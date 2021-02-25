New Variety Show at The Vegas Room March 4th with Food & Entertainment

The Vegas Room, known as a warm intimate, and elegant venue created in the style of Old Vegas supper clubs, will premiere a new concept on Thursday March 4th. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and the entertainment starts at 8 p.m.

According to Jassen Allen, Vegas Room Entertainment Director and a Las Vegas favorite performer himself, this will be, “An intoxicating concoction of delicious food paired with four dazzling singers – Brett Pruneau, Cheryl Daro, Sam Holder and Gabriella Versace – in a variety revue format.”

The talented Chris Lash will be at the piano. Allen will host and says that, “Each artist will perform three of their favorite numbers in an evening that is sure to thrill and inspire. Let the talent and fun flow.”

Brett Pruneau is a towering vocal force, having performed throughout North America and Europe since the age of 17. He recorded and performed with members of Celtic Woman, sold out a performance at The Munich Philharmonic Concert Hall, and was the headliner of a solo concert at The National Concert Hall in Dublin. Brett performs regularly on the Vegas Strip, including a previous two-year engagement as the vocalist in one of Vegas’ longest running shows, Jubilee!, at Bally’s Casino.

Cheryl Daro is an incredibly talented Filipino-American actor/producer, having completed her training at Atlantic Theater School in 2009. She was most recently seen in Proof, Baz: Star-Crossed Love, Rock of Ages, and Miss Saigon.

She and her husband Mark Shunock own The Space, a multi-functional venue in Las Vegas. Cheryl is the co-founder of Mondays Dark which, in its 8th year, has raised over $1 million for local Las Vegas charities. Cheryl hopes to always create art and share her story.

Sam Holder is no stranger to the stage, having sung for presidents and dignitaries alike during his career. Having been recently featured in A Vegas Room Christmas, he also appeared in movies, television and commercials including The Real House Wives of Atlanta, Read Between The Lines and Scary Movie 5.

A Mississippian and fifth cousin to Elvis Presley, Sam has performed all over the world and was a headline entertainer for the Miss Mississippi Pageant, as well as host/emcee for the Miss Georgia Pageant. His stage credits include Pacific, Brigadoon, The Music Man, Meet Me in St. Louis, Oklahoma, and Elf the Musical, just to name a few. Sam is the lead singer in the country band “Dorman,” and he lovingly sings every Sunday for Community Lutheran Church.

Gabriella Versace has been singing and dancing since the age of four. She was a headliner for Greg Thompson Productions and Merv Griffin in Atlantic City, and performed with country recording superstars, The Gatlin Brothers.

She represented her state as Miss Pennsylvania in the Miss America Pageant, also receiving the Quality of Life Finalist Award for Excellence in Volunteerism, as well being a swimsuit and talent winner in the competition. Her Vegas credits include headlining in Sexxy, Showgirls, Honky Tonk Cowgirls, and more. She is also the owner and creator of Showgirl Cupcakes, her baking company.

Chris Lash is a pop-influenced country artist with very cemented roots in raucous piano-bar style. Originally from Sacramento, Chris has performed all over the world and nightly on the Las Vegas Strip as an entertainer. He has previously opened shows and performed with Pitbull, Tommy James, Sonny Turner, as well as Kristin Chenoweth. He was also a conduct for Jersey Boys and provided arrangements and direction for Baz: Star Crossed Love, and has been a guest faculty member at The University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Most recently, Chris was featured in For the Record: Tarantino. He has also appeared in national and international productions of Broadway’s Tony Award winning musical, Million Dollar Quartet as rock legend and “Last Man Standing,” Jerry Lee Lewis.

Jassen Allen is a talented performer who has entertained audiences both in Las Vegas and around the world, from entertaining troops overseas through the Department of Defense to singing alongside Tony Award-winner Billy Porter in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls. Jassen has also created, starred in and produced an original show entitled With Love…Luther Vandross and Friends…The Ultimate Tribute Show.

He is become a sought-after background vocalist, singing behind recording artists such as Michael Grimm, Rosanne Cash, Mary Wilson of The Supremes, and the legendary Barbra Streisand.

Jassen is also currently featured as a cast member at Bellagio’s Mayfair Supper Club, and co-produces and co-hosts the popular Mondays Dark program, a bi-weekly Las Vegas event that raises $10,000 for local charities throughout the year.

The Vegas Room is located at 953 E. Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, in the Historic Commercial Center just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. For information about the March 4th show or other entertainment at the Vegas Room, call 725-206-7059 or check out The Vegas Room.















