The Adventuredome at Circus Circus – Now Featuring the Only Thrill Ride of its Kind on the West Coast

Circus Circus Las Vegas introduced its newest thrill ride at The Adventuredome, NebulaZ – the only ride of its kind on the West Coast and The Adventuredome’s newest ride since El Loco in 2014.

Made in Italy, NebulaZ is a 34-foot-tall thrill ride that features four arms, eight gondolas which carries four riders each and spin at 14 rotations per minute. Riders catch huge air with amazing views as they fly over the top of the ride. The hypnotic circular movement of the NebulaZ is as much fun to watch as it is to ride.

A long-time family favorite since 1993, The Adventuredome features 25 rides and attractions including El Loco and Canyon Blaster rollercoasters along with rides and games appropriate for all ages. All day ride passes start at $19.95 for kids under 48 inches tall and $39.95 for those more than 48 inches.

NebulaZ fun facts include:

Manufactured by Zamperla in Italy

NebulaZ has four arms, eight gondolas with four seats each

32 Rider capacity (Hourly capacity 350 guests per hour)

Cycle time is 30 seconds in one direction and 30 seconds in the opposite direction

NebulaZ’s top speed is a warping 14 rpm

Highest point of the ride is over 32 feet

Total mass weight of the ride is 33,000 lbs.

Minimum height required by NebulaZ is 42 inches

About Circus Circus Las Vegas

Circus Circus Las Vegas is a privately owned hotel and casino that offers dining, shopping, entertainment and more than 101,000 square feet of gaming space. A family favorite Las Vegas resort since its inception, Circus Circus provides affordable rates for its nearly 4,000 guest rooms in its lodge, tower rooms, suites and RV Park, and family-fun activities ranging from the thrills of The Adventuredome theme park to live circus acts right on the casino floor.

