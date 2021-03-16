Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway – Porchlight Delights Chicago

Porchlight Music Theatre has been prolific with its virtual offerings during the past year. Presenting live and recorded, free and premium events for its fans and musical theater lovers. Porchlight has offered a weekly “movie club” with its Movie Musical Mondays to a complete retrospective of Stephen Sondheim’s career with its Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable to all new productions of its New Faces Sing Broadway series and co-productions of Hershey Felder’s Live from Florence streaming events. The next premium offering is the return of its annual fundraising concert, Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway, premiering this Saturday (March 20) at 7 p.m. and available for streaming through April 18.

Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway raises funds for Porchlight’s artistic and education programming while saluting Broadway musicals that have its inspirations, themes or songwriters with Rock & Roll connections. Directed by Porchlight’s Artistic Director Michael Weber and music directed by Jermaine Hill and Linda Madonia, it was filmed at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts.

The Chicago Sings concerts have been a part of Porchlight’s annual season for many years, saluting organizations and individuals as varied as Disney, The Rat Pack and The Beatles. In addition to the performances, the concert includes the presentation of The Guy Adkins Award to an individual who has made an exceptional and lasting contribution to the state of the art of Chicago music theatre. This year, the multi-talented Felicia P. Fieldsis the recipient. And Chicago Sings Rock & Roll will include Fields accepting the award. Guy Adkins was an award-winning actor who passed away in 2010 and Porchlight celebrates his life and commemorates his significant contributions to Chicago’s musical theatre scene with the annual presentation of this award.

With more than 50 people contributing to the special event, the cast includes many of Chicago’s leading talents and dancers including Terrell Armstrong, Adia Bell, Chuckie Benson, Blu, Lydia Burke, Ariana Burks, Darilyn Burtley, Elisa Carlson, Molly Callinan, Satya Chávez, Pierce Cleaveland, Shantel Cribbs, Robin K. DaSilva, Andrés Enriquez , Jillian-Giselle, Lucy Godínez,Allyson Graves, Maya Hlava, Donterrio Johnson, Christopher John Kelley, Heidi Kettenring, Nik Kmiecik, Michelle Lauto, Eben K Logan, Melanie Loren, Alejandro Medina, Andrew Mueller, Jarais Musgrove, Juwon Tyrel Perry, David Robbins, Billy Rude, Laura Savage, Oliver Schilling, Aalon Smith, Sawyer Smith, Kyra Sorce, TJ Tapp, Tiffany T. Taylor, Cherise Thomas, Bethany Thomas and Ariel Etana Triunfo.

Tickets for steaming the event and to purchase raffle tickets for a trip to Cleveland, home of The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, or for more information on its educational and artistic offerings go to PorchlightMusictheatre.

About Porchlight

Porchlight’s rich history includes the staging of more than 70 Mainstage productions, 18 Porchlight Revisits productions and 12 editions of New Faces Sing Broadway. The company’s many accolades include a total of 167 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations resulting in 44 Jeff Awards (including five consecutive Best Production awards for The Scottsboro Boys-2017, Dreamgirls-2016, Sondheim on Sondheim-2015, Ain’t Misbehavin’-2014 and A Class Act-2013), 30 Black Theatre Alliance 30 Black Theatre Alliance nominations among others.

