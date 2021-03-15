St. Patrick’s Day 2021

One year after St. Patrick’s Day disappeared, it is back, although not with quite the fanfare as it normally has, but there are still plenty of great way to celebrate in 2021. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a few of the best places grab some authentic Irish food as well as cocktail that will help bring out your Irish spirit.

For the cocktail lover who is looking for a twist on the usual Irish cocktail, Grand Brulot is comprised of the finest ‘eaux de vie’ from a blend of Ugni Blanc & Colombard grapes from its single-estate which is then crafted into an elegant 80 proof VSOP Cognac that sits to age for 4-5 years. To complete the flavor experience, 100% Robusta Ecuadorian coffee bean essence is extracted and blended with brandy to meld for a couple of months before it is blended with the VSOP Cognac. The final product, with its equivalent of one shot of espresso per serving, is superlative; a real crowd-pleaser that works beautifully in all sort of drinks for a variety of occasions. In the 18th century, the French introduced the concept of spiking their coffee with brandy to create a digestif, and Grand Brulot revived that custom with a new recipe, uniting VSOP Cognac with its choice of the rich Robusta Coffee from Ecuador. Grand Brulot also pays tribute to a New Orleans specialty of the same name which still serves up it’s beautiful blue hot flame around town. For more information, visit: Grand Brulot

“Stout & About”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Grand Brulot⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Demerara⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Vanilla Bitters⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

@stbcbeer Cold Brew Coffee Pumking⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Cinnamon Sugar Rim⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Smoked Cinnamon Stick

Stout & About by @thebardirector & @intotheoak



Sham-rock out with your craic out at one of three St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Downtown Las Vegas (DTLV)! Enjoy a variety of entertainment, drink specials, prizes and surprises at one or all of Downtown Las Vegas’ premier nightlife venues including Gold Spike, Corduroy and Inspire.

Say ‘sláinte’ on Wednesday, March 17th, beginning at 1 p.m. as Downtown Las Vegas’ hottest venues don an emerald green hue in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day! At Gold Spike merrymakers are invited to partake in an afternoon filled with Irish-inspired drink specials and entertainment including $2 green PBR drafts, $4 Jameson shots and tunes by DJ TeenWolf. Guests looking to get ‘whiskey’ with it can head over to Corduroy and celebrate the return of Jame-O Fest! Beginning at 5 p.m., the annual blowout will feature Jameson shots, specialty drinks, pints o’ beer and signature pickle-backs with music provided by DJ McMurray aka Presto One. Try your luck at Inspire when doors open at 6 p.m. and enjoy 3 floors of nightlife, drink specials and entertainment provided by DJ Dilemma. Festive attire is encouraged but not required.

Each venue is currently operating under statewide COVID-19 guidelines. Masks are required upon entry and must be worn unless actively eating or drinking. For reservations at Gold Spike visit www.goldspike.com/getlucky. For reservations at Inspire visit www.inspirelasvegas.com.

Gold Spike is a one-of-a-kind bar and nightlife venue. Featuring over-sized interactive games, special events, and great music. Formerly a hotel and casino, the historic Gold Spike has been re-imagined as Downtown Las Vegas’ premier adult playground. Gold Spike is located at 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Las Vegas, NV 89101.

St. Patrick’s Day Food Specials for 2021 (Courtesy RetailMeNot)

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is starting St. Patrick’s Day early with its latest $5 Mucho cocktails and their new $5 Saintly Sips. They also have their Tipsy Leprechaun, their take on a L.I.T. with a St. Patrick’s Day twist, and the new Pot O’ Gold Colada, a frozen piña colada made with Captain Morgan and mango. Plus, guests can enjoy Saintly Sips To-Go at participating locations.

Arby’s

Celebrate with a Mint Chocolate Shake available for a limited time at Arby’s.

Baskin Robbins

Enjoy a minty green treat—like the Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza—for St. Patrick’s Day.

Baked by Melissa

Spread the luck this year with St. Patrick’s Day cupcake gift boxes from Baked by Melissa with festive flavors like Pot ‘O Gold and Shamrock Shuffle!

Bennigan’s

Bennigan’s is hosting St. Paddy’s Day festivities unlike any other! The iconic restaurant brand is featuring an exclusive new Barney Blast menu from March 2 through March 30 and will offer green beer and other Irish-inspired items during the week of St. Patrick’s Day while supplies last.

Bruegger’s Bagels

Bruegger’s famous shamrock-green bagels will likely be back this year if we’re lucky! Last year, the festive bagels was available for pickup from March 14 to March 17. You could also get a free green bagel (or your choice of flavor) with cream cheese by joining the Bruegger’s Inner Circle Rewards Program.

California Pizza Kitchen

This year, enjoy an Irish Mule for just $5 at California Pizza Kitchen.

Chili’s

All month long, Chili’s is serving its Lucky Jameson margarita for $5, which is a pot of gold in a glass with Irish whiskey, tequila, triple sec and fresh sour.

Cracker Barrel

Available from March 10–17, Cracker Barrel is serving up their traditional Corned Beef N’ Cabbage dish.

Dairy Queen

Last year you could order the green Mint Oreo Blizzard, which was available for the entire month of March. Dairy Queen was also offering a great deal where you could buy one Blizzard at regular price and get another for just $0.80!

