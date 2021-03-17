Finger Licking Foodie Tours Launches Self-Guided, Deep-Dish Tour – Kicking Off on National Deep-Dish Pizza Day

The self-guided tour quickly became a go-to foodie event in Las Vegas and now Finger Licking Foodie Tours is bringing that same culinary experience to Chicago with its new decadent deep-dish pizza tour, debuting appropriately enough on April 5, National Deep-Dish Pizza Day.



The 2 ½-hour self-guided tour, will be available daily and provides the most efficient, effortless and profound way to take a delicious deep dive into deep-dish. Chicago-native and Finger Licking Foodie Tours founder Donald Contursi, who grew up on the city’s most iconic dish, has created the ultimate deep-dish tour that allows guests to enjoy not one, not two, not three, but four landmark pizza places, all in one outing. Skip the usual queuing to snag a table or the long wait times for these hefty pies to bake. Instead, guests get seated immediately with VIP service and pizza delivered fresh out of the oven in only 10 minutes, rather than the customary 45 minutes. Especially designed for these changing times, the tour is exclusive to only the host’s invited guests. It also comes complete with an innovative virtual guide that provides fascinating information on each restaurant visited. Best yet, guests can take leftovers home with them.

Finger Licking Foodie

Tours founder Donald Contursi



The tour’s stops represent a who’s who of the deep-dish world: Gino’s East on Superior

Street with its fabled graffiti-clad walls and celebrity clientele; Giordano’s on North Rush

Street that boasts a stuffed, two-crust pie; Pizzeria Uno on Ohio Street, which claims to

be the originator; and Lou Malnati’s on Wells Street, famous for its butter crust crowned

with a sausage patty that covers the entire circumference of the pizza. All are an easy

stroll from one another in the vibrant Magnificent Mile area. At each stop, guests will

enjoy a half-cheese, half-sausage pie, made with each establishment’s secret dough

recipe passed down from generations and a proprietary sausage blend. Imagine getting

the unheard-of opportunity to judge nearly side-by-side whose pizza you think reigns

supreme.



With flexible start times every half hour, the tour is perfect for both visitors and locals alike. It’s also ideal for convention goers or company outings, with an actual professional tour guide provided for groups of 15 or more.



The price is $75 per person with gratuities included. An optional $45 beverage package provides a different Chicago beer pairing at each stop.

Pizza Slice Lou Malnati’s



With the past year proving so challenging to local restaurants, Finger Licking Foodie

Tours is proud to provide a thoughtful way to help support multiple Chicago restaurants

at one time.

To book a tour, visit: Deep Dish Pizza



About Finger Licking Foodie Tours:

Since its founding only a year ago, Finger Licking Foodie Tours has grown into a wildly

successful enterprise known for its ground-breaking culinary walking tours. It is the new

sister company to award-winning Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, the premier culinary

walking tour operation in Las Vegas. Finger Licking Foodie Tours has already built a

formidable reputation for its agility in adapting quickly to changing times with its

innovative self-guided walking tours that are exclusive to only a host’s invited guests.

The tours also include a pioneering e-guide that provides enlightened commentary

about each restaurant visited. In Vegas, guests have the opportunity to visit four

renowned restaurants either in downtown, the Arts District, Chinatown or the glamorous

Aria Resort & Casino. The Chicago tour may be the first foray for Finger Licking Foodie

Tours outside of Vegas, but it is a harbinger of many more successful ones to come.