THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS OPENS UNIQUE ROOFTOP POOL DISTRICT

The famed Pool District at The Cosmopolitan comes to life this spring with luxurious rooftop experiences featuring craft summer cocktails, distinctive poolside entertainment and unparalleled views of the Las Vegas Strip. Guests can take in the sights and sun at the Boulevard Pool, Overlook Grill, The Chelsea Pool and The Pool Marquee.

The safety and security of guests and employees remains a top priority to the resort. To ensure guests can comfortably and safely enjoy pool season, social distancing, reduced occupancies, and additional safety measures are strictly enforced throughout the resort, and guests are required to wear face coverings unless eating, drinking or lounging in the pool. Advanced reservations are strongly recommended, and complimentary parking is provided. A full list of health and sanitization guidelines can be found at Guidelines.

2021 Pool Season Offerings

Boulevard Pool

The Boulevard Pool has an upbeat atmosphere and panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip. A distinguishing factor for cabana or daybed reservations is the built-in food and beverage minimum, which waives the traditional rental fee and allows guests to experience more of what Boulevard Pool has to offer. Advanced reservations are highly encouraged. Boulevard Pool is currently open Monday – Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Beginning Monday, March 22, the pool will open Monday – Sunday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Dive In Movies: The Cosmopolitan will once again transform the resort’s 65-foot digital marquee overlooking Boulevard Pool into a hi-definition cinema screen for Dive In Movies. Boasting the Strip’s only poolside movie experience, Dive In Movies will present an array of cinematic fan-favorites, from the classics to new age blockbusters. The schedule and movie lineup for this season of Dive In Movies will be announced soon.

The Cosmopolitan will once again transform the resort’s 65-foot digital marquee overlooking Boulevard Pool into a hi-definition cinema screen for Dive In Movies. Boasting the Strip’s only poolside movie experience, Dive In Movies will present an array of cinematic fan-favorites, from the classics to new age blockbusters. The schedule and movie lineup for this season of Dive In Movies will be announced soon. Cocktails Menu Highlights: Guests can sip back and relax with refreshing hand-crafted cocktails with a menu designed to keep guests cool this summer.

Dole Whip 2020 with Mt. Gay Black Barrel Rum, pink guava and pineapple juices

Yes Way Frosé with Belvedere Peach Nectar and Strawberry & Rosé Wine

Day Drink Believer with Bacardi Dragonberry Rum, raspberry, blackberry, mint & citrus

Overlook Grill

Overlooking the bustling energy of the Boulevard Pool, Overlook Grill will open Friday, March 5 to serve up al fresco American classics for breakfast and lunch and bottomless brunch cocktail specials. Reservations for the open-air dining destination are required and can be made by calling 1.877.893.2001. Beginning Friday, March 5, Overlook Grill will open Friday – Monday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. On Friday. March 26, the restaurant will open one hour earlier at 8:00 a.m.

Menu highlights : Breakfast Sandwich with turkey chorizo sausage, fried egg, smoked gouda, avocado spread, jalapeño aioli, on brioche roll, served with breakfast potatoes Signature Fish Tacos with crispy corn tortilla, smoked jalapeño aioli, salsa Fresh Hawaiian Heart of Palm Salad with red romaine, grapefruit, avocado, jalapeño, quinoa-pumpkin seed crunch, tamarind sherry dressing OG Burger with two 4 oz. patties, special sauce, American cheese, dill pickles, LTO, brioche bun, served with French fries Bottomless Brunch Cocktail Specials: Rosé today ($30); Float on the Surface ($25) Bloody Mary’s or Mimosas with orange or pineapple juice; Jump off the Board ($40) Obnoxious Bloody Mary’s or Veuve Clicquot mimosas with a choice of orange, pineapple, prickly pear, passion fruit, guava or lychee juice.

:

The Chelsea Pool

The Chelsea Pool will open on Friday, March 12. Designed with relaxation in mind, guests can unwind at the stylish oasis, indulging in refreshing specialty cocktails and lite bites. A distinguishing factor for cabana or daybed reservations is the built-in food and beverage minimum, which waives the traditional rental fee and allows guests to experience more of what The Chelsea Pool has to offer. Advanced reservations are highly encouraged. Beginning Friday, March 12, The Chelsea Pool will open Friday – Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. On Monday, March 22, operations will move to seven days a week, Monday – Sunday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Cocktail Menu highlights: Slay All Day with Ciroc Watermelon, hibiscus & orange blossom apertivo, Chardonnay Ginger Reduction, Watermelon & Citrus All the Feels with Patron Tequila, El Silencio Mezcal, grilled pineapple habanero syrup & tamarind tangerine sour Thirst Trap with Effen Cucumber Vodka, Hendrick’s Gen, cucumber & lychee liqueurs, coconut, strawberry Rose & cucumber soda



The Pool Marquee

The Pool Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers an amplified, more mature pool experience for guests 21 years or older with reservations. Surrounded by the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, The Pool Marquee is the perfect daytime escape: an experiential evolution of music, food and sunlight. Relax in an exclusive socially distant poolside environment and enjoy Marquee’s signature food menu – with new items added for the season, specialty cocktails, and bottle service offerings. Sip Champagne and enjoy sushi in a cabana while listening to the soundtrack of your getaway provided by the resident DJs of Marquee. The 2021 pool season brings expanded seating areas, including an exclusive new section by the DJ, and the addition of five new bungalow cabanas.

The Pool Marquee will be open from 11 a.m. to sunset each Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning March 5. Reservations are required. Day beds, Cabanas and Tables are available. For reservations or further information, click Pool Marquee or call 702.333.9000.

About The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas