Seth Rudetsky’s Big Fat Broadway Vacations – Broadway-themed Sailings

If you can’t wait to travel, look at the wonderful opportunities that will be available in 2022. “SiriusXM Broadway” host Seth Rudetsky will bring back Seth Rudetsky’s Big Fat Broadway Vacations with four cruises in 2022. These Broadway-themed sailings are scheduled in the Western Caribbean, Mediterranean, Norwegian Fjords and Transatlantic and each feature a stellar line-up of performers who will not only entertain cruisers but also lead them in master classes and workshops in Broadway performance, choreography, singing and more. (Participation is optional).

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley (c) Meryl Pearlstein

Programming also includes daily interviews and intimate concerts where you’ll see Broadway performers up-close and personal, plus a schedule of shore excursions. Led by the current hosts of the charity livestream “Stars in the House,” Seth Rudetsky and his inimitable husband James Wesley, the cruise-within-a-cruise culminates in a final production with participants performing with the stars.

Evening performance with Beth Leavel, Seth Rudetsky, Lillias White and Christine Pedi (c) Meryl Pearlstein

Cruise partners for the new season are Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Celebrity, and Cunard. Planned cruise dates are January 8, April 19, July 16 and October 7.

Daily excursions (c) Meryl Pearlstein

“The experience is unlike anything else that you’ll see on a cruise,” notes founder Rudetsky. “Workshops, rehearsals, Broadway games and a final variety show are shared with the stars who also join you for meals, excursions and after-show cocktails. This is Broadway for insiders who love to travel, learn and perform … with just a bit of attitude.”

Cocktail time (c) Meryl Pearlstein

The line-up for 2022 includes (stars are subject to change):

Beth Leavel (c) Meryl Pearlstein

Western Caribbean sailing (January 8, 2022 – 7 nights, Celebrity Apex) – Fort Lauderdale, Key West, Belize City, Cozumel, Grand Cayman with Jason Danieley (The Full Monty, Pretty Woman), Beth Leavel (The Prom!, The Drowsy Chaperone) and many more

(January 8, 2022 – 7 nights, Celebrity Apex) – Fort Lauderdale, Key West, Belize City, Cozumel, Grand Cayman with Jason Danieley (The Full Monty, Pretty Woman), Beth Leavel (The Prom!, The Drowsy Chaperone) and many more Mediterranean “Ode to Italia” sailing (April 19, 2022 – 7 nights, Seven Seas Splendor) – Barcelona, Monte Carlo, Rome, Sorrento/Capri, Messina, Zadar, Venice with Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on This Island), Audra McDonald (Carousel, Ragtime, Lady Day) and Will Swenson (Hair, Les Misérables)

(April 19, 2022 – 7 nights, Seven Seas Splendor) – Barcelona, Monte Carlo, Rome, Sorrento/Capri, Messina, Zadar, Venice with Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on This Island), Audra McDonald (Carousel, Ragtime, Lady Day) and Will Swenson (Hair, Les Misérables) Explore Norway’s Fjords sailing (July 16, 2022 – 7 nights, Celebrity Silhouette) – Southampton, Kristiansand, Alesund, Molde, Stavanger with Colin Donnell (Almost Famous, Anything Goes), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Memphis), and Patti Murin (Frozen, Wicked)

(July 16, 2022 – 7 nights, Celebrity Silhouette) – Southampton, Kristiansand, Alesund, Molde, Stavanger with Colin Donnell (Almost Famous, Anything Goes), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Memphis), and Patti Murin (Frozen, Wicked) Transatlantic Broadway — (October 7, 2022 – 7 nights, Queen Mary 2) — New York to Southampton, UK-London with Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On your Feet), Peter Flynn (Our Town), Victoria Clark (Titanic, Light in the Piazza)

Seth Rudetsky on Sirius XM (c) Meryl Pearlstein

About Seth Rudetsky and Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Vacations

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley are the hosts of Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Vacations. Rudetsky is a well-known Broadway star (Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Ragtime) and writer. An accomplished musician and Broadway savant, he is known to many for his savvy and sassy “Sirius XM, Big Fat Broadway” show and as the creator and co-host with Wesley of “Stars in the House.” Created in March 2020 to benefit the Actors Fund, the livestreamed show has aired every evening since the Broadway shutdown in March 2020 and has raised more than $700,000. Rudetsky’s weekly talk show, “Seth Speaks” and LIVE Seth Concert Series with stars like Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara and Lea Salonga are examples of Rudetsky’s deep love for and knowledge of Broadway.

Seth Rudetsky and Christine Pedi (c) Meryl Pearlstein

For information and reservations, visit www.sethsbroadwayvacations.com , call 1-212-979-7400 or 1-866-572-7847, or email reservations@sethbroadwayvacations.com . Join in the conversation on Twitter @SethRudetsky, on Instagram@SethRudetsky, on Facebook BigFatBwayCruise, #sethsbroadwaycruise.

About Judy Perl Travel

Noted for their expertise in bespoke cruise and cruise charter travel, Judy Perl Travel is a partner with Seth Rudetsky of SiriusXM, Broadway, and the leading creator of themed cruises including Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Vacations. A Virtuoso travel agency specializing in creating luxury travel experiences, JPT creates entertaining and engaging programs, handles all travel logistics, and participates in the experience to ensure that every transfer, meal and detail are executed flawlessly. Visit www.judyperltravel.com or call 1-866-572-7847 (toll-free), Instagram: @judyperltravel, Facebook: Judy Perl Worldwide Travel.

Cocktails (c) Meryl Pearlstein

Covid and Health Protocols

All Judy Perl Travel and Seth Rudetsky Big Fat Broadway Cruises continue to partner with global and domestic authorities and the Healthy Sail Panel, the cruise industry’s team of leading expert advisors, to explore testing and COVID-19 vaccine requirements, and all other protocols necessary to protect guests, crew and the communities visited. Updates will be shared as they become available.