GOLDEN NUGGET LAS VEGAS WELCOMES BACK LEGENDARY IMPRESSIONIST GORDIE BROWN

LAS VEGAS – Golden Nugget Las Vegas welcomes legendary comic, singer and impressionist Gordie Brown back to its showroom beginning Thursday, March 25, 2021.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Gordie back to our legendary showroom,” commented Chris Latil, Senior Vice President and General Manager. “After a difficult year for the industry, we are proud to resume offering Downtown Las Vegas’ pre-eminent entertainment.”

Dubbed “Lasting Impressions,” Brown’s latest show will feature an extraordinary mix of well-known stars including singers, bands and other legendary celebrities. His unique and fast-paced blend of comedy, music and impressions has captivated audiences in Las Vegas for decades. This marks Brown’s ninth run at Golden Nugget. With more than 200 impressions in his full repertoire, Brown is remixing some of his classic and popular acts with dozens of new, creative acts, ensuring an exhilarating presentation of music and laughs for all audiences.

ONE MAN SHOW

“I’m both honored and thrilled to be back on stage to perform my one-man show at the Golden Nugget,” stated Brown. “Performing in front of a live audience has always brought me my highest joy in life. I’m proud to be part of the team that helps bring some sort of normalcy back to the Las Vegas entertainment scene.”

Gordie Brown’s “Lasting Impressions” will play at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Ticket prices start at $30 and are currently available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Golden Nugget.

GOLDEN NUGGET LAS VEGAS

Golden Nugget Las Vegas, a luxurious resort on the Downtown Fremont Street Experience, and was recognized by USA Today’s “10 Best” as one of the top casinos in the area. Critically-acclaimed for its exceptional customer experience, Golden Nugget boasts more than 2,400 recently renovated deluxe guestrooms and suites; a high-energy casino featuring the most popular slot and video poker machines, table games, race and sports book, and poker room; world-class restaurants such as Chart House, Grotto Italian Ristorante, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, Saltgrass Steak House, Red Asian Cuisine, Claim Jumper, Cadillac Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar.

In addition, they have casual eateries including Chick-fil-A and Starbucks; a luxury spa and salon; The Tank, the resort’s outdoor swimming pool complete with a 200,000-gallon live shark aquarium and the H20 poolside lounge; four retail shops specializing in fine jewelry, boutique fashion, accessories, artisan chocolate, and souvenirs; technology-rich convention and group meeting space and on-site wedding chapel; and nightlife hot spots include Rush Lounge and Troy Liquor Bar, Fremont Street’s only nightclub. Hotel reservations and additional information are available by calling 800-634-3454 or by visiting online at Golden Nugget