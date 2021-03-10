“Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar” – A Wacky Comedy to Tickle Your Inner Child’s Funny Bone

The narrative switches to a furniture store where sales people Star and Barb are seated on a couch shooting the breeze. They live in the Midwest and have been best friends since their childhood, retaining a sincere innocence. A couple wants to buy the couch but they tell them they are very attached to that particular couch and cannot sell it. Well, as destiny would have it, the store goes out of business, the rigid topic-centered women’s group to which they belong tosses them out for lying, and they are now left with a big void in their lives. Along comes Mickey, a friend of theirs, played by Wendi McLendon-Covey, who tells them she returned from the Vista Del Mar Hotel where she got a “soul douche.” Star convinces the reluctant Barb that they should go to that resort to try to get their “glimmer” back. They pack their bags and off they go. At first, they can’t get into the Vista Del Mar Hotel and wind up at a flea bag dump where the front desk clerk asks: Do you want towels? Sheets? But destiny awaits them and a reservation opens up at their preferred hotel where they are greeted by staff dressed in a profusion of 21-flavors of delicious, vibrant pastel uniforms by costume designer Trayce Gigi Field, supporting the overall fairy-tale, carnival look of the film, stunningly captured by Toby Oliver’s photography. With Christopher Lennertz and Dara Taylor’s music, the Bollywood-type opening production number, brilliantly choregraphed by Priscila Fernanda Hernández Lozano, gets you right into the lively spirit that permeates the film from beginning to end. Meanwhile, our palest of the pale meanie gives Edgar his marching orders and he heads down to Florida to perform the dastardly deed with the understanding that the chip she gave him is protection against the mosquito attack. Our vacationing ladies meet assassin Edgar where they proceed to drink large quantities of alcohol, culminating with the three of them winding up in bed, waking up the next morning in a triple decker sandwich position. Both girls are smitten with this handsome dude, each making up elaborate lies so they can sneak away to be with him. Since Edgar’s pale-faced girlfriend is not responding romantically, he’s beginning to develop feelings for Star. Sitting on the beach, smitten Star receives advice from a talking crab named Morgan Freedman d (voiced by Josh Robert Thompson) who waxes poetic, as well receiving philosophical gibberish observations from Tommy Bahama, a delicious cameo by the inimitable Andy Garcia. Now that Edgar has become smitten with Star, he has second thoughts about unleashing those pesky mosquitoes. To get the attack back on track, Fisherman sends down Darlie Bunkle, a bumbling assassin comically played by Damon Wayans Jr., to carry out the attack, but eventually she goes to the resort city herself to oversee the massacre, which faces unforeseen complications, including the arrival of Trish, a sea nymph adorably played by Reba McEntire. Does this all end well? Will the killer mosquitoes have a stinging frenzy? Who gets the guy? Who gets the girl? Do Barb and Star get their glimmer back? So, you have to ask yourself if you can let go of that sophisticated part of yourself so you can enjoy this off-the-wall, campy, satirical adventures of two innocent “girls” from the Midwest? Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar may be the first cult film of 2021.