Daylight Beach – Bringing the Pool, Party and Fun Back to Las Vegas

Las Vegas has slowly but surely making comeback since shutting its doors temporarily a year ago. One of the final signs that things are becoming normal again is the opening of the iconic Las Vegas pool party. When it comes to the daytime party and poolside experience there is nothing quite like Daylight and that means throw on some sunscreen and expect the party to continue as if it had never taken a break.

Daylight Beach, located at the iconic Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, will return for the 2021 pool season, opening Friday, March 5. The sprawling open-air 50,000-square-foot venue features a 4,400-square-foot main pool and two additional private pools for cabana guests – a perfect adults-only oasis.

Daylight Beach will open as an extension to the Mandalay Bay Pool complex, operating Friday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails and made-to-order beachside bites while still receiving the exceptional service and hospitality that the venue is known for.

Reservations are required and all guests must be 21 years of age or older. In order to comply with health & safety regulations, the venue will ensure all guidelines are implemented, including proper social distancing, masks are worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking and a strict cleaning protocol will be followed. For more information or to make reservations, call 702-632-4700 or visit daylightvegas.com.

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Daylight Beach | Friday – Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

About Daylight Beach:

Daylight Beach boasts a luxurious 4,400-square-foot main pool, as well as two additional VIP pools for the use of cabana guests, two private ultra-VIP bungalows with private dipping pools, 23 private VIP cabanas, 25 u-shaped banquettes with plush fabric, and 30 VIP daybeds. All these amenities, and much more, are waiting for guests in this 50,000-square-foot open-air venue, conveniently located directly off the Las Vegas Strip at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. www.daylightvegas.com | Follow @daylightvegas

(Photos courtesy Daylight)