OIL LAMP THEATER – A CELEBRATION FOR APRIL FOOL’S WEEKEND

FOOL(ISH), 5 SHORT PLAYS TO MAKE YOU LAUGH

Friday, April 2, 7:30 PM and Saturday, April 3, 7:30 PM

Executive Director Jay Pastucha and Associate Artistic Director Stephen Smith announce Oil Lamp Theater’s next production. We’ve put together a fun night of short comedies to tickle your funny bone. We all deserve it.

When: Streaming Friday, April 2, 202, 7:30 PM and Saturday, April 3, 7:30 PM

Where: The comfort of your living room

Tickets: Pay-What-You-Can starting at $15 (available at oillamptheater.org)

The Program: (60 minutes)

Bowl of Trouble by Jeff Taylor

Directed by Josh Johnson

In the not too distant future, a mom is putting her daughter’s clothes in the laundry and finds an illegal substance in her pants pocket. It’s not what you think it is, but I’d ruin the fun if I told you what it was.

Cast: Hannah Green, April Taylor, Jeff Taylor, Abigail Walburn.

Deep Gardens by Will Dunne

Directed by Zachary Parkhurst

While two lonely singles try to get a glass of chardonnay from a surly waiter we get to hear not only what they say to each other, but what everyone is really thinking.

Cast: Evan Mills, Isaac Snyder, Abby Railsback

Game Theory by Peter Sagal (Yes, the host of Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me on NPR)

Directed by Josh Johnson

A young upstart and a middle manager face off in a game of strategy at a corporate retreat.

Cast: Micah Rademacher, Jeremy Spraker

Interview With a Fool by Teri Foltz

Directed by Lisa Dawn Curran

When a Shakespearean Fool asks for help finding a job, the employment agency has a hard time matching him to the appropriate employer. That is, until they discover the extent of his skills.

Cast: Ken Kaden, Benedict Slabik

Mo by Teri Foltz

Directed by Lisa Dawn Curran

Susan is having a hard time slowing down after her retirement. Her husband Stewart has just the gift to help her.

Cast: Fletcher Ogren, Sande Ogren, Sean Ogren

Production Manager: Ellen Markus

Oil Lamp Theater – Over the past fourteen years Oil Lamp Theater has been dedicated to the presentation of traditional theater in an immersive, intimate setting. We have welcomed over 40,000 guests into our unique, inviting venues. In March of 2012, Oil Lamp Theater was incorporated as a not-for-profit theater and established its current 60-seat location in downtown Glenview. The professional company performs plays that present and appeal to core American traditional values relevant to current issues. Oil Lamp Theater welcomes patrons as family, encouraging a personal atmosphere and artistic interactions to emphasize human emotional connections. While we are not able to welcome you into our theater at this time, we continue our commitment to these values and our audience. We are proud to engage our guests in high quality productions presented in a new way.

