from B-Side Studios to see how to view it that method. This production is proudly sponsored by our returning sponsor HJG Hair Salon (970 S Buffalo Grove rd, IL60089). Our return vendor and now sponsor Sha-Poppin Gourmet Popcorn (10352 W Roosevelt Rd.). New sponsor Excel Barber Studio (1203 Maple Ave, Lisle, IL 60532). And another new sponsor Cutting Edge 54 Salon (122 Turner Ave Elk Grove Village, IL 60007). In addition, other sponsors include “God Essence Aromatherapy, Just Me Magazine, the Ladies of the Chi Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and Author “Angel Simmons” (author of “Loves Great Design”). Very proud that all our sponsors are either owned by people of color and/or women owned. Absolute parallel ideology of how we operate with equity here with B-Side Studios.

