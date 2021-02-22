Rooster Essentials – Your Grooming Needs Delivered to Your Front Door

Baxter, Kiehl’s, Every Many Jack and Jack Black are some of the best men’s skin care product lines around, but with a busy life, shopping for everything you need can by a hassle. If you need anything from shaving cream, to toothpaste, it is now just a click away with Rooster Essentials. Get everything you need shipped once or monthly or set up your own personal schedule and Rooster Essentials will take care of your needs.

With Rooster Essentials, running out of grooming and daily use hygiene products never has to happen again! For men who don’t like to think about shopping for products like deodorant and toothpaste — Rooster Essentials provides the perfect solution. The fully self-customizable men’s grooming store launched the one-stop shop e-commerce website and mobile application (available for both android and ios users). Rooster Essentials allows customers to select the products they need, from shampoo, shaving cream, haircare and skin care products, deodorant and Q-Tips, to masks, condoms and lip balm. You decide how often you want product delivered (ie: you may want toothpaste and deodorant every month, but only need skin cream and hair gel every other month and Q-tips every few months) and you can choose to auto pay month-to-month or pay for a year upfront.

Unlike other companies that send mystery boxes of samples, Rooster Essentials sends only what you order. With nearly 200 products from over 80 brands, from a $3 Suave shampoo to a $154 Oribe Gold Lust Restore & Repair, Rooster Essentials offers a product selection to meet the taste and budget of every man – or woman who gifts them. The curated grooming packages are also great for college students (or their parents) who can’t be bothered remembering things like soap, toothpaste or deodorant, every month.

About Rooster Essentials

Rooster Essentials is a fully Self-customizable men’s grooming store . People choose what they want and how often they want it and Rooster Essentials delivers it to their door – so men never run out of toiletries, personal hygiene and grooming products again. Currently boasting nearly 200 products from more than 80 brands, Rooster Essentials offers an expertly curated selection of lifestyle essentials and grooming necessities. Rooster’s goal is to make sure you always have everything you need to look, feel, and smell your best. Learn more and begin personalizing your own Personal Grooming Kit, watch our How it Works video and then start shopping at www.RoosterEssentials.com.

Follow Rooster Essentials on Facebook and Instagram