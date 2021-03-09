Illinois Holocaust Museum’s Annual Humanitarian Dinner is Virtual

Illinois Holocaust Museum’s Annual Humanitarian Dinner has gone virtual this year bringing the opportunity for people everywhere to tune in and participate “virtually”. Former NBA star and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is serving as the evening’s keynote speaker. On March 10, at 6:00 PM CST, the Humanitarian Award will be presented to Exelon Corporation, accepted by Chris Crane, President, and CEO, and Scott Swanson, President of PNC Bank, Illinois for their demonstrated commitment to educate current and future generations about the Holocaust and the dangers of hatred, prejudice, and indifference. Zev and Shifra Karkomi will also be honored posthumously with the Survivor Legacy Award in recognition of their vision and support in the creation of the Museum.

What: Humanitarian Awards Dinner

When: March 10, 6 PM CST

Who: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, NBA star, activist

Chris Cane, President and CEO, Exelon Corporation

Scott Swanson, President, PNC Bank

Where: Zoom

Registration Link: http://ihm.ec/humanitarian-awards-dinner

This is now the largest fundraising dinner in the city of Chicago, and this high profile evening pays tribute to pillars of the community, Holocaust Survivors and it highlights the Museum’s achievements. The Humanitarian Awards Dinner is a poignant evening that demonstrates the impact the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center plays in the local community and beyond.

About Illinois Holocaust Museum

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center honors the Survivors and victims of the Holocaust and transforms history into current, relevant, and universal lessons in humanity. Through world-class exhibitions and programs, the Museum provides a universal call to action: Take history to heart. Take a stand for humanity. The Museum is open Wednesday-Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM with last admission at 4:00 PM. For more information, visit www.ilholocaustmuseum.org or call 847-967-4800.

An important program is the VIRTUAL EDUCATOR RESOURCES

MEDIA LITERACY TOOLKIT

To support our teachers, the Educator’s Institute for Human Rights and the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center have curated resources to facilitate difficult discussions in the classroom around media literacy. These tools contain creative lessons and articles on media ethics, identifying propaganda, leading discussions after a crisis, and teaching controversial issues in the classroom. With these tools, teachers will be equipped to conduct meaningful and informed conversations in the classroom, promoting learning and understanding around this critically important topic.



Educators know their students, classrooms, and community best.

As with any resource, be sure to review and determine which resources best serve your specific circumstances.

CLICK HERE FOR TOOLKIT