Dog Haus

On March 17, participating locations are celebrating with drink specials all day long. Indulge in a tall glass of festive green beer or grab a round of discounted shots of Jameson or Pickle Backs.

Dunkin’

Try the popular Irish Creme–flavored coffees and espresso drinks and their Lucky Shamrock Donut in celebration of the holiday.

Fazoli’s

Anyone who downloads the Fazoli’s App and types in the code STPATRICK in the promo code section of the app on March 17 will unlock a surprise! Guests could also get lucky with one of the following deals: Save $1, $2 off $5, $3 off $20, $3 off $15 or $2 off $10.

goPuff

Customers can get 15% off 2 or more select beer just in time to celebrate the holiday at home (in select markets) in addition to green food dye, chocolate coins and more!

Kona Grill

Kona Grill will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a week of delicious deals. Starting Monday, March 15 through Saturday, March 20, Kona Grill will be serving up green beer and Sake & Seltzer specials for $3 (in-restaurant dining only) and Corned Beef Sliders for $6, which are available for happy hour, dinner, takeout and delivery.

Krispy Kreme

The doughnut destination we all love is introducing an all-new Luck O’ the Doughnuts Collection! Available starting March 11 at participating shops across the U.S., this collection features four doughnuts: a Gold Coin Doughnut, Lucky Sprinkles Doughnut, Lucky Unicorn Doughnut and Leprechaun Plaid Doughnut. And don’t fret because on March 16–17, Krispy Kreme will also bring back our fave: the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, an Original Glazed doughnut but green. FREEBIE: Wear green to your local Krispy Kreme to get one O’riginal Glazed doughnut free, no purchase necessary—offer available via in-shop, pick-up or drive-thru.

Marie Callender’s

The restaurant and bakery has three St. Patrick’s Day Specials, a corned beef and cabbage dinner or a reuben sandwich along with a key lime pie, available now through March 17.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is bringing back the Shamrock Shake starting February 15 for the delicious treat’s 51st birthday. The shake will also be joined by the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

Miller’s Ale House

Chow down on St. Patrick’s Day specials available through March 17, including Irish egg rolls or a classic corned beef and cabbage entree for $13.99.

Mrs. Fields

Starting March 16, Mrs. Fields will deliver cookies safely to your door, including the Happy St. Patrick’s Day combo tin and Luck of the Irish 30 nibblers tin, through March 19.

Ninety Nine Restaurant

Celebrate the luck of the Irish with a special menu on March 16 and 17 that includes traditional corned beef and cabbage ($13.99), an Irish reuben burger ($11.99) and festive beverages like green beer, Irish coffee and an Irish creme martini.

Logan’s Roadhouse

At participating Logan’s Roadhouse locations, you can enjoy green beer from March 17–21. For those celebrating at home, check out the Roadhouse Party Packs. Serving 10 to 12 guests, these Packs include food items like made-from-scratch Loaded Potato Skins starting at just $29.99, or make your friends feel like they struck gold with a dozen of Logan’s made-from-scratch rolls (available baked or ready-to-bake for just $3.99)!

Postmates

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, last year you could get Jamba Juice’s “Amazing Greens” smoothie for free courtesy of Postmates with a $15 purchase. Hopefully they offer another great deal in 2021!

Ruby’s Diner

Shake it up! March’s special at Ruby’s in 2020 was the Mint Chocolate Shake. Swirled with Hershey’s Dark Chocolate and topped with a cookie. We’re drooling just thinking about it! Let’s see if it’s available this year.

STK Steakhouse

At STK Steakhouse, you’ll be dancing the Irish jig this St. Patrick’s Day with a week of festive specials. Beginning Monday, March 15 through Sunday, March 21, guests can enjoy $5 lil’ Corned Beef Sliders with Tater Tots and $7 Leprechaun Stiletto cocktails during STK’s daily happy hour (3:00p.m. – 6:30p.m.). Made with Grey Goose le Citron Vodka, St. Germain, muddled cucumber and mint, the Leprechaun Stiletto will also be available during dinner service for $21, while the lil’ Corned Beef Sliders will be available in a set of three for $21 that can be added to any dine-in experience or for takeout/delivery.

TGI Fridays

Customers can save on drinks throughout the month of March. This includes their Guinness Blonde and Jameson Irish Tea!

Tim Hortons

In 2020, this restaurant released their Clover Donut 4-pack ($4.49), which was available starting the weekend before the holiday. The donuts are made with venetian cream filling, and topped with white fondant and green sprinkles! You could also order just one for $1.19.

The Yard House

The Yard House is celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day with Irish Loaded Fries, available to go and in restaurant. It features shredded corned beef, caramelized onions, melted jack and cheddar, House IPA white cheddar beer cheese sauce, sour cream, green onion and house pickled jalapeños. Pair the appetizer with the Ultimate Jameson & Ginger, featuring Jameson Irish Whiskey, Jameson Caskmates IPA Whiskey and Jameson Caskmates Stout Whiskey mixed with ginger ale and lemon. Guinness or a Guinness and House Beer blend are available on tap, or celebrate the holiday to go with 32 ounce crowlers available at select locations.

Twin Peaks

Don your green attire and head to the ultimate sports lodge for a shamrockin’ celebration! This March 17, Twin Peaks is offering guests who wear green free Fried Pickles at participating locations.